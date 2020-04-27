KEPCO: Energy Conversion Cost Burden Significantly Easing

Investment highlights

Despite anemic demand, 1Q20 results should be slightly better than expected. Although power demand is weak, the impact on the unit price of power sales is limited thanks to an improving demand mix. In addition, the lower-than-anticipated power demand and LNG’s growing share of the generation mix can help mitigate the cost burden of carbon emission permits. Plummeting oil prices, an improving generation mix, and frail power demand help to reduce the cost burden associated with energy conversion. We raise our target price to KRW30,000 applying 0.3x P/B, the average multiple in 2018-2019, to 2020F BPS.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect KEPCO (KEP) to report 1Q20 sales of KRW14.9tn (-3% YoY) and operating profit of KRW488.1bn (turn to profit YoY), slightly higher than consensus expectations. Cumulative power sales in February fell 2.3% YoY, but we believe the average unit price of power rose 0.6% YoY thanks to solid residential demand vs. anemic overnight, educational, and agricultural demand.

We estimate LNG import prices lag oil prices by four to five months. The collapse of oil prices will be reflected into domestic LNG prices in July and August, leading to a decline in SMP and fuel costs. Our SMP assumption stands at KRW60/kWh for 2H20. A KRW10/kWh decrease in SMP will help lower the power purchase cost by KRW1.2tn. We now calculate that SMP will drop by more than KRW15/kWh for the full year. Of note, SMP in 1Q20 fell by KRW26/kWh YoY.

The nuclear utilization rate has exceeded 80%. The generation mix should continue to improve when the Shin Hanul unit one comes into operation in 4Q20 and the Shin Hanul unit two in 3Q21. Because of weak power demand and the falling utilization of coal power plants, the cost of carbon emission permits should decline. Last year, KEPCO spent about KRW600bn on carbon emission permits. If oil prices remain low, the cost of energy conversion will fall. The 9th Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand has raised concerns over a potential rise in LNG’s share of the generation mix, but falling LNG prices have helped reduce cost burdens. In addition, the decline in coal and LNG prices, not to mention the likely drop in the carbon emission permit cost going forward, will help mitigate the cost burdens stemming from the increased use of LNG. Spot LNG prices have now come down close to coal prices. Coal prices also show signs of plunging.

Share price outlook and valuation

KEPCO should become very profitable for the first time in three years. There is little chance that its multiple will de-rate. Rather, we believe a re-rating of shares is in order given the structural change in the energy market and falling cost burdens associated with energy conversion.

