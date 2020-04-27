Wartsila Looks Undervalued, But The Sailing Is Anything But Smooth

Wartsila's markets will recover in time, but management execution is an ongoing concern; the shares have double-digit upside if management can deliver 2% revenue growth and historically average FCF margins.

I wasn’t bullish on Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBF) (OTCPK:WRTBY) (WRT1V.HE) back in early 2019 due to the company’s poor record of hitting margin targets and uncertainty in the outlook for marine orders. Those issues have remained very much in play, and the shares were down about a third even before the Covid-19 crisis hit the shares, as sell-side expectations headed steadily lower.

The situation today is a little different. While the outlook for the marine business is pretty poor in the short term, a lot has already been wrung out of the shares, and I think the cruise ship industry will eventually recover. Likewise, I see an ongoing need for the company’s flexible power generation systems even as the world adopts more renewable energy sources. If Wartsila can manage just 2% revenue growth from a point of 20-year lows for new ship orders and roughly steady margins, these shares could offer double-digit returns from here.

Decidedly Mixed Results To Start The Year

While there were some positives in Wartsila’s first quarter report, there were definitely offsetting negatives as well. Orders and revenue beat expectations by double-digit margins, but Energy spares revenue was weak and new ship orders have plummeted. What’s more, cost absorption/margin performance remains problematic, with a greater than 20% miss at the operating income line.

Revenue rose 2% as reported and roughly 1% in organic terms (against a year-ago comp of better than 3% growth), beating expectations by more than 12%. Revenue declined 13% in the Energy segment, with original equipment revenue diving 23% and aftermarket revenue holding up a little better at down 2.5%. Marine revenue rose 8%, with healthy results in both original and aftermarket sales.

Margins were very problematic, though, as the company saw capacity underutilization and costs associated with the Covid-19 shutdowns around the world. Overall, adjusted earnings fell 46%, leading to 410bp of margin contraction and misses versus sell-side expectations of 23% and 210bp, respectively. That deleverage tied to lower production seemed to really hit Energy hard, with profits down two-thirds and margin down 670pts, but Marine wasn’t exactly strong with a nearly one-third decline in earnings and 320bp of margin contraction.

Book-To-Bill Above 1, But Hard To Feel Good About The Outlook

Wartsila did see both organic revenue growth and a book-to-bill above 1.0 (1.07x), but it’s hard to call the near-term outlook positive. Like many companies, Wartsila pulled full-year guidance given the high degree of uncertainty created by the global Covid-19 outbreak.

In Energy, orders were down 3%, with a 4% improvement in original equipment orders and an 11% decline in aftermarket orders. Management also noted a 25% decline in spare parts revenue. As Wartsila’s power generation systems are typically used to supplement a power grid (helping with peak load demand, for instance), it’s not too surprising to me that the company is seeing some customers taking units offline during this downturn. I would expect this business to recover as emerging market economies recover (historically, about 80% of this segment’s sales have been to emerging markets), but I wouldn’t expect that until 2021.

source: Wartsila

Marine orders were down almost 15%, with a 30% decline in original equipment orders split between a 9% decline in non-environmental-related orders and a 92% decline in environmental orders (scrubbers and the like), with Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) corroborating much lower scrubber order levels. Marine aftermarket orders were up 3%.

source: Wartsila

This is a grim time for the marine market, with new ship orders down almost two-thirds and contracting for new vessels near 20-year lows. Tankers have held up a little better, but not enough to meaningfully offset weakness in container ships and significant near-term weakness in cruise/ferry. Cruise ships and ferries have been a significant market for Wartsila in recent years (around 25% of recent EBITDA), but Covid-19 related travel bans and bad press regarding outbreaks onboard cruise ships is going to hurt the industry for at least a little while.

It’s likewise unclear when demand for environmental systems will recover. Although fuel spreads would argue for ongoing scrubber retrofits, not to mention ballast water systems to comply with future regulations, shipowners aren’t spending a dollar more than they absolutely must right now, and that will probably be true until 2021.

The Outlook

Management previously announced a EUR 100M cost-cutting initiative, but given the company’s historical inability to hit margin/margin improvement targets, I think it may be wise to treat this at least partly as a “I’ll believe it when I see it” event. Likewise, while I’m confident that cruise ship orders will eventually recover, there’s very poor visibility as to when “eventually” will happen.

Wartsila has underperformed itself into a position where it’s not getting any benefit of the doubt. Some of that is deserved based on execution shortfalls, but I do also think the market is underestimating the likelihood of eventual recoveries in ship contracting and power generation.

I’m looking for Wartsila to generate about 2% long-term annualized revenue growth now, versus a around 1.5% over the last decade and closer to 4% on a long-term trailing basis. I’m reluctant to expect much in the way of meaningful margin improvement (though I think there are cost-cutting/efficiency opportunities), and so I’m looking for long-term FCF margins to approximate what we’ve seen over the past decade (around 7% on average).

Those assumptions are enough to support a prospective annualized return of close to 10% a year on a discounted cash flow basis. Likewise, the shares look significantly undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis relative to what the market typically pays for companies with Wartsila’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al). That gap, to me, reflects the elevated pessimism around the stock today and the tendency of analysts and investors to underestimate future end-market recoveries.

The Bottom Line

I can’t call Wartsila a favored name; Alfa looks undervalued today too, and I can’t argue that an investor should prefer Wartsila to Alfa. Still, there could be more self-improvement potential here than I’m seeing (although ability to execute on potential is a valid question), and I do think the market is ignoring, or at least severely discounting, the idea that the marine business is likely close to a bottom. All of that said, then, I think Wartsila shares could outperform over the next few years, though the uncertainty and volatility over the next few quarters is likely to remain elevated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.