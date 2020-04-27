Reports Of Gap's Demise Are Highly Exaggerated And Mr. Market's Fears Have Mispriced The Stock

GPS management has shown clarity to survive through various possible scenarios of COVID-19 crisis. GPS management has the levers on cash-expense management to navigate various scenarios.

We do a survival stress test and find that it has enough liquidity to survive several months of complete revenue loss.

There seems to be some misunderstanding about the business and financials of GPS. We clarify the recent developments and objectives including the COVID-19 related actions.

There seems to be a school of thought that GAP (GPS) is going to be in trouble because of its weak balance sheet and potentially weak business operations going forward which are likely to be further exacerbated due to the coronavirus crisis. However, a detailed analysis of the balance sheet and the mandatory cash expenses in the near term of next few months shows that it has enough liquidity to navigate the crisis in the near term.

Further, the management is fully cognizant and working with various scenarios of emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown, including significantly reduced revenues and has the ability to manage cash expenses in such a way to navigate and survive them.

We focus on the near term scenario and also estimate the cash flows for a reduced revenue scenario. The company is available at a free cash flow yield of 7% to 15% on a long-term basis, though the possibility exists that the current year yield might be non-existent.

Recent Developments and current status of Gap

On Sept. 26, 2019, Gap announced the splitting-off of its business into two parts, "Old Navy" and "Old Gap". For this there was a detailed analysis and plan with "Old Navy" being the highly profitable and fast-growing business and the "Old Gap" including mostly low-profit, slow-growing businesses, except Athleta. "Old Gap" was supposed to be under the leadership of Art Peck, the long-time CEO of Gap, Inc. and "Old Navy" under the leadership of Sonia Syngal, CEO of the Old Navy division.

However, on Nov. 7, 2019, Gap announced that Art Peck is stepping down. This was followed by an announcement on Jan. 16, 2020, that the split-off will no longer be pursued in view of overall weaker business performance.

On Mar. 5, 2020, Gap announced that Sonia Syngal would be the new CEO of Gap, Inc., which had all the brands under the single umbrella, i.e. Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and the other smaller brands.

On Mar. 12, 2020, Gap announced its Q4 and Full Year 2019 results. This included a limited acknowledgement of challenges due to the coronavirus during the year.

On Mar. 26, 2020, the first coronavirus-related communication (corona1) and the actions taken or proposed were set out.

On Mar. 30, 2020, the second coronavirus-related communication (corona2) and the actions taken or proposed were set out.

On Apr. 9, 2020, the third coronavirus-related communication (corona3) and the actions being taken and scenarios being planned for were set out. Here the CFO laid out quite detailed answers, while not exactly quantifying, to different operational expenses and actions being taken to control them in line with business expectations under different scenarios.

On Apr. 23, 2020, the fourth coronavirus-related communication (corona4) laid out the uncertainties and difficulties the business is facing. The primary objective of the firm under the uncertain situation is to maintain "financial flexibility". Besides other measures for managing costs, it was also announced that they are suspending rent payments for the stores that are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The risks facing the business were emphasized strongly.

Again, on the same day, i.e. Apr. 23, 2020, the fifth coronavirus-related communciation (corona5) announced that they have priced $2.25 billion of senior secured notes at 8.375% to 8.875% with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2027. This would be used to refinance the $1.25 billion notes maturing in April 2021 and also to refinance the $500 million revolving credit facility. This would increase the liquidity available to Gap, Inc., post closing on May 7, 2020, by $500 million. Further, the total revolving credit available would be enhanced to $2 billion under a new facility.

In light of the above, we can conclude the following:

Gap, Inc. continues running as a combined entity including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and other brands.

Gap has closed practically all its stores due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Gap is still operating its online sales.

Due to BOPIS (Buy-on-line-pickup-in-store) capabilities, with a little bit of more IT efforts, Gap can also ship directly from store

Survival Analysis: Most Stringent Case-Zero Revenues, Full Expenses

One of the main objectives of this article is to do a stress test of Gap, Inc., i.e. determine how long can it survive in the most difficult scenario of extended store closures due to the coronavirus lockdown. We take the most stringent scenario where the enterprise revenues go to zero and the expenses remain intact.

Liquidity Analysis, Cash Available

At the close of the financial year the balance sheet showed $1.65 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. However, the net current assets were $1.3 billion. Hence, we can assume that the free cash available was $1.3 billion. Further, in the corona1 communication, Gap announced that they have decided to draw down the full $500 million available under their revolving credit line. That brings the total cash available to $1.8 billion. In corona4 communication, it is clarified that around $1 billion of cash will be used up in managing the lease rentals and other expenses by May 2, 2020. It is declared the expected available cash will be in the range of $750-$850 million.

According to the corona5 communication, they will have an additional $500 million cash available May 7, 2020 onwards. That, conservatively, brings the total cash available to $1.25 billion.

Expense estimates

On the expenses side, the full year operating expenses for Fiscal 2019 (defined as Feb 2019 to Jan 2020) were $5.56 billion. However, this had a number of non-recurring items and non-cash expenses. We will adjust for those later. Further, we add $1.19 billion of occupancy charges, i.e. minimum leasing costs for Fiscal 2020, to this. This brings the total annual operating and occupancy costs to $6.7 billion. This is a monthly expense of $562 million.

How many months can Gap survive?

Under the zero revenue scenario and full expenses, Gap has to utilize $1.25 billion of cash on the balance sheet for paying the monthly expenses of $562 million. This will allow it to survive for more than 2 months.

Further, adjusting for the non-cash and non-recurring expenses, the cash flow from operations is approximately $800 million (non-cash) + ~$400 million (non-recurring) = $1.2 billion. This means the actual recurring cash costs are around $4.36 billion. This will allow it to survive for nearly 3 months.

Survival Analysis: Zero Revenues, Reduced Expenses

In this scenario we apply the information provided in the corona1 to corona4 communications about actions the company is taking to reduce expenses.

We estimate that the companies total employee costs is around $200 million per month. According to corona2, the employees have been put on furlough, this cost goes to zero. Further, corporate headcount and compensation is also being reduced. We will not account separately for this.

Monthly lease rental obligations are around $115 million. According to corona4 the lease rentals have been suspended until the crisis blows over. However, let us conservatively estimate that a negotiated settlement with the landlords could be around $50 million of continuing cash obligation.

Further, advertising costs are around $50 million per month. Taking a clue from corona3 communication, these could be substantially reduced to not more than $10 million per month for this period, focusing mostly to support ecommerce or omni-channel sales.

With all of the above the total savings goes to around $305 million per month. This means that total monthly expenses reduces to around $157 million. This takes the survival to 8 months.

Survival Analysis: Ecommerce Revenues, Reduced Expenses

So far we have assumed zero revenues. However, of the total annual revenues of $16 billion, $4 billion is coming from ecommerce or online sales. According to corona3 this continues to generate revenue. What we don't know is the extent of it. In a pessimistic case, we can assume that it is reduced by 50%. A $2 billion annual sales rate translates to nearly $166 million of monthly sales. We assume that the company doesn't buy any new inventory to support this, as would be prudent. So all the sales are directly contributing to positive cash flow.

The $157 million monthly expenses are now supported by $166 of cash flow from revenue and don't require any cash from the balance sheet. This makes the company self-supporting in operating cash flows and doesn't require any support from the balance sheet. Of course, the limiting factor for this is the existing inventory levels and that inventory should also be suitable for the season. We estimate that cash flow from converting inventory to revenue is at least a 6 month survival since they would have enough old merchandise to last until summer and maybe some of it is suitable for fall. In the meanwhile, Gap will have to give out orders and follow-up with cash payments with a delay to their vendors to supply the latest merchandise suitable for the fall season and then the holiday season. Yes, orders can be smaller with a larger mix of last year's leftover merchandise, but there has to be new designs. That would require utilizing the cash on the balance sheet. But for that $1.25 billion is quite sufficient.

Valuation Analysis

We have shown above that reports of GAP's death are highly exaggerated as Mark Twain might have put it. The primary objective of this article was the survival analysis of Gap and to show that it is very likely to be doing business for a long time and survive the short-term challenges posed by coronavirus crisis and the related lockdown. Of course, no one knows the future and what challenges it might bring. But it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and is better placed than several others.

This discussion might not be complete without a discussion about the intrinsic value vs. market price. We do a brief valuation analysis here. A more detailed valuation-oriented analysis can be done in a later article.

Currently, the market cap of Gap is $2.57 billion with long-term liabilities (other than operating lease liabilities) is around $2.7 billion. To calculate the enterprise value, typically, the cash and investments on the books is adjusted. However, since the whole analysis above is working with scenarios where the cash is utilized for running expenses, we have to assume that this is not available. Hence the Enterprise Value of GPS is around $5.2 billion. With the free cash flow of last year of $366 million that is a FCF yield (to EV) of around 7%. However, this has around $400 million of extra costs. So the recurring FCF should be at least $750 million.

In corona3 communication, it has been indicated that capex will be reduced by $300 million. So that will take this to $1+ billion FCF. In earlier years, 2010 to 2016, for a similar or lower level of revenues, Gap has generated FCF of around $1 billion.

We assume that revenue will fall for this year. We can take a conservative view that the work-from-home trend will continue post lifting of lockdowns and hence apparel industry will see an overall shrinkage. Let us assume a very conservative view that it falls by 25%. This will negatively impact business-wear. Gap is more focused on casual wear and could even benefit in categories like Athleta which could benefit from an exaggerated shift towards athleisure due to the new work-from-home culture. However, let us still assume that there is a permanent drop of 25% in the revenue of Gap. This would bring the revenue to $12 billion. We assume that the FCF drops by 25% as well, given that the management is focused on treating everything as a variable cost as communicated in corona3. That would bring the FCF to $750 million. That is a FCF yield of 15%.

Further, once things stabilize, in a couple of years, there could be a growth of around 3%. Accounting for this growth gives a 10% yield total return yield on $366 million and a 18% yield total return yield on $750 million FCF.

Caveat Emptor-FCF could be much lower

Of course, reality could turn out differently and there could be extra operating costs due to the coronavirus permanently. Further, the restructuring costs of shutting down stores, shedding manpower, enhancing IT systems, modernizing the supply chain etc. could reduce the cash flows significantly and they may even be negative for a couple of years. All of that is possible and could lead to lower share prices.

However, if the market reprices the stock realizing the above yields, the IRR for the 1-3 year holding period for the investors could be much higher than the yields calculated above. In our opinion, there could be ups and downs during the next few quarters as the actual scenarios play out. However, we are confident of the new management and their focus on being fully cognizant, active and focused on the objective of profitability and free cash flows. So whatever challenges will happen, we are in good hands.

Keep in mind that with the coronavirus situation still evolving, there are severe uncertainties around the whole economic system and how it will look post-lockdown. In our valuations and investment thesis there is an implicit assumption that things will be similar but with a shrinkage of 25%. If the severity is much more then the scenarios will look quite different. Also, an investment like this should be part of a portfolio operation with 20-30 stocks and not a single holding or a few holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the stock in our own and existing client portfolios based on our US Omni Supreme strategy. We are likely to add this to new client allocations as well at some point in the future. This is subject to fundamentals and valuations not changing substantially unfavorably from the current situation. Given the uncertain nature of the economy due to coronavirus, things could change on fundamental and valuation basis significantly in the near future. This could negatively impact our thesis and our views on allocations could reverse or change substantially. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to communicate our change of stance in the form of Seekingalpha articles.