GUSH's Performance Has Materially Improved Since Leverage Was Reduced

An explanation of GUSH and some of the math behind the underperformance of leveraged funds follows.

Leveraged funds underperform when volatility is high, especially those with greater leverage or higher return multiples.

I last wrote about the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSH) close to six months ago, back when the fund was a triple-leveraged bet on the oil industry. In that article, I said that investors should avoid the fund, as excessive volatility would almost certainly cause the fund to underperform under everything but a massive commodity price rally.

GUSH has performed disastrously in the months since, with the fund down by more than 97%. Shareholders were effectively wiped out. GUSH's performance was due to adverse underlying economic and industry conditions, with the S&P Oil & Gas Index down by more than 43% since, and due to decay caused by excessive volatility, which accounts for about 40% of the fund's daily losses.

Due to the above, the fund's investment managers decided to reduce the fund's use of leverage and to now target two times the returns of the oil industry, a strategy that should reduce volatility decay, ultimately boosting returns. Since then, the fund's performance has significantly improved, and decay has been all but eliminated.

GUSH seems like a much stronger trading opportunity today, due to lower oil prices, cheaper energy valuations, and a lower return multiple, although I'm still quite apprehensive about investing in leveraged products of volatile markets or securities.

Short Overview

GUSH is a double-leveraged ETF seeking two times the daily performance of the S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Select Industry Index. GUSH was a triple-leveraged fund until March 31 of 2020, but this proved excessively volatile and unprofitable, hence the switch.

The index has its own unlevered ETF, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). The index seeks to track the performance of U.S. oil and gas companies across the entire value chain, including integrated oil and gas companies, as those specializing in exploration, production, refining, and marketing. Upstream companies make the bulk of the fund's holdings, although less so now than in the past, due to declining valuations and share prices:

(Source: GUSH Factsheet)

Leverage Analysis - Decay/Beta Slippage

Leveraged ETFs, including GUSH, sometimes have lower-than-expected shareholder returns. A 2x leveraged ETF might underperform relative to the returns of its underlying index multiplied times two, meaning that GUSH might underperform relative to twice the returns of XOP.

Understanding why this is the case, and what factors can magnify or lessen these effects, is important in understanding GUSH's performance. Let's do a quick example to understand these.

Let's assume you have two funds, one without leverage, and one using 2x leverage, effectively equivalent to XOP and GUSH, respectively. Let's also assume the unleveraged fund sees a one-day increase of 25%, followed by a one-day decrease of 20%.

If you invest $100 in the unleveraged ETF, you would end up with:

$100 * 125% * 80% = $100

If you do the same in a leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 150% * 60% = $90

As can be seen above, the leveraged ETF moderately underperformed relative to the unleveraged counterparty. The above is a common occurrence for leveraged funds, and generally leads to significant underperformance and shareholder losses.

These losses are amplified as volatility and leverage both increase, with highly-leveraged funds in volatile industries primed for constant underperformance. To understand why, I thought a simple table comparing the performance of funds with different levels of volatility and leverage might be useful:

(Source: Chart by author)

As can be seen above, higher volatility means more losses and decay at all levels of leverage or return multiple, hence why funds to the left underperform those to the right.

Higher leverage or return multiples also increase the same, which is why funds at the bottom underperform those at the top.

Highly-leveraged funds can be effectively wiped out if volatility surges, as can be seen in the highlighted fund.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at GUSH's performance.

Performance Analysis - Effectively Total Shareholder Losses - Recent Improvements

GUSH's large return multiple and focus on the extremely volatile and underperforming energy industry have meant significant shareholder losses since inception, with the fund's shareholders all but effectively wiped out:

Data by YCharts

Although GUSH would have performed disastrously in any case, the fund's excessive use of leverage and volatility both contributed to the fund's sizable losses, especially during the past few months. This is easier to see if we look at the fund's daily returns:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, GUSH significantly underperformed three times the daily returns of its underlying index, which was partly responsible for shareholder losses. Underperformance was due to the aforementioned decay, boosted by the fund's excessive use of leverage and underlying index volatility. Underperformance increased during the past quarter, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and Saudi-Russia diplomatic issues caused a surge in industry volatility.

In many cases, GUSH posted very large losses even though its underlying index was relatively flat. As a quick example, look at the performance of these two funds for the last two weeks of March:

Data by YCharts

GUSH was down by more than 35% in those two weeks, even though XOP was effectively flat at 0.46% down. It is also startling to see just how quickly leveraged funds can decay, even one week, perhaps even a couple of days are enough to cause double-digit losses for these funds, solely due to volatility.

Due to the above, GUSH's investment managers decided to lower the fund's leverage to 2x, effective March 31. Since then, decay has been all but eliminated, and the fund has performed much more in line with its index:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

Seems to me that that GUSH's reduction of leverage has proven successful in reducing decay, ultimately boosting shareholder returns and leading to a more appropriate, less underperforming trading vehicle. These results make sense, as lower leverage serves to reduce decay.

Although it is still too early to tell if GUSH will continue to perform this well under periods of even greater industry stress, results so far are encouraging.

Conclusion

GUSH's reduced use of leverage has led to lower portfolio risk and volatility and has also boosted shareholder returns through a reduction in volatility decay; welcome news for the fund and its shareholders. Moving forward, and taking into consideration the above, I believe that GUSH is a significantly stronger trading vehicle, and one that is no longer destined to underperform.

Notwithstanding the above, I would still be wary of investing or trading these highly-leveraged and extremely volatile funds, albeit less wary than in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.