Sector Spotlight: Hotel REITs

This is the second report in our newest series: Sector Spotlight. In each article of this series we will provide detailed data and analysis on a specific REIT property sector. Information will be provided for the sector as a whole and for sub-sectors (for property types that contain sub-sectors such as healthcare or hotels). Additionally, data across a variety of metrics will be provided for each REIT in the sector. There will be no minimum market cap needed for coverage, as all REITs micro-cap to large cap will be included in the data (when available) and analysis.

The Hotel Sector

The hotel sector differs from most other REIT property types in that rather than serving as a landlord who receives contractual rent payments over a multi-year lease, hotels are an operating business. A triple net lease REIT, for example, receives the exact same contractual rent from a tenant regardless of whether sales at that property went up 10% or down 10%. As hotels are operating businesses, a 10% change in RevPAR (revenue per available room) directly impacts the profitability of the hotel REIT.

Another major difference is the duration of the "lease". A hotel guest (tenant) may book a hotel room for a little as 1 night or a conference center for just a one-day event. Of course, many hotel "tenants" stay for multiple nights, but not for one or more years as is typical for most property types. This is both an advantage and disadvantage of the hotel sector, given that these short leases cause rooms to be re-priced daily. This gives hotels the ability to flex pricing as needed to meet variable demand (for example, demand in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is much greater than it is merely one week later when there is no such large-scale city-wide event). However, this daily re-pricing means that no attractive long-term contracts have been locked-in going into a downturn and that RevPAR can begin to decline the moment that fundamentals begin to weaken.

Yet another key difference is the structure of loans. The rental cash flows that most REITs receive are from multi-year leases that are flat or have modest rent escalators. This results in future revenues for each property being largely predictable and stable. REITs typically prefer to finance these properties with fixed-rate debt, resulting in a relatively consistent spread over time between the property's acquisition cap rate (or development cap rate) and the interest rate on the debt used to finance it. Hotels, on the other hand, typically prefer to utilize floating rate debt. This is due to the fact that interest rates typically rise in a good economy (when hotels are typically experiencing rising RevPAR) and decrease as an economy weakens (as hotel RevPAR is declining). Research has demonstrated that hotel revenues and LIBOR are highly and significantly correlated. Considering the cyclicality of cash flows for hotel REITs, this means that interest rates typically rise at a time when the hotels can afford to pay the higher rates and decrease during periods in which these REITs need their cost of debt to decline. This better alignment of operating cash flows and debt-service obligations can help hotel REITs to better manage financial distress.

The hotel sector is a very diverse industry and can be broken down into numerous sub-sectors on the basis of their ADR or services provided. Hotel data powerhouse STR categorizes hotels on the basis of their Chain Scale (a metric primarily based upon ADR with independent hotels included as a separate category regardless of their ADR). These Chain Scale segments ranked from highest to lowest ADR (with the exception of Independent) are: Luxury, Upper Upscale, Upscale, Upper Midscale, Midscale, Economy and Independent.

The higher tiers of Chain Scale typically attract very different guests than those at the lower end, which can result in meaningful performance differences at various stages of the economic cycle. Chain Scale also plays a big role in the supply and demand balance of a given market. If a new Luxury hotel is built, it will typically have a much bigger impact on the RevPAR of nearby Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels than it will on those within the Midscale or Economy Chain Scales.

Impact of COVID-19

Despite the fact that hotels have been spared the label of "non-essential business", which carries the brutal penalty in some states of an extended government-mandated closure, many REITs have elected to temporarily close some or all of their hotels anyway. The coronavirus has had a doubly negative impact on the hotel industry. The first issue is that many people are afraid to fly, travel or even leave their house due to the risk of being exposed to the virus. This has resulted in a dramatic decline in leisure travel and hotel bookings. The second issue is that businesses have cancelled, pushed back or moved online all of their previously scheduled corporate events. This has resulted in a sudden collapse in business-related hotel room and conference center bookings. Given the lingering uncertainty regarding when it will be safe to travel and end social distancing measures, hotel occupancy rates could potentially remain at historically low levels for an extended period of time.

Source: STR

In addition to plummeting RevPAR, hotels are also facing new costs due to the virus. For hotels that elect to remain open, cleaning procedures must be conducted far more frequently in order to reduce the risk of staff or guests getting sick. This increased cleaning frequency requires additional staffing relative to what would normally be needed for operations with the same number of guests.

Efforts to Survive and Maintain Sufficient Liquidity

All hotel REITs have needed to rapidly adjust to the new hospitality environment and most of the REITs wasted no time in taking aggressive actions. Hotel REITs have announced significant cuts to executive compensation, slashed or suspended dividends, scaled back or indefinitely delayed planned capital expenditures, fully drawn down credit facilities to increase liquidity as well as temporarily closed select properties. For example, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has suspended operations at 46 of its 54 properties as well as furloughing the majority of their approximately 8000 employees.

Full drawdown of credit facilities

Numerous REITs have preemptively drawn down some or all of the capacity from their lines of credit so as to ensure that they will have greater liquidity during this downturn. Due to the disproportionately severe crisis that the hospitality industry is facing, hotel REITs have more aggressively drawn down their revolving credit facilities than REITs of any other property type.

Paycheck Protection Program

Publicly traded companies Shake Shack (SHAK) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH), the owner of the Ruth's Chris Steak House chain, have both faced very heavy criticism for taking $10M and $20M respectively from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. Given that the PPP ran out of money earlier this month, the fact that these two businesses took such a significant amount of money from the fund directly prevented numerous small businesses from receiving the help that they desperately need. The backlash has led both companies to agree to give the money back so that it can go to small businesses that legitimately need the capital to survive. These restauranteurs were not, however, the most egregious takers of the limited PPP funds. According to the Wall Street Journal, that dubious honor belongs to Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT).

According to an April 21st filing, AHT has already received $30M, which was obtained through 42 different loans provided to subsidiaries of AHT. AHT expects to receive even more loans through the program. Another hotel REIT, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), also managed to bring in a shocking amount of money through the PPP. BHR has already received $10.6M and will collect another $5.2M from the program for a total of $15.8M. Monty Bennett is the chairman of both AHT and BHR and both REITs are externally managed by yet another Monty Bennett company, Ashford Inc. (AINC). Unlike SHAK and RUTH, however, neither Monty Bennett company has thus far expressed any intention of giving back the loans.

Refunding of the loans may be difficult to avoid, however, as the Treasury Department clarified on April 23rd that PPP borrowers must certify to the Small Business Administration that the current economic uncertainty has made their loan request necessary to support ongoing operations. Newly issued Treasury department guidance states that "It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made clear that many of the publicly traded companies that received such loans must repay them in full by May 7th. If AHT and BHR are able to make the required certification and the proceeds of these PPP loans can be retained, it will provide them with much needed additional liquidity and improve their chance of surviving the economic downturn. However, without this additional aid, remaining solvent will prove significantly more challenging.

Debt

Going into 2020, balance sheet quality varied greatly among hotel REITs. There was a wide range from very conservatively leveraged Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) with a 0.7x Net Debt to EBITDA all the way up to BHR's 12.5x Net Debt to EBITDA. 3 of the hotel REITs (BHR, AHT and SOHO) had Fixed Charge Coverage Ratios that were already below 1.5x prior to the coronavirus. Based on the freefall in RevPAR that has occurred over the past 2 months, it is possible that some of these hotel REITs are no longer generating enough income to cover their fixed expenses. On the other end of the spectrum, Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) entered the year with a stellar 9.2x fixed charge coverage ratio.

Valuation

Due to the rapid pace at which the economy has declined and the disproportionately severe negative impact on the hotel sector, many of these analyst NAV estimates have not yet been revised to reflect the new reality for these REITs. Clearly there has been an enormous decrease in value for a REIT that had strong occupancy and ADR in mid-February, but has now indefinitely suspended operations at many or all properties. Many analysts have not yet publicly made this adjustment to their NAV calculation and as a result, many of these consensus NAVs should be seen more as reflecting a REIT's pre-coronavirus NAV rather than post-coronavirus NAV. One reason that few analysts have updated their estimates is that there is so much uncertainty regarding how long hotel fundamentals will remain at historic lows. As a result, it is very difficult to make any accurate determination as to what is the appropriate NAV for a given hotel REIT.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

The analyst consensus premium or discount to net asset value is depicted in a bar chart above and as a data table below (data table includes additional information). There is currently no consensus NAV for Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR), CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) or InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), so they have been excluded from the graph above and table below.

Unfortunately, there is just as much uncertainty surrounding 2020 FFO/share. This is evident based upon the fact that nearly every single REIT has withdrawn their 2020 guidance. Analyst estimates have been revised significantly downward, which is the clear direction that FFO/share will take for every single hotel REIT. However, the magnitude of FFO/share decline relative to 2019 is not yet known. It will depend upon how quickly the number of active coronavirus cases can be brought under control, how soon state governments and the federal government scale back travel restrictions and how soon people feel comfortable flying and otherwise traveling again. Additionally, the pace at which each REIT begins to reopen properties will be a key factor. Unfortunately, even if much of the economy returns to normal activity later this year, the hospitality industry may continue to suffer due to lack of corporate event bookings as well as other group bookings.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Although FFO/share estimates have been revised downward for many of these REITs, Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) is the only one thus far for which the analyst consensus for 2020 FFO/share is negative.

Dividends

Prior to COVID-19, every single REIT in the hotel sector paid a common dividend. 2 hotel REITs, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) and Sotherly Hotels, raised their dividend in the last year, but both have now announced that their dividend is suspended going forward. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust both slashed their 1st quarter dividends by 97% to $0.01. InnSuites Hospitality Trust, which pays a semi-annual dividend, paid a full dividend in Q1 and has not yet announced how the dividend will be handled in the 3rd quarter. A total of 12 hotel REITs paid a dividend in the first quarter of 2020, while 6 had already suspended their dividend. Due to the devastating RevPAR declines across the hotel industry, 15 out of the 18 hotel REITs have now announced that their common dividends will be suspended through at least the end of 2020. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Sotherly Hotels went even further by suspending the dividends on their preferred shares as well.

The table below shows whether and to what extent each REIT cut or raised their dividend over the past 4 quarters:

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from Seeking Alpha. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Total Return by REIT Over Past 12 Months

The hotel REIT sector (-61.47%) has averaged a total return that is more than 5 times worse than that of the SNL U.S. REIT Index (-11.79%) over the past year. Every single hotel REIT has severely underperformed the REIT sector as a whole. The hotel REITs that suffered the smallest losses were InnSuites Hospitality Trust with -38.85%, Host Hotels & Resorts with -39.73% and Sunstone Hotel Investors with -40.91%. The worst performing hotel REITs were Ashford Hospitality Trust with -86.93%, Braemar Hotels & Resorts with -81.11% and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with -74.36%.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

This was the second Sector Spotlight report and more will follow with detailed information and data for other REIT property types. For early access to Sector Spotlight and more of our research, data and analysis as well as access to our two real-money high yield REIT portfolios, you can subscribe to a free 14-day trial to our Seeking Alpha marketplace: 2MC Retirement Income Solutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CPLG, SOHO & BHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are short CPLG, SOHO & BHR. I am personally short CPLG, SOHO & BHR. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Although the statements of fact and data in this report have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.