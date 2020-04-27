How To Play A Coming Era Of Significantly Reduced Capex Spending

All of the above will likely result in significantly less capex spending for an extended period of time.

Background

The stock market is currently being held up by a massive amount of Fiscal and Monetary stimulus. But we are already seeing stimulus fatigue. Recently, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated he is reaching a limit of new large scale stimulus. At some point, the stimulus will fade and several major headwinds will be apparent. These should be strong enough to overwhelm the tailwind of lower interest rates and a reopening of the economy. The headwinds will likely be with us at least through 2021.

Less Capital Expense Spending For Several Years

Many corporations will incur large losses this quarter while their businesses are partially or fully closed or through reduced demand. In some industries, the losses will pile up quickly as expenses such as rent, IT, overhead, contracts and many salaries still need to be paid while they are closed. Others will be stuck with inventory that is now obsolete. These companies will have as a first priority conserving cash, often by adding debt. The next priority once the immediate pandemic danger passes will be repairing their balance sheets. That will mean paying down debt in part by deferring discretionary expenses. Highly leveraged companies in particular will be forced to pay down debt significantly by the bond market, banks and shareholders.

Capital expenses are the largest discretionary cash use for many companies, making it the easiest to cut. Capex for expansion won’t be needed by many and capex for maintenance can be deferred. Marketing and R&D would be the next areas cut. Numerous large capex reductions have already been announced totaling tens of billions of dollars. They are especially large in the oil & gas industry. Recent announcements there include a $10 billion (30%) reduction by Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and a $5 billion (25%) cut by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). These are by the strongest players. The smaller oil & gas companies are cutting capex at even higher percentages.

Capex spending cuts are also highly likely in the restaurant, sports, hotel, industrials, mining and commercial construction industries. New construction of hotels, restaurants, retail and office space are likely to be cut drastically. The impact will go well beyond the most obvious industries listed above. For example, hospital operator HCA just announced a $1-1.5 billion capex cut in 2020. The chart below shows investors expect companies that have high capital expenses to perform significantly worse than other companies.

Source: Goldman Sachs April 23, 2020

Other Coming Headwinds

We are facing numerous other headwinds that will heavily impact certain sectors of the economy and many publicly traded companies. These will further pressure publicly traded companies over at least the next two years resulting in less capital expenses. They are summarized below.

1. Consumer caution due to COVID-19 fears – Many consumers are likely to reduce spending due to lingering fears of COVID-19 until a vaccine is found. It is becoming increasingly clear the virus will not fully go away until a vaccine is found. Places that have reopened their economies are still reporting cases, and in some cases like Singapore, they are increasing again. The WHO is warning against reopening too soon Many people will remain reluctant to enter crowded areas such as stores, salons, sporting events, concerts and restaurants until a vaccine is found and made readily available. In fact, the poll shown below indicates about half would be reluctant to enter a public place until there is a vaccine. Bill Gates who has contributed $125 million to this effort believes that will be late 2021. Most other experts agree to 2021 or later. This may be somewhat mitigated by sooner arriving treatments for those already infected that reduce death rates, such as Mesoblast’s (NASDAQ:MESO) drug Remestemcel-L.

Source: CBS April 23, 2020

2. Cyclically more conservative – Businesses tend to get more aggressive in their spending as the economic cycle lengthens. During and immediately after a recession, spending has historically been subdued due to less growth opportunities and the need to repair balance sheets.

3. Businesses slowed by new social distancing practices – Until there is a widely available vaccine, many businesses will be required to practice social distancing. That slows down manufacturing and makes consumer facing businesses operate at less capacity. Restaurants will have a smaller limit of customers at one time. Sporting events will likely remain closed to spectators. Stores may limit the amount of customers at one time. Manufacturers will need to reconfigure their processes to avoid employees working next to each other.

4. Tighter lending standards by banks – As a former commercial lender, I am very aware that banks always tighten their lending standards in a recession. This is due to elevated problem loans, a need to protect capital and pressure from government regulators.

5. High unemployment – Unemployment is temporarily at very high levels due to the pandemic. Once most of the economy reopens it should improve. However, for reasons I gave in this recent article "Prepare For A Double Dip Recession," I expect the recession to linger or double dip. Recessions are always accompanied by higher unemployment. Less consumer income results in less consumer spending.

6. Consumers are likely to save more – Consumers have a habit of saving more or reducing debt during and right after a recession. A recent UBS poll shown below revealed the majority of people that are receiving stimulus checks plan to save it or use it to pay down debt. This reduces the impact of the stimulus. It shows an overall conservative spending mood of consumers. That impacts the economy through less consumer spending.

Tailwinds

There are or will be some tailwinds that should mitigate some of the headwinds noted above. These include the following:

1. Low interest rates – Low interest rates are probably the new normal. That is at least until we face inflation caused by the massive expansion of our national debt. Interest rates have been on a secular downtrend since the early 1980s. The Fed will have an incentive to keep rates low as long as we are in a recession or facing a sluggish recovery. Low rates reduce expenses for companies allowing them to refinance debt, or spend for growth.

2. Growth Industries – Some industries such IoT, 5G, renewables, biotech, and cloud are in a secular rapid growth mode which is likely to continue.

3. Lower commodity costs – Manufacturers and perhaps restaurants should benefit from lower commodity costs.

4. Reopening the economy – As things reopen, consumer spending will increase. There may even be some animal spirits in the short term. This will likely fade as businesses and consumers turn their attention to their damaged balance sheets or reduced savings.

Takeaway

I believe that capital spending will be one of most impacted areas in this recession. Probably deeper than the last recession due in part to oil and gas. Avoid companies reliant on capex spending. That would include the following industries: office furniture, commercial construction, machinery, equipment, IT hardware, commercial vehicle manufacturing and steel. The more leveraged, the more likely they are to reduce capital spending. Commercial construction has long lead and project duration times, so the impact there may take a while.

I am personally playing this by shorting three capex-reliant companies still trading within 20% of where they were when the S&P 500 hit a peak in February. That includes Graco (GGG) which I recently wrote about. Graco just reported earnings which missed and its new orders are down 30%.

Two others I am short are Caterpillar (CAT), and Allegion (ALLE). Both are heavily dependent on capital spending yet their stocks have not fallen much. Part of the reason they have remained near highs is they have been strongly performing companies. But it is a new world with a new normal now. A recession that hits capex spending dependent companies hard, spares no one.

I actually admire Caterpillar, it’s an American icon up there with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Caterpillar will likely benefit from more government construction projects. But it gets most of its revenues from the commercial construction and the mining industries, with a lot of oil and gas and industrials thrown in. All of those industries are likely to be hard hit. Earnings dropped 70% in the last recession. This time I believe they are even more vulnerable.

Allegion gets half of its revenues supplying the commercial and residential construction industries with parts such as door locks, other door parts, and security systems. It just announced 1Q earnings. Allegion beat earnings estimates on an adjusted basis due to strong results in the Americas. However, revenues in Europe were down 9.1% and Asia/pacific 11.1%. Those areas were impacted by COVID-19 before the Americas. Like many others, it has significantly reduced its own capex spending. Due to a large backlog of commercial and residential projects it may take until next year before the impact is fully felt. Management does expect this quarter to be significantly impacted.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ALLE, CAT, GGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.