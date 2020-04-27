The U.S. Is Doing Better Than The U.K. And Eurozone

My working assumption is that, with the U.S. already beginning, in places, to exit lockdown that the effect will be lower in the U.S.

There are two possible reasons for this, one being just that the U.S. is further behind the curve, the other that the lockdown itself is not so strict.

Or at least so far the U.S. seems to be doing less badly in this coronavirus lockdown than the U.K. and eurozone.

Sure, there's a recession

This clear and obvious. U.S. unemployment numbers are soaring past 20 million, there's going to be one heck of a hit to GDP and so on. But we already know all of that. The two questions we'd like e answers to now are how bad is this going to get and how long is it going to last?

After all, we'd like to know what the cumulative effect is going to be. It's also true that a short disruption is going to do very little to no damage to long run potential and that the damage to that potential is going to rise with the length of the disruption.

The end of this line of thought is that we want to be in US stocks. This accords with my basic prejudice about the eurozone economy anyway.

How bad is it?

We've three pieces of useful information here, the Flash (so, processing only some 85% of the survey panel information) composite (so, looking at services and production) PMIs for the three economies. It's possible to delve a little further by disaggregating the eurozone results into individual national economies but not necessary for the point being made here.

As we know the PMIs are measures of what is happening now but their point and purpose is to give us an insight into what is going to happen.

The outcome is that the U.K. and eurozone are - currently and this an important caveat - harder hit than the U.S.

Eurozone PMI

That Flash composite:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index (1) at 13.5 (29.7 in March). Record low (since July 1998). ▪ Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index (2) at 11.7 (26.4 in March). Record low (since July 1998). ▪ Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index (4) at 18.4 (38.5 in March). Record low (since June 1997). ▪ Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (3) at 33.6 (44.5 in March). 134-month low.

We've never actually seen a measurement this low so we can't in fact say that it's "as low as ...". It's probably worse than the Great Depression which was more of a steady crumble than a collapse.

(Eurozone PMI from IHS Markit)

U.K. PMI

We've also the U.K. numbers:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Apr: 12.9, survey-record low (Mar final: 36.0) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Apr: 12.3, survey-record low (Mar final: 34.5) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Apr: 16.6, survey-record low (Mar final: 43.9) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Apr: 32.9, survey-record low (Mar final: 47.8)

And:

(UK flash PMI from IHS Markit)

Looking equally dismal as the eurozone one.

US PMI

Finally, the American figures:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 27.4 (40.9 in March). New series low. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 27.0 (39.8 in March). New series low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 36.9 (48.5 in March). 133-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 29.4 (46.5 in March). New series low.

That's not great, that's certainly not going to cause us any joy. But it is notably less bad than the other two.

(US flash PMI from IHS Markit)

Two little details we should mention. This the IHS Markit PMI for the US, not the more usual Institute of Supply Management one. There are differences and we can sidestep them by getting all of our information from the one source rather than having to consider panel construction and so on.

The other is that the effect on GDP is being shown differently. The first two are quarter on quarter, the US is annualized quarter on quarter. Confusing for us but that accords with the more normal methods in the different places of showing GDP change. Once we correct for that then eurozone and more especially UK GDP change is worse than US.

Two interpretations

One way of looking at this simply that the US is further behind the curve here.

Start with the idea that it's not Covid-19 causing the economic collapse, it's the lockdowns to avoid it that are. Sure, a pandemic out there will make the economy at least stutter as people avoid crowds, pull in their economic horns and all that, but not to this extent. No, it's the closedown of the economy by government fiat that is causing this.

The US was later in closing down the economy than Europe therefore the effect isn't as obvious as yet.

The other way is that the US is never going to get as bad. Partly because the Feds don't have the closedown power, State Governors do. Therefore there's not ever going to be a national closedown given that patchwork of authority. But rather more because the US isn't going to have a lockdown for as long.

Our evidence

Germany (a similarly Federal nation, as with the US) is already easing lockdown restrictions:

Angela Merkel has said the coronavirus pandemic is "still at the beginning" and parts of Germany may be rushing their exit from lockdown, as divided EU leaders clashed at a video summit over a desperately needed Europe-wide recovery fund. Worried that Germans were relaxing physical distancing efforts amid the reopening of smaller shops this week, the chancellor said some of Germany's 16 states were moving too fast and the country remained "on the thinnest ice" despite its early achievements.

It's entirely possible that they might be moving too fast but it is true that they are lifting restrictions. So too are parts of the US:

Three US states have allowed some shops to reopen after measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as the country's death toll passed 51,000. Salons and spas could reopen in Georgia and Oklahoma while Alaska lifted restrictions on restaurants.

Baby steps as yet, baby steps:

As some states lurch toward restarting their economies after coronavirus closures,

But it is happening.

So, go back to our assumption above. It's the lockdowns, not the disease, causing the economic collapse. So, shorter lockdowns will cause less collapse. Even if Germany and parts of the US are easing restrictions at the same time Germany imposed them much earlier. We can thus assume that Germany is going to do worse overall than the US.

Arguments against

The main argument against this idea is that even in the absence of a lockdown there would be the same economic disruption. I don't think that's true, I think there would have been some but nowhere near this much. Feel free to disagree with me here. And if you do then early reopening isn't going to aid the US economy.

My view

I take it that is the closedowns causing the economic nightmare. Shorter closedowns will mean leads such disruption. The US has been less disrupted so far and I assume that this going to continue given the speed with which people are already trying to reopen that economy.

The investor view

The implication of this for us as investors is that the US economy will recover faster than those in Europe. I think this likely anyway as the US economy is more adaptable, more nimble. The implication of that is that we desire to be in US stocks, not those largely exposed to the European markets. US equities will outperform European that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.