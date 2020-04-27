Apple: Most Uncertain Earnings Report Ever

After the bell this Thursday, we'll receive fiscal second quarter earnings results from technology giant Apple (AAPL) for its March ending period. I really don't think we've ever seen so much uncertainty going into an Apple report after the coronavirus forced management to pull guidance back in February. Today, I'll look at current estimates and detail what I'm most watching this week.

The original forecast for the fiscal Q2 period was revenues in a range of $63 billion to $67 billion. When the company pulled that forecast, mostly citing production problems and sales issues in China, the street was looking for $65.36 billion in quarterly revenue. As a reminder, last year's period saw just over $58 billion for the top line.

As you would most likely expect, analysts have been cutting their numbers over the last two plus months. The average still could come down a little more given there are still some high estimates out there, but the current average sits at $54.72 billion, a 5.68% decline year over year. That more than $10 billion drop equals almost 35% of the calendar 2020 average revenue estimate fall we've seen since the warning. The chart below shows how those declines have increased.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple analyst estimates page, seen here)

Interestingly enough, the street expects improvement as we move forward. June quarter revenue estimates show a smaller revenue decline than the March period, just 4.79% to $51.23 billion, and Apple is projected to be back to top line growth in the December 2020 quarter. Of course, there is a chance that management might not even give quarterly guidance this week given global uncertainty. A stronger dollar will provide an added headwind.

Investors understand that product sales might be light in the short term, but they will be looking for signs that business is improving. Also, how have new services like TV+ and Arcade done with so many people stuck at home? We should get an update from management on the total installed base and how newly launched devices are faring. I'm sure analysts will also try to press management to reveal whether this year's 5G iPhone launches are going to be delayed, but CEO Tim Cook usually keeps things close to the vest.

The other major item investors are watching for this week is the yearly capital return plan update. I expect that we'll see a dividend raise in the mid to high single digits, percentage wise, with the company continuing to favor the buyback plan. We could see that buyback plan hiked by tens of billions of dollars more, as the company continues to move towards a cash neutral position. We'll see if management talks about being aggressive in terms of share repurchases during the recent decline, or if it is waiting for more clarity on a return to normal business conditions.

As for Apple shares, they've rebounded nicely from their March lows like most of the market. As the chart below shows, they closed Friday above both the 50-day moving average (in purple) and 200-day (in red). The average street price target is about $20 above the most recent close, while the stock is $45 off its all-time high from earlier this year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It will be a very interesting earnings report from Apple this week, perhaps the one with the most uncertainty ever going in. We know that the coronavius situation will hurt revenues and earnings, but how much things are being impacted is the key question. Investors will be looking to see if management talks about things starting to improve, while a capital return update could help sentiment in the short term. Really good news this week likely sends shares back above $300, but a negative report could send shares back down to the 200-day moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.