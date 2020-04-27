iQIYI: Unattainable Profitability Deteriorates Shareholder Value

The company will likely have to issue more shares or take on more debt.

I rarely, if ever, write bearish articles. My articles are focused on growth and income stocks. I can, therefore, appreciate both strong profitability generation, as well as burning cash for growth. There are numerous examples where purposefully delaying profitability to accelerate growth has been a successful strategy. Some examples include Salesforce (CRM), Square (SQ), and Roku (ROKU).

However, following IQ (IQ) since its IPO, I have concluded that the company is unlikely ever to turn a profit. My view is that, at its current state, the company is unable to turn in any potential profits. Moreover, the current cash burn rate is not negated by its moderate growth too, which, in my opinion, is disappointing.

The growth story

Being involved in the fast-expanding streaming sector, IQ is often mentioned as a growth stock. However, numbers show otherwise. Revenue growth appeared promising during IQ's IPO, at around 55% YoY. The rate has taken a massive deceleration since, ending FY2019 at a disappointing 16%. For comparison, Netflix's (NFLX) same metric stayed above 25% every quarter over the same period. In fact, in IQ's last quarterly report, revenue growth had continued its downwards trajectory, at 7% YoY.

I will compare IQ and Netflix again in this article. Since IQ is often called the "Netflix of China," I find that it is the best company to compare IQ with in terms of its profitability characteristics.

The company grew its total subscribing members to 106.9 million in FY2019, up 22% from last year. Growth in users is not terrible. It could have been way more meaningful, though, if it had been translated towards growth in the company's top and bottom line. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Profitability: Not coming

You may often hear that "Content is King." That's true. Streaming services are operating in a very saturated space. Netflix has had a first-mover advantage, but competition has now arrived. Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Disney (DIS) are spending billions every year to fill their catalogs.

However, producing content is expensive. Having always new material for subscribers to watch and keeping their libraries updated, will be forever a struggle for every company in the space. The moment content quality and quantity declines, competitors will take over.

Therefore the subscription product itself must be profitable. Streaming companies need their gross margins to be positive. They need to have enough room to absorb additional administrative, investing, and financing costs so that they can, at last, be profitable.

Let's take Netflix, for example. The company's gross margins are currently just below 40%. You may think that Netflix has been in the space for quite some time, and has therefore been able to optimize its production (and licensing) costs. However, these gross margins have been the case for the company since 2007, when it first introduced its streaming service.

As the graph illustrated below, the juicy gross margins of Netflix have allowed the company to fulfill the rest of its R&D, investing, and liability obligations, while netting the company a respectable 10% profit margin.

The problem with IQ is that its profitability is doomed from the get-go. Gross margins are negative. Therefore, to keep investing in technology and paying back its interest expenses, its net profit margin has been hovering around a disappointing -35%.

Despite increasing its revenues, the company is widening losses as a result of negative gross margins.

Source: Data by Seeking Alpha, Author

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, burning cash is great if a company grows rapidly. Also, its supposedly positive, juicy gross margins should be indicative of its future profitability. IQ has failed at both.

What happens next?

After raising more than $1B last year through its senior convertible notes, the company is sitting at ~$1.53B worth of cash and equivalents, as of its previous quarter. Considering that this amount is a little over what the company lost last year, IQ faces a serious liquidity problem. Its losses widen with every revenue increase, but even if they remain stable, the company has enough cash barely to survive, if it keeps burning it at the same rate.

I see two possible scenarios:

1) More debt and share issuance

To maintain decent liquidity, the company would have to either issue more shares or take on additional debt. Both will affect IQ severely.

Even if the company had a 10% net profit margin, like Netflix, its current profitability would imply a P/E ratio of around 32x. Shares are not expensive to make sense for IQ to raise capital. Companies usually issue shares when they consider their stock to be overvalued (like Tesla, Shopify). To sell, say $500M worth of shares, the company would significantly dilute its shareholders, since they don't trade at a considerable premium.

If, on the other hand, it issues debt, interest payments will adversely impact cash flow, further pushing IQ away from profitability.

2) Increase in prices

Probably the best-case scenario for the company to turn its gross margins positive is to increase its prices. IQ sells its product lower than what it costs to produce it. A price increase is expected.

However, my concerns are that to achieve gross margins of around 35%, like Netflix, its price increase would have to be way above the 5%-15% reception rate. Considering that users are not exactly lining up to join (22% increase is considerable, but not exceptional), a price increase may deter a portion of potential future signups.

Regardless, even if a price increase switched gross margins to the positive territory, the continuous investment costs and interest payments would lead to losses, again.

Interest payments alone scheduled for this year are around $110M, further increasing the year after.

Source: 10K, Section F-47

Shareholder value down the drain

Investors often value companies based on their ability to generate free cash flow. Management can use free cash flow to increase the shareholders' wealth through distributing dividends or executing stock buybacks.

Free cash flow yield is one of my favorite ways to assess whether an investment is worth undertaking. If it's positive, it is what a company is expected to earn against its market value.

IQ's free cash flow per share for FY2019 was $-1.75. In other words, investors lost, in theory, $1.75 per share in terms of shareholder wealth. Considering shares were trading $16-$25, that represents a loss of ~8.5% in terms of company value lost.

My view is that as long as the company keeps losing money, further shareholder value will be wasted, sending shares lower.

Conclusion

The way IQ currently operates to ignore plans for profitability and shareholder value creation. The company has to massively improve its gross margins, and even then, R&D and interest expenses can keep pushing IQ away from potential profits. I believe that Netflix is a great way to show that taking on debt to finance content is ok, as long as gross margins are enough to cover the interest and the rest of the expenses.

I don't see how IQ plans to improve its path to profitability. At least without further deteriorating shareholder wealth with more share/debt issuance. At the same time, the company doesn't grow at a stunning rate to get me excited either. For that reason, my stance on IQ is bearish.

I am not proposing that the stock should be shorted, but rather, I believe that investors should stay away. That is, at least until the company has a clear path to profitability.

The stay-in boost from Covid-19 should help growth to accelerate in the short-term. However, if the company keeps losing money at this rate, such growth should matter little. The next earnings report may shed more light, and hopefully for shareholders, better than expected results will be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.