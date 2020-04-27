Apple Earnings Should Defy The Current Gloom

Apple Inc. (AAPL)releases their Q2 earnings this week. In this article I discuss why I expect the number to outperform expectations and why the stock is a buy.

Earnings could beat expectations on China rebound

Apple releases its second quarter earnings for 2020 on April 30th. Like much of the market, the Cupertino-based tech giant has seen doubt cast on its previous revenue guidance for the quarter and full year.

Apple had previously expected revenues of $63-67 billion for the quarter and consensus estimates are now seeing a drop to $53.4 billion, which would imply a decline of 8% year-on-year.

Earnings per share are forecast to come in at $2.1, following a similar decline over the last month and if accurate, should highlight a 14% decline for the year. The high and low estimates for the stock are $2.53 and $1.73.

Apple reported their highest quarterly revenue ever in Q1, which was driven by demand for iPhone 11 and records for Services and Wearables.

The key number to look out for will be iPhone sales, which represent 61% of the company’s net sales. Unit sales have been disrupted by the virus outbreak in China and the lockdowns worldwide.

Apple shuttered 458 stores outside China on March 13th and after a full month, the path to reopening has been slow. Therefore, the lockdown effects will continue to be seen in the Q3 earnings.

It's worth noting that January iPhone sales in China dropped 28% month over month. The company then sold only 494,000 iPhones in the region during February, which reflected a 61% drop from 1.3 million in the year-ago period. However, sales jumped sharply to 2.5 million iPhone sales in March.

China's contribution to net sales was $13.5 billion in Q1 but we can use the country's rebound as a model for the reopening of global economies. The lockdowns in the rest of the world only began in mid-to-late March, the effects on sales may not be as bad as expected for Apple in Q2. Many consumers on monthly salaries will make bigger purchases at the end-or-beginning of a month and the majority of sales should have been seen before the quarterly reporting date.

Services and iPhone SE should lift future sales

In a boost to the product segment, Apple’s low-cost iPhone SE was due to go on pre-order sale on Friday 17th April and this will be a factor to keep in mind for the Q3 numbers. The SE retails at $399 in the U.S. and could bring a whole new audience to the iPhone, with follow-through revenues into services.

Another product that has been introduced in the last week is the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The keyboard has a backlit keyboard and trackpad, whilst the USB-C pass-through keeps the USB-C port for accessories, such as external drives and displays.

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro retails at $299 in the U.S. and includes layouts for 30 languages.

The more affluent consumers that have received a $1200 stimulus check from the government may use this for a luxury item, such as an i-Phone, or the new Magic keyboard.

Apple also announced on April 21st that the company’s most popular apps and services are now becoming more available around the world. The App Store, Apple Music and iCloud have been rolled out to 20 additional countries, whilst Apple Music is now available in a further 32 countries.

Apple currently has over 480 million paid subscribers in its Services segment and the App Store is the go-to destination for the world’s developers worldwide. This roll-out to new countries will continue to push growth in subscribers.

Services growth in the Q1 earnings report showed a 17% rise year-on-year and in the Q2 and Q3 earnings, this number should continue to grow, with additional revenue brought in by the lockdown. With users locked down in their homes, the demand for games and apps can be expected to show an increase in the March-April period.

For the same year-on-year period Apple’s Wearables products showed growth of 37%. This is another product area that could get a boost from the lockdowns, with more users switching to home workouts and outdoor exercise. For many, the change of routine could be a more permanent fixture and the connection to services and wearables could get continued traction.

These sales channels will provide a welcome support in a time of iPhone sales slowing, and it is worth noting that both are on course to match the net sales contibution of China. The numbers for China iPhones bounced back in March and any shortfall should be covered by the expected growth in services and wearables.

Production and unemployment are near-term headwinds

In an update to trading conditions released in February, Apple noted,

"iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated... These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide."

The slowdown in production doesn’t seem to have affected the Chinese demand for iPhones in March, with sales making up for the January and February dip. The same dynamic could occur in the rest of the world, but the timeline is lagging due to the lockdowns and this will impact global sales well into the company’s third quarter.

Another issue for Apple is the potential slowdown in consumer spending. Unemployment in the United States is now at 22 million, which is around 15% and could reach 20%. Unemployment in the Great Depression saw a total of 25%, yet it didn’t happen in the speed that we have seen in 2020.

The problem for Apple is that many of the workers laid off were living paycheck-to-paycheck and the effects on the economy will slow demand for iPhones, even at the new SE level.

Goldman Sachs is now modelling, “…a 36% decline in iPhone unit demand during the third quarter and a 24% decline in the first half of calendar year 2020.”

The global consumer slowdown can be expected in March-April, and based on the Chinese rebound, we should see a sales boost in May-June. Any pessimism in the Q2 earnings report can be ignored and investors should take advantage of any dip in the stock.

A strong balance sheet will protect from slowdown

In the company’s Q1 earnings, Apple delivered an all-time net income record of $22.2 billion and operating cash flow of $31 billion.

As part of the company’s buyback policy, the company returned almost $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter, which included $20 billion in share repurchases and $3.5 billion in dividends.

Unlike many other companies in this downturn, Apple has a lot of financial flexibility to weather the worst of the crisis. The buyback strategy was part of the old regime and with company’s in different sectors cancelling-or-pausing repurchase arrangements, Apple has the ability to do so and free-up around 25% of its quarterly. With that in mind, the Q2 and Q3 EPS number is largely irrelevant.

The buyback scheme was an attempt to reduce the company’s cash balance, which has been reduced by around $50 billion over two years and because of the cash flow generation, the repurchases will likely continue over the longer-term. In the current downturn, it’s also possible that Apple accelerated their stock buying and this should be noted for the upcoming earnings release.

Another figure worth looking at in Apple's Q1 earnings was a $37 billion loss from investing activities, which led to a $13 billion loss on the quarter compared to a $5.8 billion profit a year earlier. In the three previous quarters, Apple also booked a profit of $45.9 billion, $46.7 billion, and $19.1 billion for the same activities.

Conclusion

Apple’s earnings will be a closely watched release this week but any pessimism in the report should be a transitory issue for 1 or 2 quarters at most and investors should look to take advantage of negativity in the stock price.

Although sales in China were poor in January, the March number roared back to life and the same could happen in the rest of the world. The lagging element of the lockdowns mean that it was Mid-March before Apple shuttered its stores globally and saw the lockdowns enforced on consumers. This could see a 2-week dip in sales, but the company can look for a boost in its services and wearables segments as a result of the stay-at-home guidance.

As noted in the report, Apple’s EPS accuracy is largely irrelevant with the company’s strong balance sheet. I actually think the Q1 numbers will be better-than-expected and the second half of the year will see the addition of Magic keyboard sales, the iPhone SE, and new Services market subscribers.

Apple stock closed on Friday at $282.97 and my current price target for Apple stock is $350.

