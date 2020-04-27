Intel: A Big Boost, Yet A One-Time Boost

At a low double digit trailing earnings multiple, based on trailing earnings, valuations look fair as the question is how steep earnings will fall after the boost.

Contrary to grocery chains and other stay-at-home plays the impact seems less lasting for Intel compared to other players, as second half numbers probably start falling amidst economic reality.

This is disappointing as the potential hoarding period is longer, as Intel will see significant pressure on other parts of its business as well.

This effect will provide a boost to second quarter numbers as well, although far less pronounced, at least according to the guidance.

Intel (INTC) has been one of the few beneficiaries of today's circumstances, although it seems fair to conclude that the effect is mostly seen in the short run, with perhaps a detrimental impact on the business in the quarters to come.

That indeed seems to be reality, yet even with earnings and sales realistically starting to fall in the second half of the year, earnings multiples look very reasonable, as shares trade largely in my neutral zone.

Very Strong Start To 2020

Intel reported very strong first quarter sales with overall revenues up 23% to $19.8 billion. The so-called data-centric group posted a 34% increase in sales to $10 billion. Datacenter Group revenues rose 43% to $7.0 billion, driven by introduction of new lines, but mostly thanks to global workforce working from home towards the end of the quarter, and employers rushing to facilitate this.

NSG saw sales up 46% to $1.3 billion, growth at Mobileye slowed down to 22% with revenues amounting to $254 million, PSG posted a 7% increase in sales towards $519 million, and the IOTG group actually posted a 3% fall in sales to $883 million.

The former laggard of the business, which actually has been doing quite well in more recent times enjoyed a boom as well. PC-related revenues rose 14% to $9.8 billion, thanks to greater orders for desktops and notably notebooks.

The company has managed to show real operating leverage as revenues rose by $3.7 billion in dollar terms, of which $2.8 billion was seen as higher operating earnings, with operating profits up 69% to $7.0 billion. This was already driven by a 4 percent point increase in gross margins, as the company held operating and R&D costs quite flat, in fact these costs fell a bit over the past quarter. Despite a slightly higher tax rate, the company reported very strong net earnings of $5.7 billion, equal to $1.31 per share ($0.87 per share last year).

What's In Store?

For the current second quarter the company sees sales around $18.5 billion with GAAP earnings seen at $1.04 per share and adjusted earnings six cents higher.

While growth is not as spectacular as seen in the first quarter, achieving this outlook would mark real growth compared to the second quarter of last year. Last year, Intel reported second quarter sales of $16.5 billion, suggesting that sales could increase 12% this year.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $0.92 per share in the second quarter of last year and adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share. Based on the adjusted metric, earnings per share are seen up just four cents this quarter, marking quite some deleveraging on the bottom line, certainly in comparison to the first quarter.

With sales seen up $5-6 billion in the first half of this year versus last year, it seems safe to say that Intel will grow its revenues this year, or perhaps sales come in flattish if the second half of the year will be really tough.

This is comforting as many investors would love to see other investments in their portfolio grow sales this year. Achieving flattish results, which might look conservative, the company could earn close to $5 per share again this year, but arguably the run rate based on the second half results will likely be (significantly) lower.

The company has bolstered cash assets which stood at $20.8 billion at the end of the second quarter, as that number excludes nearly $7 billion in equity investments and other long-term investments. Debt has increased to $40.0 billion, for a net debt load of around $19 billion, with that number excluding the equity investments. That number is quite manageable as Intel reported EBITDA around $10 billion in the first quarter alone, although that was very strong and is not indicative for the year. Based on the $33 billion EBITDA number of last year, leverage is certainly not an issue as liquidity is very strong.

Some Further Thoughts

Trading at $58 and having the potential to earn about $5 per share this year, multiples look cheap at 12 times given the current growth and relatively modest leverage position. The issue is that while Intel has been doing fine, it has benefited from a hoarding effect in the first quarter, with still some hoarding expected in the second quarter as employees across the globe work from home, and businesses will cut spending on equipment to a minimum.

Somewhat concerning is that most of the hoarding only took place in March which is the last month of the quarter, while some kind of hoarding will continue in the second quarter. At the same time, first quarter sales were up $4 billion in dollar terms, with sales seen up at half that pace in the second quarter of this year. This is despite the fact that all these factors have three months' time to boost results, although many people across the globe probably anticipate to return to their offices before the end of the second quarter.

Furthermore, other segments of the business will be hit extra hard including IOTG and automotive/Mobileye.

What Now?

Remember that as recent as August, Intel traded in their mid-forties, before embarking on a very solid run to a high of around $70 in January thanks to a very strong final quarter for 2019 and decent outlook for the coming year. Amidst the market turmoil shares fell back towards the mid-forties in March, coinciding with the lows of August, before now having rebounded to $59. This means that more than half of the retreat from the March low has been made up for.

Of course Intel will see a short-term boost which perhaps might result in excess earnings of perhaps a dollar per share, reality is that the run rate of Intel will take a beating, yet the question is how much. With the company posting earnings between $4.50 and $5.00 per share last year, we might easily see a run rate below $4 per share if we do not factor in the strong first and second quarter, as the real impact of the cooling economy will be felt in the numbers as well later on this year.

Given that expectation, the very low double digit earnings multiple will probably increase to a mid-teen multiple or a market multiple, as the small silver lining is that the company can defer or reduce capital spending, thereby keeping free cash flows intact to a great extent.

Reality is that shares probably are largely fairly valued here as Intel has been doing reasonably well, yet multiples remain on the lower side compared to the market, in part because it is a capital intensive business. Another small negative factor is that the company has taken on some debt in recent years, mostly to please investors and pursue a few large acquisitions, as it is ironic to see that current operating momentum is driven by organic achievements, not necessarily the impact of these deals.

The value play remains here with shares holding up well in this environment, thanks to structural earnings power and investors appreciating and recognizing the one-time boost to the business, as I only see fair value here.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.