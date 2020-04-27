Natural Gas Producers Benefit From Oil's Collapse: Associated Gas And Surprising Torque

World governmental responses to the Covid-19 pandemic have devastated short-term oil demand, crashing the price of oil and the prices of oil producer shares. Lower oil and oil equity prices imply less production of natural gas as a byproduct of oil wells, called "associated gas," and the market has responded with stronger natural gas prices despite lower natural gas demand from Covid-19 related effects. And some larger natural gas producer equities have shot higher, perhaps pricing in expectations of future increases in natural gas prices.

Here is a chart of the change in the price of oil (NYSEARCA:USL) vs. natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNL), using rolling 12-month ETFs that avoid some of the well-publicized issues with short-term ETFs like USO and UNG:

Data by YCharts

And here is a chart of well-known natural gas producers EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), Range (NYSE:RRC), CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), and Cabot (NYSE:COG) vs. the S&P oil and gas producer ETF XOP:

Data by YCharts

To get a scale of the issue starting to get priced in, here is a chart of the US natural gas production over time broken out by source, in which it becomes apparent how big associated gas is as a part of the natural gas supply base:

Source: EIA

Also importantly, demand for natural gas is forecast to be down from Covid-19 related issues less than associated gas supply may drop - note the ~3bcf/d maximum forecast drop in May below vs. the much larger associated gas production wedge depicted in the chart above:

Source: Genscape

Zooming into the out-performance by the previously referenced natural gas producers in the past few months shows the dramatic move in expected price already priced into those equities versus the broader ETF of oil and gas producers:

Data by YCharts

An obvious question is, what next? With gas pure-plays up 30-100% in a down 42% market, there are various possibilities, including further gas producer outperformance, stabilization from here, or reversion to the mean. I am inclined to think natural gas may have more upside from here considering oil oriented producers are just starting to shut in large oil fields that also produce a lot of associated gas, like Continental (NYSE:CLR) in the Bakken.

However, a chart came through my e-mail the other day from an investment bank and research provider highlighting the torque certain oil and gas producers have to higher local natural gas prices in Canada, a gas market that is improving in concert with the US market and with multiple points of direct demand and supply competition:

Source: Stifel FirstEnergy

This chart was intriguing to me for a few reasons. First, I am long in size the most torqued stock to Canadian natural gas prices per this chart, Journey Energy (OTCQX:JRNGF). Admittedly I bought it for a cheap, low decline rate oil production and then it discovered a big oil field. Second, that stock has underperformed the index shown in prior charts and substantially underperformed the gas stocks shown in those charts, along with several well-known Canadian natural gas focused producers:

Data by YCharts

If the above sensitivity table plays out and AECO goes to 4 CAD (US$2.84, which is not too far off from the US prices a few months out), Journey and some of the other producers on the left portion of that table could attract further investor attention. And even at current prices and the current forward curve, it is intriguing that the market has not seemed to begin to price in this natural gas torque to Journey, Leucrotta (OTC:LCRTF), Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF) and the others most exposed. Obviously there are debt and other issues for these producers, but they are not unique in that regard, and with 600%-1,500% cash flow torque to 4 CAD AECO (again, US$2.84), perhaps it should.

And finally, to see what can happen to a highly torqued natural gas stock as the market gets more bullish, it is instructive to look at Gulfport (NASDAQ:GPOR). This producer has considerable debt and may require a higher natural gas price to survive. Here is Gulfport's recent share price move vs. comps as the market prices in a higher probability of survival due to potentially higher future natural gas prices:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Journey Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.