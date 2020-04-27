The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - Uncovering The True Intrinsic Value

Brief Background

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) (“Goodyear” or “the Company”) is the largest tire manufacturer in North America and one of the most recognizable tire brands in the world. The Company has been in the business of making tires and rubber products for 122 years. As of 12/31/2019, 54% of revenues came from Americas, while EMEA and Asia Pacific contributed 32% and 14%, respectively. The company serves customers in most tire applications, with consumer and retail customers contributing to around 80% of total 2019 revenues. In terms of tire units, 74% of the total tire volume represents replacement units sold via distribution centers and company’s own retail stores. The other 26% of the total tire volume is sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s). The following table presents an estimate of the global tire market share based on revenues as of 2018 and 2008, per Tire Business – Global Tire Company Rankings.

Table 1: Global Tire Market Share ( Source: Bridgestone Investor Presentation)

As presented in Table 1, Goodyear had lost the most market share out of the top eight tire producers during the decade measured from 2008-2018. However, the Company managed to maintain the cherished spot no.3 in terms of global market presence. During the same period, tire volumes decreased from 184.5 million to 159.2 million units, representing a 14% decrease in overall volume. Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF), a German based auto supplier and tire maker, made the biggest improvement in gaining market share during the same period. Continental’s tire business represents 27% of its Rubber Group revenue, with the Rubber Group revenue being 40% of Continental’s total 2019 revenue. The competitive landscape will be discussed in more detail later.

Stock Selloff – The Backdrop

The Company’s stock experienced a significant price decline starting in Q1 of 2018 and it continued declining through the COVID-19 environment. The downward spiral resulted in an 81% decrease in the stock price (1/19/18 - 4/20/20). The following table outlines sales and margin performance over the last eight quarters and it highlights key drivers that negatively impacted margins.

Table 2: Quarter over same quarter last year analysis – Key Drivers ( Source: 10Q Presentations, YCharts)

The raw materials fluctuation is negatively impacting gross margins, while inflation affects items such as wages, utilities, and transportation costs which are spread across both COGS and SG&A expenses. Around 68% of raw materials are highly correlated with crude oil prices, which makes for a volatile ride in terms of COGS and product pricing adjustments. It generally takes 1-2 quarters for the spot rate of a given commodity to impact the P&L. Table 2 generally supports the thesis of a delayed margin impact, as well as the fact that the gross margin is favorably impacted by lower crude oil prices. The Company does not hedge any of its commodity purchases but rather relies on the market spot rates and mid to long term supply agreements. On the pricing side, customer agreements are indexed to raw materials mostly on the OEM and large commercial fleet contracts.

In addition to the margin erosion over the last eight quarters, Goodyear’s 2019 sales decreased compared to 2018 by 4.7%, mainly due to unfavorable currency translation and lower volume in EMEA. Current debt levels caused additional level of uneasiness for the investors. As of 12/31/19, total debt to total assets was 38%, debt to EBITDA was 3.5x, and total debt to total capital was 60%. The interest coverage ratio stood at 2.13x. As of 4/21/2020, the Company’s sub-investment grade bonds tested levels below 90, indicating traders' concerns around its ability to service current debt levels. When interest rates fall, bond prices increase. Treasury rates are at all-time lows, yet the Company’s bonds keep trading at a substantial discount to par. Due to the current COVID-19 uncertainties, it is likely we will see a further deterioration in the Company’s bond prices.

Table 3: Goodyear’s Bond Pricing ( Source: FINRA)

The story is not complete without addressing the elephant in the room. What happened with sales over the last ten years? The period from 2012 to 2016 is significant, given its impact on the Company’s financials. The following table outlines the sales decline and key contributing items from 2011 to 2016.

Table 4: Sales Decline Story in $ millions ( Source: 10K Statements)

The story is consistent with the before mentioned loss of market share and unit volume deterioration. The 2012 was a tough year with a large tire volume decline. Also, note the additional pressures in terms of product and price mix as well as a continuing decline in chemical sales. Chemical sales, which relate to the sales of synthetic rubber and other chemicals to third parties (excluding inter-company), have been declining over the last ten years. FX is another important component in understanding the negative trend in sales. As of 12/31/19, the Company derived 56% of its revenues from outside the United States. This exposes the company to wide ranging currency headwinds, which are compounded in an environment where the US dollar remains very strong compared to other currencies. It is a bit surprising that the company of Goodyear’s size does not utilize a hedging program in order to tame the currency fluctuations and its impact on the financials. In terms of revenue breakdown by product, it is worth noting that retail and other tire related services remained relatively flat during 2018 and 2019.

Table 5: Sales by product category 2019 and 2018 ( Source: 10K)

The before-mentioned items, along with the COVID-19 fears and three consecutive quarters of EPS misses, were the main reason for the sharp sell-off in the Company’s stock. Before the recent market correction due to COVID-19, Goodyear’s stock has declined around 70% from its Q1 2018 levels.

Competitive advantage

We briefly discussed market share and competition in the beginning section. The goal of this section is to establish a baseline regarding any competitive moats within the top four competitors identified earlier. To accomplish this task, we turn to historical figures and ratios going back ten years. It is crucial to capture as much history as possible due to the cyclicality of the industry and to capture the full business cycles of these companies. The following table outlines criteria used to determine competitive moat.

Table 6: Competitive Moat

In addition to the criteria in Table 6, the model considers financial health variables as well as efficiency ranking based on cash conversion cycles and fixed asset turnover. The consolidated rankings are weight averaged across the board to come up with a final moat rating as shown in the table below.

Table 7: Weighted Average Moat Rating

The results are not surprising as far as Goodyear is concerned. The Company does not have any significant competitive advantage compared to its core competitors. The real surprise, however, is the strength of Continental AG and its potential challenge to no.1 ranked Bridgestone. It is also a no wonder Continental was able to aggressively capture market share over the last ten years.

Maybe this article should have been about how awesome Continental AG is. Perhaps next time. So, it is fair of you to ask: ‘Why in the world would I be interested in a no moat, battered down, market share losing company such as Goodyear?’ The answer lays in the below section.

Value Proposition

Before we dig into the financial model and other variables, let us explore something the management has been talking about for a while – price versus raw material costs and its timing considering the business cycle. The ever-important graph is shown below.

Graph 1 – Price vs Raw Materials Over Time ( Source: Investor Presentations)

The chart is self-explanatory. It took the company 11 quarters to fully recover from 2010/2011 raw material cycle (dotted gray bar). This is easily back tested as shown in the following table.

Table 8: Margin Recovery Test (Source: Morningstar, Macrotrends)

We note that after three years, starting in 2011, the Company was able to start recovering margins as crude oil took a nosedive. During the back-test period natural rubber prices, which represent 19% of total raw material spend as of 2019, followed similar trend as crude oil. There is approximately a 51% correlation between natural rubber and crude oil prices, per International Journal of Management, Technology and Engineering, using the data from 2008 to 2018.

Now that we have some comfort in knowing the Company has the ability, management experience, and historical support to prove that margin recovery is achievable under the right economic conditions, we might start to feel a little better about the Company’s prospects. But what if I go on a limb and tell you: “It doesn’t matter that much”. Without going into the weeds here, running a simple and conservative DCF model (including fair amount of margin of safety) unveils the intrinsic value way above current market levels. One potential down-side like scenario is to keep operating margins at 2019 levels of 4.1% and use a relatively conservative cost of capital of 7.0%. The very worst case scenario (besides bankruptcy) is keeping operating margins at 2.7% or below the 2019 figure of 4.1% and carrying these assumptions into the terminal value. At that point, the question needs to be asked regarding the probability of such event. As shown in the Quarterly Investor Presentation below, the business is very sensitive to changes in the raw material prices.

Table 9: Tire Raw Material Sensitivity

The above figures are very well supported by a financial model that is extremely sensitive to any changes in the cost profile. Is it likely the Company will test the operating margin levels not seen since 2010? Absolutely. Especially during the COVID-19 environment. The Company already reported preliminary losses in Q1 of 2020. By now you probably noticed I have not talked much about the COVID-19 situation, and that is for a good reason. The storm will pass, and we need to focus on what is to come over the next two to three years.

Besides tinkering with different financial models, another measure of value creation is EVA (Economic Value Added). It is a well know management technique that compares the cost of capital to the return on capital invested for that year. Goodyear has somewhat spotty record over the last ten years and as we can see from the chart below, it is mostly driven by the same raw material/price recovery business cycle mentioned earlier.

Graph 2: Historical EVA (Source: Bloomberg Terminal)

On a combined basis and despite huge swings in EVA figures, the Company was able to generate a positive EVA of over $300 million over the last ten years. The last item to point out in terms of value is the somewhat neglected and infamous book value per share number. Book value per share has been growing at a nice clip over the last ten years, ending 2019 at $20.75 per Morningstar’s data. Generally, the EVA number will be positively correlated with book value per share figures. Bankruptcy was mentioned earlier as the worst case scenario, but from a really high level it appears that the stockholders would receive a nice premium over the current market price if the book value per share is even close to being an accurate measure of the stockholder payout.

Conclusion

The name of the game is threefold:

Can Goodyear survive the COVID-19 crisis?

Can Goodyear recover margins at some point in the future?

Can Goodyear prevent further market share erosion and remain a major force in the tire industry?

If you answered 'yes' to all three questions, you very likely have a good idea on whether Goodyear presents a decent investment opportunity. In the end, it all depends on investor’s perspective post COVID-19 and an extremely volatile crude oil prices in the coming years. Mr. Market tends to overreact during regular times, and especially likes to over-correct the ship during uncertain times. A few bad apples (read quarters) can depress the markets and throw investors into disarray, regardless of the facts and countless history lessons. Fundamental analysis is here to throw in some reality checks in the process and ask essential questions regarding the business and its ability to generate free cash flow, provide returns above cost of capital, sustain margins, etc. I will leave you with the quote from one of the greats: ‘In the short run, the market is like a voting machine-tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine-assessing the substance of a company.’

