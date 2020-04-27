COVID-19 Renders Restaurants A Sterile Environment For Investors

Oddly enough, local restaurants and bars might fare better than big chains in whatever our new normal ends up being.

A recent SA News post compelled me to write about something that has been on my mind since mid-March:

If you read my triumphant return article (giggle) to Seeking Alpha, you know that I left the financial media roughly four years ago to become a bartender. Sounds crazy, I know, but it made sense from several standpoints.

I was lucky enough to be part of the opening of The NoMad's first location outside of New York City in Downtown Los Angeles. Later, I became general manager of a well-regarded craft cocktail bar on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. I intend to resume working, to some degree, in craft cocktails when we're allowed to do so.

As hospitality industry professionals wait for the green light, most spend their time thinking not only about when they can reopen for business other than pickup or delivery, but how they're going to conduct business within the confines of whatever the new normal will be. How can you generate revenue and turn a profit under the restrictions we're all certain to face? This is one instance where you might actually be better off as a small local restaurant or bar rather than a large national or international chain.

The last thing I'd want to have to deal with right now is scaling up business across dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of locations across any geographic area, be it one city or the entire globe. Unless you're a well-established brand such as Starbucks (SBUX) or McDonald's (MCD), you're about to face another unprecedented challenge after navigating the initial unprecedented challenge COVID-19 brought on.

Buy Local?

If you're a local restaurant or bar with one or only a handful of locations, you're much more nimble and, as such, potentially able to more readily adapt to our forthcoming new normal.

Consider a restaurant in San Francisco called Dosa. I used to live up the block from its now-closed Mission District location. In response to the costs of doing business in San Francisco (rent, labor, etc.), Dosa was already pivoting to a new business model before Coronavirus hit:

Talk about a blend of good timing and forward-looking thinking. Virtual Kitchen Co. is a private company. They have apparently seen interest surge from restaurants looking to shift their models due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Before San Francisco even announced the nation's first stay-at-home order, Dosa was operating nine "ghost kitchens" via Virtual Kitchen Co.

Part of me cringes when I hear this. I'm a huge believer in the social value of restaurants and (especially) bars. That's one reason why I decided to work in craft cocktails. I love social spaces and have come to love hospitality. But desperate times call for not necessarily desperate measures, but a different way of approaching a world you thought you knew.

While you're probably not going to be able to adopt this business model if you're a bar when the dust settles, you absolutely can as a restaurant. But I'm not sure about the prospects of doing it if you're a large regional, national, or international chain. It almost seems like more trouble than it's worth.

Consider another point from SA Editor Clark Schultz in that news item:

With the exception of Chipotle (CMG), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), McDonald's, and Starbucks, I'd replace "patient" with "pessimistic." There's no way I would touch a name such as Dave & Busters (PLAY) or CEC Entertainment (CEC), the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. Do you really think parents will want to throw their kids into what was already of Petri dish of coughs and colds even without COVID-19 in the air? The delivery/takeout model certainly isn't going to work there.

Unless you operate a brand that already was and pretty much remains a daily habit through this pandemic (see Starbucks) or the drive-thru is a major component of your business model (see McDonald's) or you're known first and foremost for delivery (see Domino's Pizza) or you're made for grab-n-go and you're obsessed with food safety (see fast casuals such as Chipotle), you're going to have a difficult time shifting to a delivery-only or even a delivery/pickup-only model. An overwhelming majority of national restaurant chains simply waiting for the call to reopen and conduct business as usual might be in for another rude awakening.

If you can't find some novel (no pun intended) way to innovate and/or put your guests' minds at ease, how do you think you're going to fill up a room? Even a room at 75, 50, or 25% capacity. It's just not going to happen any time in the near future, with a few exceptions. That list starts with the aforementioned major names such as SBUX, MCD, DPZ, and CMG. It's important to point out that these are stocks you probably should have been buying before the pandemic. They're simply solid companies with business models, leadership teams, and balance sheets built to weather storms.

If you can find a way to invest in local restaurants and bars with strong neighborhood followings, I say do it. These are the places regulars will feel most comfortable going back to. The best local establishments feel like home to frequent guests. And, if a place feels like home, you're probably missing it now. And you also will probably feel more comfortable going back inside with a bunch of other people due to this connectedness and familiarity, the very psychological elements so many chains do not project.

Additionally, local establishments have more room to innovate or ask a little bit extra of their guests. If a restaurant or bar you love reopens and asks you to pay 10 or 20 percent more due to limited capacity and related factors, you're probably more likely to fork over an extra $10 or $20 for every hundred you spend than you would be inside the relatively sterile (no pun intended, again) environment of your standard national chain. You already do it in several cities where restaurants routinely place surcharges on your bill to cover amenities for their employees such as healthcare coverage.

That's just my, albeit biased, perspective. But I think it's a perspective worth considering. And it ties back to the reasons why you buy SBUX, MCD, CMG, and DPZ here - brand loyalty and the most seamless path back to something like "business as usual."

If I'm an investor with a long-term view during this still surreal time, I'm doing one of two things or both. I'm dollar cost averaging into these names and I'm writing covered calls against them if I'm lucky enough to operate with 100 share lots.

For example, as of Friday's close, I love the SBUX, May 22 $80 calls, which pay a premium of roughly $1.82. If you end up getting your shares called away, so be it. In this environment you're likely to see a significant dip that will allow you to buy them back at an attractive price. If you prefer to stay away from options, turn off the news and build your position in these stocks each time they tumble, especially if investors panic on short-term noise from upcoming earnings reports. As for just about every other name in the broad restaurant space, stay away. You're better off taking an equity stake in your corner bar or neighborhood Italian joint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.