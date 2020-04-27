Demise Of U.S. Shale Means Global Oil Price Spikes This Decade

One would think that a cut in production of about 10 mb/d would lead to an oil price spike as we have never seen before. In ordinary times this would indeed be the case, but these are far from ordinary times. According to the IMF, the global economy is set to decline by 3% this year. It is a decline that most of us who are alive today never experienced before, and it may still be worse than that.

Source: World Bank.

The economic impact estimates are getting worse and worse as this crisis continues. Furthermore, the V-shape recovery hopes are increasingly being dashed, given more and more assessments of the COVID-19 outbreak suggesting that it will come back periodically until a successful vaccine will be developed and fully deployed. What this means for oil demand is that it will likely remain weak for months or perhaps for years to come.

The IEA is predicting that even with the OPEC+ cut in production, the world is set to add an average of about 12 mb/d per day into storage facilities. It also sees storage capacity being fully utilized within a few weeks, meaning that there will be nowhere left to send the surplus supply. Within this context it is hard to envision oil prices moving higher from currently disastrous levels any time soon.

Slide in shale drilling started at the beginning of 2019.

Source: EIA.

As the chart above shows, oil prices shifted down in 2019 versus 2018. It was not a huge change, but it was enough for shale producers to reverse their course of expansion in drilling activities as the US rig count chart below shows.

Source: Trading Economics.

The fact that oil drilling activities declined in response to just a slightly lower oil price in 2019 compared with 2018 suggests that there were significant portions of the shale patch that fell out of profitability range as oil prices shifted from an average of $65/barrel for WTI in 2018, to $57/barrel in 2019. Aside from companies abandoning drilling in higher-quality second-tier acreage in 2019 in response to slightly lower oil prices, a less talked about trend is the continued saturation of prime acreage which is increasingly not being replaced by new prime acreage, nor is it feasible to replace it with unprofitable second-tier acreage. What this means is that once certain companies manage to saturate some portions of their prime acreage, they simply cut back on drilling. Rystad is currently forecasting a 1.5 mb/d decline in shale production from the beginning of the year, until the end, while just a few months ago it was forecasting an increase of over 600,000 barrels per day. This forecast most likely envisions a best-case scenario, where a strong V-shape recovery will boost oil prices later this year.

My view is that regardless of whether we will have a V-shaped recovery or not oil prices will remain low this year. The resulting financial damage that is being inflicted on drillers will be severe. Many shale producers will go bankrupt. Those which will remain will adopt a more conservative drilling strategy, which will most likely assume oil prices will be a reflection of the average price we have seen between 2015-2020. In other words, it will be something like the 2019 oil price environment, which led to the industry shrinking its drilling activities and for more and more shale producers to go into bankruptcy.

Beyond this year, 2021 will likely continue to be a bad year for shale drillers and most other producers around the world. A build in inventories around the world this year will prevent prices from rising significantly next year, even if the global economy will recover and the global demand for oil will once more outstrip supplies. It is only in 2022 or later that we will be at all likely to see an oil price spike.

Shale will not repeat the post-2008 global energy bailout this time around.

If we think back to the last global economic crisis, it was more or less preceded by the most impressive oil price spike in recent history. The oil price spike ended, not because new supply came to the rescue but because demand plummeted due to the global economic slowdown.

Source: Macrotrends.

As was the case with the aftermath of the oil price plunge of 2009, the current unprecedented collapse of oil prices will be followed by a surge once the economy will start to recover. The surge will be aided by the fact that global oil production capacity will be significantly reduced this year as all producers are looking at cutting capital spending. The shale industry will be the greatest short and medium-term contributor to the supply destruction that the current oil price environment is inflicting on the global oil industry.

Once the 2009 global economic recovery started to take hold oil demand resumed its growth path and as the WTI price chart above shows prices recovered to what has become known as the $100/barrel plateau. It was during this time that the shale industry played a crucial role in preventing another oil price spike which would have only been stopped by another global economic downturn. Between 2010 and 2014, which was the duration of the period of the $100/barrel oil price plateau, the shale industry provided the world with an additional 4 mb/d. It was this volume of extra unconventional global oil production which not only broke the $100/barrel price plateau by the middle of 2014, but it also prevented the plateau from becoming a spike in prices.

The part of the story that makes it unlikely for the shale industry to pull off a repeat of its service to the global economy last decade is the fact that while it did produce impressive production gains in the past decade, the debt the industry accumulated in the process is equally impressive. So far since 2016, 208 shale producers filed for bankruptcy and they collectively had almost $122 billion in debt. Looking forward, between 2020 and 2024 there is about $209 billion in oil and gas industry debt that will need to be retired. This includes both producers and pipeline companies.

Many of the companies still left are not going to make it beyond this year. Those which will make it will be faced with a further deteriorated financial situation, given that most companies will lose a lot of money on all the wells drilled in 2019 as well as those brought on-line this year given the oil price environment, which is far below the level needed to break even or be profitable even for the best shale wells out there. Most of the industry will be weakened, while the debt pile that needs to be serviced which is already massive will only get bigger. I doubt that the market will accept to further finance this industry given all the losses that investors and institutions already suffered, and are yet to suffer this year as a large number of increasingly large and deeply indebted companies will probably go under.

Other large oil-producing countries are set to see a decline in production this decade.

By the time this crisis will end, US oil production will most likely be a few million barrels lower than it was at its most recent peak. The weekly EIA oil report suggests that in the past three weeks alone US oil production may have declined by as much as 800,000 barrels per day. These numbers are just preliminary, but it is a sign of an industry that is experiencing a severe decline. If we think about it logically, there is absolutely no reason for most shale oil producers to bring any more wells on-line or to continue drilling for the rest of the year. In the absence of new drilling this year, US oil production may decline by about 20-30%, and another 10-20% next year, assuming that next year drilling activity will see only a modest increase. If this is the case, we most likely saw a new permanent peak in US oil production at around 13 mb/d last year or early this year.

Russia is thought to be at a point of reaching a new permanent peak as well.

Source: Peak oil message board.

This forecast produced by Stratfor has Russian production declining by about 15-20% by 2040. Internal Russian analysts see stagnated production going forward at best. The more likely scenario is seen as a decline in production which could be as steep as 40% in the next 15 years, in a worst-case scenario.

Saudi Arabia gained a lot of headlines lately with its threat to increase production to 12 mb/d in the aftermath of a failed OPEC+ meeting. As is too often the case, few questioned whether Saudi Arabia is even capable of producing that much oil for a sustained period. Its largest field, Ghawar has been revealed to be in decline over a year ago. So far it lost about 1.2 mb/d in production capacity just from that field. Other fields are in decline as well. There have been some projects which expanded production at existing fields in the past decade, but those projects only helped to keep Saudi Arabia's production steady. Just like Russia, it is producing most of its oil from fields that have been producing large volumes for many decades now, meaning that further production gains are out of the question. Many more major producing countries around the world are past their permanent peak in production and decline.

Petroleum demand will recover eventually. The timing is uncertain but as long as the global economy will return to a decent rate of economic growth, oil demand will continue on its steady upward trend. The US shale industry however is unlikely to ever recover. There may be periods when shale production will increase, but it will never reach the recent peak that it most likely just passed recently. Regardless of future oil prices, the shale industry will not respond as it did in the past. What this means is that in the absence of a catastrophic decade economically speaking, oil prices are likely to be higher this decade compared with the second half of the last decade. We may even see oil prices surpass the 2008 oil price record on several occasions. What this means for investors is that they should consider increasing their exposure to solid oil companies, which can benefit, but at the same time make it through some volatile times ahead. They may be among the most solid performers this decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.