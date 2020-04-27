Growth Star PagSeguro Is On Sale

Valuation is currently 28 times forward earnings and is quite acceptable valuation for a growth company.

PAGS's goal is to turn PagBank, with already 2.7 m users into a hub for digital services much like Wechat Pay.

Currently, 95%+ of earnings is from merchant acquiring business which focuses on previously unbanked merchants and grew TPV 39% in 2019.

PagSeguro Digital has more than halved to $19-22 from $50+ last August and is now at a good value entry point.

Introduction

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) has fallen by more than half, from its 52-week high last August of ~$53 to around $20-22 at present. At current prices, it has a historical PE of 33 and a forward PE of about 28 and perhaps better if the Brazilian Real rebounds. This is a good entry price for a strongly profitable company growing at 30% plus p.a. against lazy incumbents.

A big challenge for our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy and any growth investor really, is finding quality stocks that aren't valued at eye-watering multiples. PAGS was never as expensive as some major growth names (waves at Zoom (ZOOM) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)) and is now cheap. We believe the impact of the virus on PAGS is limited. Still, we use our standard format to consider growth, profit, competition, total addressable market (TAM), management and valuation with a view to the future.

What does PagSeguro do?

PagSeguro is a Brazilian company with a primary business in acquiring - which means providing a software gateway from merchants to credit card companies. The leading "acquirer" in the US is FIS-Worldpay (NYSE:FIS), but others include major banks as well as First Data and Elavon. In Brazil, PAGS focuses on the long tail of smaller companies, many of whom were previously cash only.

To understand the acquiring business, here is a quick and dirty diagram that explains the players involved in every credit or debit card transaction.

The acquiring business is still the vast bulk of turnover, perhaps 95%+ of PagSeguro's business according to the Q4 2019 earnings call. It has built this network targeted at micro-business with easy to use applications and services and building a supporting platform of services and functionality.

From this base, Pagseguro is expanding into:

PagBank, an e-banking/e-wallet for everyday people and consumers. This is essentially a digital bank and is "low-single digits" percentage of PagSeguro's turnover.

Direct lending to merchants, and;

Peer 2 Peer lending.

Although the last two remain very small and currently aren't material, PagBank already has 2.7 million users by December 2019 and growing fast.

PagBank goal is an Alipay style multi-service platform.

Although PagBank doesn't yet offer much to the bottom line, it certainly does give hope for future growth. It is clear that PagSeguro's strategy is to continue building on the strength of PagBank's digital bank hub, much like Wechat Pay or Alipay have built their own service platform around an e-bank. This recently has included the launch of:

Certificates of Deposit (much like Alipay's very successful Yu'ebao).

Tax and ticket payment.

Shell partnership to allow fuel payment at 2,000+ gas stations.

Cabify premium ride-hailing.

Pedefacil Food delivery.

Healthcare access hub.

With the support of Universo Online, which has a strong and diverse web presence, much like a Brazilian cross between Yahoo and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), there is a good chance many of these services will produce strong revenue growth.

Test 1: Strong Growth For Years

PAGS has grown strongly both revenue and profit since its launch.

Growth rates, over the year prior, have declined. Yet earnings growth of 50% per year is still an exceptional result and shows the improving margins from economies of scale.

Year Revenue Growth Earnings Growth 2017 126% 276% 2018 55% 90% 2019 34% 51%

Active Merchants Consistent Growth

The initial focus of PAGS was on providing merchant solutions to micro and small businesses, many of whom were previously unbanked. These previously provided only cash transactions to their customers. Growth in users for merchant services have been very consistent at ~300,000 net additions per quarter.

PagBank is quickly to 2.7 million users.

In Q2 2019, PagSeguro Digital started reporting its ebanking offering they call PagBank. This has grown far faster than merchant users, net adding 1.3 million users in the six months to December 31, 2019. This is almost double the June 30 figure. The reach is wider than just existing users as PagBank has surged to the top of the Google search list by the end of 2019.

The strong growth is probably due to existing merchants or their immediate families creating personal banking accounts. Still this is impressive growth, all the more so due to the high user rates of 4.8 and 4.6 respectively on the Apple AppStore and Google Play stores.

Test 2: Profitable

PAGS obviously meets that test, as shown above, so in this section we will focus on margins and quarterly growth. We like businesses with high stable net margins and the mid 20s meets that test.

PagSeguro experiences some seasonality with a surge in quarterly growth in Q3 and Q4 before flattening for Q1 as the figure below shows.

An acquiring business should have good margins that increase with scale given the majority of costs should be fixed. So flat margins either reflect continued investment or poor cost control. Given the growth into new sectors as the PagBank consumer hub, we believe investment is the reason.

Test 3: Is There A Competitive Advantage?

As recently as 2015, around 90% of the acquirer business in Brazil was dominated by two incumbents, Rede and Cielo, controlled by Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and by Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) and Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) respectively. Alongside Getnet these incumbents controlled the market until the regulator, The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) opened up the market progressively over the last decade, but increasingly over the last 4 years.

Lumbering Incumbents

Incumbents Rede and Cielo have declined from 90%+ to still control about 2/3 of the Brazilian market. Still in little over 3 years, they have lost more than 20% market share as they have struggled to compete in the face of new competition such as PagSeguro and StoneCo (STNE). Large bureaucracies the world over, all find innovation difficult. Developing an innovation staff culture combined with the difficulty of updating legacy IT systems that have grown over the years often slows down strong players. Often it is better and cheaper to build digital systems from scratch rather than keep building on an ever increasingly complex pile of legacy code.

PagSeguro focusses on unbanked merchants

75% of PAGS client merchants did not previously accept card payments.

Many PAGS merchants were previously completely unbanked.

PAGS provides a host of other digital services retain its client base.

Thus, PagSeguro has achieved market penetration against powerful competition by targeting those not served by any existing operator. PAGS went after virgin territory. Thus, they achieved a strong market position without launching a price war or suffering much turnover of clients since.

Analysts predict incumbent strength because they used to be right

What is remarkable is the number of banking analysts, many Brazilian, who keep forecasting a resurgence from the incumbents, either via improved factoring terms or other forms of competition. Those analysts probably have a long history in the market where the market leaders were successfully able to use market power to protect their turf from new entrants for many years.

Regulators have opened up the market

However the market regulator CADE has over recent years repeatedly used "cease and desist" and rulings to ensure that the acquiring and banking system is opened to competition.

When you see competitive pressure forecasts, consider the following:

It hasn't slowed the growth of PAGS so far.

PAGS small merchants aren't easily poached by the incumbents since direct sales to push a switch might not be cost effective given the small TPV per merchant. But retaining the merchant costs little-to-nothing.

The incumbents' competitive movements are mostly focused on reducing loss of clients to the upstarts, rather than actually winning market share.

To be sure, PAGS has higher margins from its client base which will continue to attract competitive attention. Meanwhile PAGS is not standing still, by becoming a digital bank and constantly broadening its offering, making its client base even stickier.

StoneCo is probably the strongest competition

Many like to contrast PAGS vs. STNE to pick a winning new entrant. Both are digital natives with strong pedigrees and fast-growing market share, but there are also plenty of differences.

PAGS is more focussed on the long tail of micro-merchants and the un-banked, which has the advantage of being less competitive. This has the disadvantage in that turnover per merchant is much smaller.

STNE is more centered on existing retailers, so is probably taking more market share from incumbents. The market roll-out of its physical service centers for retailers makes service a strong feature of its approach

Both companies have software DNA. StoneCo was founded by successful serial entrepreneur Andre Street, whilst the majority shareholder of PagSeguro is Universo Online (UOL). UOL is the leading native Brazilian website with a plethora of technology services too long to list.

Who will win? PagSeguro has a stronger ecosystem to utilize.

PagSeguro does have a strong advantage as being part-owned by UOL. PAGS benefits from strong access to an existing client base, digital advertising, software expertise and future potential integration of a range of services. The potential of PagBank to be the Brazilian version of Alipay/Ant Financial is clear.

Still, StoneCo also has strong backers such as 3G, the Walton family and Warren Buffett. It has a clear service-driven strategy and has carved out market share by directly poaching clients of existing merchant acquirers, rather than going after the unbanked like PAGS. Both can reasonably claim a spot in your portfolio if the valuation makes sense.

Bottom line: PagSeguro's focus on micro-entrepreneurs, and building out a strong ecosystem of associated services with the support of UOL should keep growth continuing for quite some time.

Test 4: Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Merchant Acquisition TAM

Brazil is the main market of PagSeguro. In Brazil, the total TPV (total payment value) processed by acquirers in 2019 was around $R1.6 trillion. This is calculated using StoneCo's estimate of an 8% market share on TPV of $R129 billion in 2019.

PagSeguro had TPV of $R 115 billion in 2019, but according to their call transcript around $R 20 billion of their TPV was from outside normal acquisition channels (see discussion next), so true market share here would be around 6% in Brazil.

Alternative Payments TAM

An interesting and increasingly important source of growth was the $R20 billion of TPV was from transactions not tied to traditional acquiring business. Instead, it was from a combination of pre-paid cards, P2P, direct transfers, mobile top-ups and more which compete with cash. The potential of this alternative payments market could be huge with PagSeguro estimating that this could be up to 16 times the size of the traditional merchant acquisition business.

The alternative payments market could be ~$R 25 trillion annually. PAGS's share of this market is less than 0.1%. Thats plenty of scope to grow.

eBanking TAM - PagBank

A survey by Instituto Locomotiva concluded that even in mid 2019 still 45 million Brazilians don't have a bank account. That's one in three adults. Given PAGS's focus on the "long tail" they have started there. But Brazil has around 210 million people (6th largest) with GDP per capita of $17,016 per person PPP (80th), so it is a far bigger market than just the poor un-banked. High PagBank search results and app ratings hint that its reach will go far beyond those without bank accounts.

So PagBank's 2.7 million users is either 6% of the un-banked or about 1.8% of total adults, which is an impressive achievement in a short time. Still, much growth remains possible.

Test 5: Management

Here are a few quick tests:

Debt - no significant debt. Dividends - none so far, and unlikely while the need to fund growth continues for several years. Balance Sheet - Small intangible assets. Asset base of company is likely to grow as banking/lending activities continue to expand. Major Shareholders - Universo Online owns 45% of PagSeguro and is in effective control. Universo Online is the 5th most visited website in Brazil after Google Brazil, Google US, YouTube and Facebook. Although parts of the site have shades of Yahoo, there are a myriad of other services like online shopping, data and cloud services, integration IT services, online shopping, online education, jobs portal, group buying and more. Growth Strategy - the strategy seems to be organic growth of the platform and client acquisition. Buying companies is not the expansion strategy.

Overall, we can't see any red flags on management. Balance sheet seems strong and there is a clear strategic growth goal. Most of all having UOL as a major shareholder is only likely to be positive for PagSeguro.

Test 6: Valuation

Relative Valuation - PagSeguro Digital is cheap

We believe PAGS represents good value buying at present. Consider the following valuation comparison.

A few points on this table.

This comparison has tried to compare organic growth rates, as both global leaders Fiserv (FISV) and FIS have made sizable acquisitions in the last 12 months.

Earnings for both FISV and FIS dipped in 2019 on takeover costs.

STNE earnings growth was off a low base, so rates will likely decline.

PAGS Forward PE Estimate

If we assume earnings growth falls further to 35% in 2020 then earnings will reach $R 1.4 billion ($253 million USD) assuming a stable exchange rate a forward PE of about 28. But we don't think the Real stays this weak.

There has been substantial impact from a weak Brazilian Real

As you can see in this graph below, the Brazilian Real has slumped in 2020. This is likely had a big impact on the share price of PAGS since their translated earnings fall with the Real (see below).

Data by YCharts

The Real's fall is likely a combination of growth concerns, oil price plunge, and the typical surge of the US dollar against emerging currencies in a crisis. This too shall pass and the Real should rebound, which will support PAGS's rebound.

Market Sell-Off Comparison

It is here that PagSeguro gets quite interesting as the market selloff has pushed the stock firmly into buy territory. Here is a comparison to two of the largest acquiring businesses globally, FIS and Fiserv as well as against StoneCo, the closest Brazilian competitor. As you can see, the recent sell-off has pulled PAGS down twice as much as the two leaders.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line - Good price for strong growth.

We believe PagSeguro is an interesting buy below $30 due to:

Stock price decline of 50% with no change to business fundamentals. Strong growth potential of PagBank to expand services like Alipay/Wechat. A TAM with massive potential for multi-year growth. Market-leading Net Take Rate of 2.97%. Invaluable support of Universo Online to grow service offering. Very acceptable valuation of forward PE of 28.

We don't have a price target to exit because PagSeguro is the sort of stock we want to hold for several years. If you don't have a holding, a crisis is a good time to enter. Given current volatility levels, it is a good idea to stage your entry with limit orders at different price points since purchases below $20 still might be possible in a market panic.

