Ruth's Hospitality Group: This Is The Place To Eat

Spoiler alert: Ruth's is the best out of the bunch, and I believe investors have an opportunity to buy shares at an incredibly attractive level today.

Afterwards, this article will lay out how Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch might interpret the company using their own "thumbnail" calculations.

Source

Thesis

Putting a company's performance into perspective requires comparing it to its own historical record and to its competitors' historical record. In my last article, I presented how Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has operated excellently and consistently for the past decade. Now, I am going to compare Ruth's to two other big competitors and show you why Ruth's is the best pick.

Analytics

The following analytics were specifically chosen to demonstrate overall operational efficiency:

Cash Flow from Operations/Revenue showcases cost control and cash generation.

showcases cost control and cash generation. Long-Term Debt/Revenue showcases future obligations.

showcases future obligations. Interest Expense/Long-Term Debt showcases servicing requirements.

showcases servicing requirements. Collection Period and Payment Period showcase liquidity and working capital efficiency.

I do this like a game: a company can receive up to two points, one in each category. Category one is which company is currently in better standing and category two is which company has been the most consistent over the last 10 years. The latter category can be won by being the best over time or improving the most over time - it is up to my discretion. At the end, I will tally up the points and see which company wins (although you already know which company is going to win).

Cash Flow from Operations/Revenue

The calculation for cash flow from operations starts with net income. Net income is revenue minus costs. Therefore, cash flow from operations factors in the costs of the company. The higher the cash flow from operations, the lower the costs; they are flip sides of the same coin.

Ruth's wins two points here as it has been the best in both categories. In 2019, Ruth's generated more cash flow from operations as a percentage of its revenue, which signals management did a good job regulating costs. Overall, the company has become 3.50% more efficient over time, outpacing competitors.

Score:

Ruth's: 2

Bloomin' (NASDAQ:BLMN): 0

Darden (NYSE:DRI): 0

Long-Term Debt/Revenue

In 2019, Darden Restaurants had the lowest amount of debt relative to its revenue at 10.89%. This prudence will serve it well during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ruth's ratio is not much higher and is still solid at 13.68%. Bloomin' Brands' ratio is by far the highest at 25.08%. Darden wins a point.

Overall, however, we can see that Ruth's management has been the most disciplined (by far) in taking on leverage. When interest rates are low, borrowing becomes incredibly cheap. Many companies take on excessive debt, even debt they may not need. I seek companies which are disciplined and only take on as much debt as they need to expand. Ruth's has done an excellent job of that over the past decade. Bloomin' Brands has been (and is) extremely leveraged - far too much for my taste. Ruth's wins this category.

Score:

Ruth's: 3

Bloomin': 0

Darden: 1

Interest Expense/Long-Term Debt

In 2019, Ruth's had the lowest ratio at 3.44% compared to 4.75% and 5.83% for Bloomin' and Darden, respectively. Ruth's lenders have clearly deemed it to be in better financial condition, thus offering it a lower rate of interest. Ruth's wins a point here.

Over the long run, Bloomin' has been consistently in the mid-single digits. Comparatively, Ruth's ratio has been slightly more volatile. The key takeaway is that ratios of Bloomin' and Darden were better in the prior half of the decade, but Ruth's has been the best in the last five years. Since Bloomin' has been consistent and low, it will win a point for the overall category.

Score:

Ruth's: 4

Bloomin': 1

Darden: 1

Collection Period

Collection period is how quickly is cash being collected by customers. A lower ratio is generally more favorable, as it indicates the company is collecting cash quickly and just as importantly, its customers are in good credit shape.

Darden wins across the board here. Its collection period is much quicker than either of its competitors. What is even more remarkable is the level of consistency Darden has maintained over the past decade. Bloomin' has struggled over the past decade, as it is collecting payments almost 13% slower each year. Combining a deteriorating collection period with a high level of debt is a recipe for liquidity issues.

Score:

Ruth's: 4

Bloomin': 1

Darden: 3

Accounts Payable Turnover Ratio

The payment period ratio allows us to see how quickly a company is paying back its suppliers. A higher ratio is generally more favorable.

Ruth's wins in both categories here. Its 2019 ratio is the highest, indicating it is paying back suppliers the quickest, and implies there are no immediate liquidity issues. Ruth's has been consistent and much better over the last 10 years than its competitors. Bloomin' is the slowest at paying back supplies. Furthermore, Bloomin' is taking, on average, over 7% longer a year to pay back suppliers.

Final Score:

Ruth's: 6

Bloomin': 1

Darden: 3

Interpretation of Results

Hopefully by now you see the importance of calculating these ratios. Without doing so, it may not have been apparent that Bloomin' is having significant liquidity and leverage issues. Viewing these analytics in conjunction with one another allows us to see that the company is over-leveraged, slow at collecting payments from customers, and slow at making payments to suppliers. This indicates the company is mismanaged and has issues with cash management.

Darden is in better financial health and has operated fairly consistently over time. The company stands out with its strict collection period and lower current leverage (relative to its revenue).

Ruth's stands out the best. The company is operating well and producing excellent cash flows at a strong growth rate. The company is currently slightly over-leveraged, but historically management has done an excellent job of being disciplined. Furthermore, the company has low servicing costs and pays back its suppliers in a timely fashion. Going forward, I would like to see the collection period improve and this will continue to be monitored.

All in all, Ruth's wins by a score of 6-1-3 against Bloomin' and Darden respectively.

Margins

Now, let's talk margins, specifically gross and operating. As demand for eating out decreases and costs for meat increase, there might be severe margin crunch in the short-term. On the one hand, companies have to lower prices to stimulate demand, but on the other, they have to counter higher food costs. So, when it comes to restaurant companies, it is imperative to invest in one which has good margins, as good margins provide cushion during downfalls.

In 2019, Ruth's had the best gross and operating margin. In fact, in every year for the past five years, Ruth's has upheld a better gross and operating margin. Ruth's is the least susceptible to a downfall as the brand maintains premium pricing power. A nearly 30% gross margin rate is strong for the industry. Aside from the other two competitors listed, here is how Ruth's gross margin stacks up against other restaurant companies:

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI): 16.0%

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT): 16.2%

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH): 18.7%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB): 19.5% (only 0.4% operating margins)

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE): 41.4% (only 5.2% operating margins)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN): 42.1%

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG): 34.1% (only 8.6% operating margins)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK): 36.5% (only 5.0% operating margins)

Going back to our three companies, Bloomin' is the weakest as its gross margin is 16.3% and its operating margin is only 4.9%. This paints a really bad picture for the company as not only does it have to deal with being over-leveraged, slow at receiving collections, slow at making payments, but also it has to deal with diminishing margins.

Darden has solid margins for this business, but neither company beats Ruth's. As a result, not only does Ruth's win in the analytics game, but also in margins.

Key Financial Ratios

Ok, now that we have established Ruth's is the best option out of its competitors, the company will move on to the final round of analysis (before the official valuation, which will come in my next article).

Investing is a balance of risk and return. We would like to make the most amount of money while taking on the least amount of risk. Ruth's PE is 5.94, meaning that for every $5.94 you give to the company, it returns $1 in profit. That is a 16.82% return on your money.

Ruth's price to book ratio is $2.65. That means if you bought the entire business today and immediately liquidated all assets and paid off all debts, you would get 37.73% of your money back (keep in mind the market values of assets can be lower than the book value). Either way, that is a high margin of safety. Therefore, Ruth's offers a high return with a high margin of safety (low risk) from a book value perspective.

Note: I know some of you reading might be thinking that technically I am using 2019 EPS with 2020 market price. If we assume earnings are cut in half this year, Ruth's would still only be trading at an 11.89 PE, well below a fair value PE of 15.

The Genius Ratios

The Buffett Ratio is calculated by multiplying the PE by the P/BV. Buffett is said to like companies that have a number less than 22.5. This ratio considers both the return and level of safety. As we can see, Ruth's Buffett ratio is 15.75, indicating that the company possesses a good risk/return profile.

The Lynch Ratio is also a pretty simple "thumbnail" calculation. We are taking the market capitalization of a company and multiplying it by our expected gain. For example, if we think the stock price will double, the multiple will be two.

Then, we take this future market capitalization and divide it by a 15 PE, as that is considered fair value. The resulting number represents what the company's net income has to be to justify that market capitalization.

The Lynch ratio is then calculated by taking last year's net income divided by the newly calculated, "justified" net income. The higher the ratio the better, because that means the company is already earning enough net income to justify your multiple (doubling, tripling, quadrupling of the stock price).

In my example, I specifically picked a multiple of 2.54 because that gives us a Lynch ratio of one. So, if the stock price were to go up by 254%, Ruth's would have to earn $42.19 million to justify that market capitalization. Well, in 2019 Ruth's earned $42.21 million. In other words, according to this quick calculation, the company's stock should be trading at least 2.54 times higher.

Note: Yes, earnings are expected to go down in the short run, but my point is that the company has already achieved the necessary level of earnings needed to justify a 254% increase. As I still believe the company is strong, I believe it will achieve those earnings again in the future.

Current Ratio and Debt/Equity Ratio

Lastly, Ruth's average current ratio is .78. This is lower than I would like, as when it is below one, that indicates the company does not have enough current assets to cover its current liabilities. I think the company should keep slightly more cash on the balance sheet.

Ruth's average debt to equity ratio is 40.3%, which is solid. I like companies to be under 50%; however, Ruth's is currently almost at 70%.

I think management has been "caught swimming naked", to steal from Warren Buffett. Currently, it has the lowest current ratio and highest debt to equity ratio in its last 10-year history. Unfortunately, a pandemic occurred during the same time. This exposes Ruth's management for being too aggressive. High indebtedness will likely continue for the next couple of years, but afterwards we must make sure to analyze that Ruth's gets back on track. I want to see the current ratio close to or above one and the debt-to-equity ratio under 50% in the future.

Takeaway

Analytically, Ruth's is a stronger company. When we compare it to its competitors, we see that Ruth's has historically been better at cost management and more conservative regarding debt. I think Ruth's could improve its collection period, which would help liquidity and facilitate expansion.

In regards to margins, Ruth's wins by a landslide. Its gross margins and operating margins are better than its key competitors, and even some other competitors which are further away on the radar. I do think there will be a margin crunch in the short run, but I believe Ruth's will recover in the long run.

Lastly, in evaluating Ruth's Buffett and Lynch ratios, it is clear there is potential to make significant returns (given the earning profile of the company) relative to the risk. The current ratio and debt/equity ratio have historically been solid, but have deteriorated as of recent - this will need to continue to be monitored.

At the end of the day, Ruth's is a great company and the analytics are there to help us see how efficiently a company is running. There will be ups and downs over the course of time. When we compare Ruth's to its historical performance and competitor performance, it is clear management has done a great job and Ruth's is an excellent company.

Note: The next article coming up will be the reader favorite, "The Valuation Article", which will feature my DCF, along with F.A.S.T. Graphs technical analysis..

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.