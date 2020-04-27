Natural Gas Broke A Bearish Trading Pattern Last Week

All of the attention in markets were focused on crude oil last week. On April 20 and 21, the price of the energy commodity fell to a new all-time low, below zero, and to negative $40.32 per barrel on the expiring May futures contract on NYMEX. Any market participant that believed that the risk of a long position on the downside in oil was zero received a painful lesson.

Meanwhile, another energy commodity that tends to be even more volatile than the oil market broke through a technical level last week. While crude oil fell into a bearish abyss, the price of natural gas futures broke above a technical level on the upside. The move ended a bearish price pattern that had been in place since November 2019 at the start of the peak season of demand and ran through the entire withdrawal season when inventories decline. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are short-term products that magnify the percentage price action in the natural gas futures arena. The price action in crude oil was a reminder of just how volatile these products can become at times. Moreover, NYMEX crude oil in negative territory could cause the administrators to make some defensive changes in these leveraged products.

A higher low and a higher high on May futures

In November 2019, at the beginning of the peak season of demand in the natural gas market, the price of the energy commodity traded to a high of $2.905 per MMBtu on the continuous futures contract. The May futures reached a lower peak at $2.411 per MMBtu, as May futures reflect the offseason when stockpiles are rising rather than falling.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of May futures highlights the pattern of lower highs and lower lows that took the price of natural gas to the lowest level since 1995 in March and early April. Last week on Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that natural gas put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on April 16 when the price fell to a higher low of $1.555 per MMBtu. Ironically, on the day when crude oil traded to over negative $40 per barrel, natural gas rose to over $1.97 per MMBtu. The move ended the bearish pattern with a higher high than in early April when the price failed at $1.918.

At the end of last week, the price stood at around the $1.80 level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings, and daily historical volatile was at 87%, reflecting the recent wide trading ranges. The total number of open long and short positions at 1.211 million contracts edged lower from earlier in the week when it hit a high of 1.263 million as natural gas hit its most recent high. Natural gas had been in a bearish trading pattern for over six months, but that ended last week.

The EIA reports a 43 bcf injection for the week ending on April 17

On Thursday, April 23, the Energy Information Administration said that natural gas stockpiles rose by 43 billion cubic feet for the week ending on April 17.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, inventories rose to 2.140 trillion cubic feet, which was 63% above last year, and 20.5% higher than the five-year average for this time of the year. The withdrawal season ended with 1.986 tcf in storage across the US, substantially higher than last year when the low was at 1.107 tcf.

Natural gas had rallied earlier in the week, so the price corrected in the wake of the latest injection data.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the price went into the EIA data release at a high of $1.933, but the injection caused the May futures to decline to the $1.80 level by the end of Thursday’s trading session. The price moved below the $1.80 level on Friday, April 24, as May futures rolled to June.

The bullish case for natural gas

Energy had been the worst-performing sector long before the outbreak of Coronavirus. As the pandemic gripped the world and the United States, the weak became even weaker, with the share prices of debt-laden oil and gas producers falling into a bearish abyss. The price action in natural gas did nothing to support earnings as the price dropped to a quarter-of-a-century low of $1.519. Crude oil did even worse last week as the nearby price fell below zero to uncharted territory. Last Friday, market participants cheered as the price of June crude oil futures were at the $17 per barrel level after bouncing from $6.50 earlier in the week. However, the low prices for the energy commodities, the credit crunch caused by risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes, and mountains of debt held by energy companies mean that bankruptcies will become the norm rather than the exception.

Low prices, fewer market participants, high inventory levels all add up to falling production. The rate of injections into storage in the natural gas market is likely to reflect the weak market fundamentals over the coming months on the supply side. The deflationary spiral destroyed demand. However, as the economy reopens even partially, demand will creep back at a time when production declines. The level to watch next November is at 3.732 tcf, the high in stocks from November 2019. Going into the 2020/2021 winter season, stockpiles considerably below that level because of a decline in output could create the conditions for a rally. In late 2018, stocks peaked at 3.234 tcf, which led to a rally that took the price of nearby natural gas futures to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu.

The bearish case for the energy commodity

The bearish case for natural gas comes from the demand side of the fundamental equation. The longer the economy in the US remains in a self-induced coma, the lower the demand for all energy commodities, and natural gas is no exception. A deflationary spiral sends the prices of all assets lower.

When it comes to natural gas, the energy commodity moved into the injection season with 1.986 tcf in stockpiles, 879 bcf higher than at the end of the peak season for demand in 2019. If natural gas flows into storage at the same rate as last year, stockpiles would rise to over four tcf and could reach a record high. Traders will be watching the weekly inventory data like hawks to determine if output remains at or near last year’s level. Meanwhile, if the deflationary period continues, we could see less demand for LNG exports from the US, which would increase the amount in storage even if output slows.

Rising stocks towards or above last year’s high in November at 3.732 tcf would keep a cap on any rallies over the coming weeks and months.

A lesson from the crude oil market on April 20- Natural gas can trade negative- Lots of risk in UGAZ and DGAZ ETF products

We cannot underestimate the impact of the move in May crude oil futures to -$40.32 per barrel on April 20. The price carnage occurred because the market ran out of storage capacity for the energy commodity at the delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. Natural gas is another commodity that could suffer the same fate at its delivery point at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that natural gas futures began trading on the NYMEX division of the CME in 1990. The all-time low since then came in 1992 at $1.02 per MMBtu. Until last week, the price of crude oil futures on NYMEX never traded below $9.75 per barrel. Natural gas is another commodity that has the potential to run out of storage capacity and trade into negative territory.

Oil’s journey into a bearish abyss last week should provide market participants in the natural gas arena with at least two lessons when it comes to risk parameters for the energy commodity. The first is that the potential loss on a short put option is not limited to a zero price. The second is that the highly liquid ETF and ETN products could suffer structural issues if the market were to go negative before administrators and issuers make changes to reflect the potential for negative values. The lesson from oil is that there are additional risks when using products that replicate price action but are not structured to reflect all market conditions. The fund summary for Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $306.18 million, trades an average of over 4.5 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. Nearby May natural gas futures rose from $1.555 per MMBtu on April 16 to $1.974 on April 21 or 26.9%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same period, UGAZ moved from $21.00 to $37.07 per share or 76.5%, just under triple the percentage move in the futures market.

The DGAZ product operates inversely, and has net assets of $245.08 million, trades over 563,000 shares each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

UGAZ and DGAZ do an excellent job replicating and magnifying the price action in the nearby natural gas futures market. However, there are no guarantees that these products will continue to operate efficiently and deliver on their promises of triple leverage if the price of natural gas ever experiences anything like the action we witnessed in the oil market last week.

Meanwhile, natural gas finally broke out of its bearish trend that had been in place for over six months last week. The next level to watch on the upside is at the $2.025 level, the high on the continuous contract from mid-February. On the downside, $1.519 is the support level, but that may turn out to be the low for 2020 if energy demand stabilizes to some extent.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.