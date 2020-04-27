GLD: Gold Supply Coming

However, I think there might be a factor which will change these dynamics.

The current coronavirus epidemic, and the reaction to contain and mitigate it, has given rise to two effects:

A large market drop, leading investors to seek refuge from increased risk.

A large monetary reaction, leading investors to seek protection from possible currency debasement.

Both of these effects have led investors to think gold is a good defensive asset, for which the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is the best-known proxy. Hence, gold has rallied powerfully in the last few months.

Indeed, gold ETFs and funds have been at the forefront of significantly increased speculative demand for gold. Consider the following chart:

The investment demand for gold is clearly setting records, and this demand clearly accelerated as the coronavirus effect made itself felt. Moreover, GLD is leading this movement. GLD is obviously a very convenient way to set up a gold position. Also, as an aside, GLD doesn’t suffer from the same problems that plague the United States Oil Fund (USO) and other crude ETFs, because it ultimately holds physical gold.

Of course, the huge demand for gold exposure isn’t limited to GLD. Futures positioning also shows the market speculating hard on gold:

Anyway, the picture that’s presented is clear: Speculative/investment demand for gold is at all-time highs.

Against this backdrop, we have supply. Supply is typically 75% reliant on mining, and mines are slow to react to any increased demand/pricing changes. So, in a market where demand can grow quickly but supply takes time to respond, it’s not a surprise that prices have exploded upwards.

However, this dynamic will likely change soon. Why? Because there’s a component of supply which does indeed react to pricing. That component is recycling, within which around 90% is dictated by jewelry recycling. During the last few years after the 2012 gold top, recycling has behaved this way:

To an extent, recycling was depressed after prices fell. It had started reacting a bit in late 2019 as gold prices went up, but I think this supply is about to accelerate a lot more.

Why do I think so? Because the late 2019 recycling response was only motivated by price. Over time, that reaction alone would probably take recycling all the way up to the 2011/2012 levels. This would increase supply by around 100 tons/quarter or around 33 tons/month. As we'll see later, this would likely not be enough to contain the current speculative fervor.

However, I believe there’s a new catalyst which will drive recycling well over the 2011/2012 levels. This has to do with what drives the recycling supply. You see, as I said, 90% of recycling supply typically comes from recycled jewelry (and the rest typically from electronics). And jewelry to be recycled comes in large part because of people needing money because they’re experiencing some kind of economic distress.

Now, what has the response to coronavirus produced? An extreme and very rapid increase in economic distress across large swaths of the economy, all across the world. This economic distress is deeper, faster and affecting more people than any recent recession.

Hence, there will be a very large contingent of people that have been hit – all at nearly the same time, all across the world – by this extremely rapid economic distress. Hence, a fraction of this large contingent of people will turn to a tried-and-true source of liquidity: selling their gold, particularly at the presently elevated prices.

This crisis being worldwide, quick, untypical and extremely deep compares to the 2011/2012 recycling supply which was based merely on gold’s price and with no massive underlying economic distress. It’s not a stretch to think that in short order, gold recycling supply will hit historic records, likely by a large margin. Indeed, if anything, this hasn’t happened yet only because part of the gold recycling supply chain is, right now, closed by those same coronavirus-mitigation measures.

Now, how will this supply compare to the current demand? This is how ETF gold demand has behaved recently:

You can draw a couple of observations from this data (also in its monthly form):

That current demand flows from ETFs have been extreme. 300 additional tons in a single quarter could obviously not be met by price-driven-only recycling supply. Indeed, March alone, at the peak of the crisis, represented 150 of those 300 tons.

But it’s also obvious that this demand can evaporate as quickly as it shows up. Hence, very strong demand can be replaced by much lower demand in a matter of months. This compares to recycling supply which tends to linger at about the same levels for many quarters.

Now remember, recycling based on price alone was likely to only offer another 100 tons/quarter. But in my opinion and due to the uniqueness of the current situation and the economic distress it is generating, gold recycling is going to explode to a new historical record. Maybe 100 tons over the previous record, maybe 200. It’s very hard to estimate. But what seems very likely is that as soon as the exploding speculative demand wanes, this recycling supply will overwhelm it. Hence, like in 2012, my opinion is that recycling supply is going to put an end to the current gold rally.

Moreover, it’s very likely – though right now impossible to quantify – that gold jewelry demand itself will be hurt by the coronavirus situation. This, too, is not to be ignored. Technology + jewelry demand typically overwhelms investment/speculative demand by as much as 2:1.

Conclusion

In my view, the current gold price rally, together with the extreme economic distress brought about by coronavirus mitigation efforts, are going to drive explosive recycled gold supply.

The magnitude and persistence of this supply, together with likely negative impacts on jewelry demand for gold and the inconsistency of investment demand, are in my view likely to stop the current gold rally.

The previous gold rally into 2012 faced a similar challenge, and supply eventually won. This in spite of there being no large economic distress at the time, and in light of the speculative thesis being the same (monetary debasement), though not to the same magnitude.

Given these observations, I’d be careful with GLD long positions.

