Carvana: Pain Is Coming

Just about five weeks ago, I said online-only used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) was a strong buy. I said at the time that I liked the company’s disruptor position in an industry that is enormous and ripe for a new way of thinking, and that the company’s fundamentals have been improving constantly. Those things are still true, but the stock has run up so quickly, that I’m afraid some portion of future returns is now already priced in. I’m pulling my buy call on Carvana as a result, and due simply to valuation.

A massive rally that may be too soon

Valuing Carvana has always been a been a bit of black magic considering the company is still young, and isn’t profitable. There are numerous examples of stocks like this, so it isn’t that uncommon, but it still more difficult than a company with a long history of earnings and stable growth.

Carvana is different, and what attracted me to the stock is its truly unique way of doing business on a massive scale. There are other companies that do basically what Carvana does within the used car market, but Carvana has scale and brand recognition unlike any of its online-only competitors. The company is also not afraid to invest heavily to fund future growth, and I think there is a lot of future growth coming.

The problem, as I see it, is that shares have now rallied about 300% from the low that was set only a few weeks ago. Was $22 the correct price for Carvana? No, of course it wasn’t. That valuation was amid a panic selling episode that gripped the entire market. I made my bullish call at more than double that level, so the stock was more than cut in half after my buy call, but has soared since.

Shares are now up something like 70% since my bull call and that was just over a month ago, so Carvana is flying.

However, as we can see above, Carvana’s earnings are still years away without pricing in the pain of the virus-fueled shutdown. The company is making significant progress when it comes to pricing and capturing gross margin on each vehicle sale, and I firmly believe the path to profitability is set. I laid that out in the linked article above, so I won’t rehash it here.

The problem is that with the stock at $87, it is already priced at 20 times earnings that aren’t set to occur until 2023. That’s not a cheap valuation if it were on today’s earnings, but these may or may not take place until three years from now. There’s a lot that can go wrong in between here and there, so I’m not entirely sure I’m comfortable with that.

In short, I think the stock has rallied too hard given the economic situation we’re facing, which promises to be very unkind to sellers of cars.

COVID-19 is likely going to wreck used car pricing this year

The COVID-19 crisis is an enormous human tragedy, and let us not forget that. However, there are other impacts apart from people becoming sick and passing away, including immense economic pain for service sector employees, and those on the margins.

US jobless claims have totaled more than 26 million in the past five weeks alone, which is unprecedented to say the least. This sort of job loss is something like 15% of the workforce in the US, so these are numbers that there is no economic playbook for.

This has numerous impacts on the economy, but one is car sales. After all, most people finance car purchases because they are generally priced in the tens of thousands of dollars, which most consumers do not have lying around. If you don’t have a job, or your hours and/or wages have been reduced, that becomes an insurmountable obstacle.

If 26 million people suddenly have no job, and millions more are presumably having their hours or pay cut, that is an enormous proportion of the population that is almost certainly not going car shopping this year. We know that in past recessions, car sales tend to decline meaningfully, and along with it, prices.

This drop in demand is terrible for the retailers of cars, new and used, and Carvana has no way of escaping this. Falling demand must lead to lower prices, which will exacerbate Carvana’s gross margin issues.

Carvana will survive

Importantly, in this time where liquidity is king, Carvana has lots of it. The company recently priced a $600 million equity raise and a $2 billion finance receivables deal with Ally Financial. These moves give Carvana more than enough liquidity to survive this downturn, as it should be able to operate for a year or more with current liquidity. Thus, the prospect that the company has a reasonable chance of going out of business due to this crisis is basically zero in my view. That’s an important consideration, but not enough on its own to buy the stock at these levels.

The bottom line

While I am still bullish on Carvana’s future longer-term, I think the stock has come a very long way in too short of a time frame. I’m willing to take on some valuation risk to own a company that is on the leading edge of upending a legacy industry, but at this point, given where the stock trades and the enormous amount of economic pain that is going on in the US, I think Carvana has come too far, too quickly.

With shares at 20 times 2023 earnings estimates, it is pricing in a very sharp recovery in used car sales that I simply don’t see occurring. Much more information is available today than was five weeks ago when I made my bull call, and the pain being caused by the shutdown of the economy is massive. This cannot just be brushed aside.

I still believe Carvana is a disruptor and that it has a very bright long-term outlook. However, I also think at this point, it should be sold and that investors should wait for a lower price. The stock is pricing in a rosy recovery scenario that I don’t believe is likely, and thus, you should be able to buy it back lower later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.