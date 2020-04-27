Overstock: Blockchain Initiatives And Narrowing Retail Segment Loss Support Positive Momentum

Overstock's retail business has presented improving metrics over the past year and could be benefiting from the current "stay-at-home" trends supporting e-commerce this quarter.

The company is set to distribute its first digital dividend in the form of a "security token" on its proprietary tZero cryptocurrency trading platform.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is one of the more speculative tech-stocks you'll find. While the company's namesake retail site still operates, the real focus has shifted towards its strategic investments in blockchain technologies through is 'Medici Ventures' segment. Even as the overall business remains unprofitable with negative cash flow, we see the stock benefiting from several positive developments setting up an improved outlook.

Overstock is set to launch and distribute its first digital preferred shares in May which will trade on its proprietary platform. The timing is interesting as sentiment appears to be firming in the broader cryptocurrency space amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, we see some tailwinds for the retail business this quarter which may be benefiting from broader trends in e-commerce. Overstock is set to report earnings on April 30th, and we think positive comments by management can be the next catalyst for shares to move higher.

A Bet on Blockchain Technologies

Last September Overstock first announced plans to issue a digital preferred stock in the form of a security token dividend for existing shareholders of OSTK. While the launch date was pushed back a few times clearing regulatory hurdles, the good news is that it's all set to be distributed to shareholders on May 19th.

The breakthrough here is that Overstock was able to secure DTC eligibility meaning the digital preferred stock can be held in normal brokerage accounts while trading will be done on Overstock's tZero platform. If you're hoping to get that dividend, it's too late as the ex-dividend date was last Friday on April 24th which is one explanation for why the stock surged by 24% on the day. The expectation is that a secondary market develops with new traders and investors joining the tZero platform to trade those shares and setting a price through daily trading.

Along with new users joining the tZero platform, the upside for Overstock is that the digital dividend enhances the visibility for the company with other commercial applications for security tokens across various other digital assets. The business potential is to market the platform and help customers integrate cryptographically secured distributed ledger technology. Importantly, tZero is already approved by the SEC as an alternative trading system "ATS". Overstock presents market data suggesting the value of digital assets can increase 8x by 2022 from 2019 levels.

The Medici Ventures segment is a collection of businesses focusing on the advancement of blockchain technologies for various applications across capital markets, identity, supply chain, land titling, and voting. Keep in mind that some of these are partnerships or Overstock only holds a minority interest. As these businesses are essentially start-ups in an emerging field, Overstock is one of the few publicly traded companies that can represent a pure-play on blockchain technologies. We consider Overstock a quasi publicly traded venture capital firm for the blockchain industry.

Upside to the price of Bitcoin

We are watching the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a benchmark for sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency space. Back in 2017 when the price of Bitcoin approached $20,000 per unit, Overstock benefited as a proxy trade as it climbed to $90 per share that year on speculative momentum.

We argue that the stock could once again benefit from that same dynamic should Bitcoin break out higher. A bullish case for Bitcoin is that the global trend of Central Banks flooding the market with cheap money through monetary easing measures can support Bitcoin as a store of value and investment. Any upside here for Bitcoin is simply another positive catalyst for shares of Overstock as a player in the field of cryptocurrencies among publicly traded companies.

Overstock Retail Benefiting From 'Stay-At-Home' Theme

As mentioned, the financial conditions of the company remain weak with a reported net income loss of $134 million in 2019, or negative EPS of -3.46.

One of the challenges for Overstock is its e-commerce business that has presented poor operational trends and overshadowed the arguably more exciting blockchain initiatives. Poor financial margins based on weak marketing conversion have been the primary culprit of the disappointing operational and financial trends. That being said, the company has made progress in efficiency with a greater focus on profitability that has successfully been able to stabilize the financial condition.

For 2019, the retail segment adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million narrowed significantly from a loss of $112 million in 2018. The contribution margin for retail, which is the gross profit minus marketing expenses, improved to 10.3% in 2019 from 4.3% in the year prior. Management thinks they can eventually reach profitability with its current retail model. A stabilizing outlook for the retail segment supports the viability of continuing investments in tZero and Medici Ventures investments.

The other consideration here is that Overstock retail operation may be seeing some positive momentum during the coronavirus lockdown. While the company has lost market share over the past decade to larger competitors like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Wayfair Inc. (W), Overstock still claims to be number five among online brands in the home furnishings segment in the U.S.

Competitor Wayfair recently made comments suggesting they are seeing strong e-commerce trends this quarter and we think the dynamic can also apply to Overstock. As brick-and-mortar retail shopping options are closed during the coronavirus lockdown to consumers, Overstock could be seeing a relative boost to its site sales setting up a strong Q1 earnings report.

Overstock currently trading at an EV to revenue multiple of 0.23x represents a large discount compared to Wayfair at 1.3x. While Wayfair benefits from stronger growth and segment leadership, the company has also struggled with profitability and generates negative free cash flow. The ability of Overstock to improve the financial position of its retail segment could help narrow this spread. We'd also argue OSTK deserves a higher multiple given its 'Medici Ventures' prospects.

We note that Overstock has a narrower negative total EBITDA margin over the past year at -7.1% compared to -8.1% for Wayfair. The point here is that we think Overstock has a significant upside going forward if its strategic investments and the retail segment turnaround can gain traction. While it's difficult to estimate a fair value for the stock, Medici Ventures alone could be worth the current $380 million market cap of the stock.

Multiple Catalysts Heading into Earnings

Overstock is set to report its first-quarter results on April 30th with a consensus estimate for an EPS loss of $0.63. The revenue estimate at $332 million represents a decline of 9.6% year over year. Considering relatively muted expectations, better than expected results could support sentiment towards the stock going forward.

Regardless of the headline numbers, we think management will focus more on the developments at tZero and Medici Ventures. The company last reported 5,984 active crypto investor accounts on the tZero platform for February, up 31% since December. We expect this number to grow as a key monitoring point. To summarize, the following points highlight what we see as positive catalysts heading into the earnings release.

Distribution of innovative digital preferred shares on the tZero platform.

Firming sentiment towards cryptocurrencies (bitcoin) which have rallied off their lows in March supporting the visibility of Medici Ventures and blockchain technologies.

Retail segment narrowing loss in the recent quarter may get an added boost benefiting from the "stay-at-home" pandemic dynamic supporting e-commerce.

Finally, we also note that OSTK has been a heavily shorted stock over the past year with the current percent of shares outstanding reported short at 13.4%. While this figure has declined from a high of over 50% last year, the trend lower implies OSTK bears are now paring back short bets. As the current level of short interest is still significant, we expect short covering to continue with the company's improved outlook that can further support the upside in the stock price.

Risk

It's important to note that Overstock has been extremely volatile. Shares of OSTK are down by 66% from highs reached in September of 2019 but at the same time is up by 40% year to date in 2020. This is a high-risk stock where investors need to be looking out several years into the future. The potential that the blockchain initiatives fail to reach commercial viability or the outlook for the retail business deteriorates could undermine the growth outlook for the company. Competing technologies or regulatory roadblocks could also risk future progress and be negative for the company as a going concern.

Verdict

We rate shares of OSTK as a buy acknowledging the financial weaknesses and operational challenges but see value at the current level. We set an initial upside target of $15.00 representing 50% upside from the current level. This is speculative but the positive developments can support further momentum. Any investor interested in OSTK should only consider taking a small position and allocating a trade over days and weeks to improve the dollar cost average as a form of risk management in case the shares head lower. A loss limit is also important in this context. Monitoring points include the price of bitcoin which represents the sentiment in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry.

