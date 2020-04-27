Don't Expect A Quick Recovery From Coca Cola

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

This article discusses the release of Q1 earnings for Coca Cola (KO) and the full year implications for the company due to the Coronavirus. The company are under-estimating the damage to their on-premise channel and I see further downside in the stock.

Coke releases Q1 earnings

Coca Cola released their Q1 earnings for 2020 on April 21st and the company beat estimates with 65% growth in GAAP EPS to $0.64 against a 1% decline in net revenues.

I noted in my weekly newsletter analysis that the market was suggesting Coke’s earnings would be healthy over the next few quarters, but with half the world shut down, I expected a slowing in demand to catch up on the company. The stock is currently down on the week, trading at $45 from $48.

Coke’s business currently relies on the “away-from-home“ market for 50% of revenues (higher than many of its peers). For the food and drinks industry, it is this market that faces the most damage from the Coronavirus lockdowns.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The company is still well valued with a P/E ratio of 21x earnings and trades at 5x sales and 10x book value. The company also has a large debt pile to contend with, so we should see free cash flow slow down if demand dips in the coming quarters.

Investors should expect a slow recovery

Coca Cola failed to update on full year guidance for 2020 citing the difficulty in making estimates due to the Coronavirus uncertainty, but there is plenty of information to dig further and make our own assessments.

On China, the company saw business getting back to normal, saying:

"All our plants in China are operating, and employees have returned to company offices in Shanghai."

On demand, there were hints of negativity for the year ahead:

"We’re seeing encouraging signs of increased consumption as outlets reopen, resulting in sequential improvement in China. However, consumption is still lower than the prior year, and we expect a full recovery to take time, especially as there are still limits on crowd sizes."

The China outlook could be used for Coke’s global operations, because the developed economies are still in lockdown, whilst the virus has been expected to return in the fall. Once the lockdowns are lifted, it may not be a quick return for bars and restaurants. By the time these outlets are reopened, it will be almost time for a fall outbreak and we cannot rule out that crowd sizes may be limited. Some restaurants may be forced to decrease seating in order to accommodate the new virus paranoia.

Coca Cola highlighted a slowed recovery in the earnings, saying,

"While we’re encouraged by improving trends in China, we recognize other countries may not follow the same trajectory and changes in social distancing practices may be gradual."

(Source: Coca Cola)

Coca Cola noted a 25% volume decline for April in their earnings release. Investors are expecting this volume decline to be temporary.

80% of restaurants unsure about reopening

The real issue for investors in Coca Cola is that many of these outlets may not open at all.

A survey released by the James Beard Association found that restaurants laid off 91% of hourly employees and 70% of salaried employees. Restaurants have accounted for 60% of the 22 million jobs that have been lost in the U.S.In a poll of 1,400 small and independent restaurants, 38% said they had closed temporarily or permanently, with 77% seeing a sales drop by half, or worse.

Most worrying, 28% said they wouldn’t be able to survive and only 1 out of 5 were sure that they could sustain their businesses until normal services resume.

A dark cloud is hanging over the on-premise channel for beverage makers and Coke’s increased reliance on this segment would see them hit harder than their peers.

CO2 shortages could be a double-edged sword

Another headwind appearing for the alcohol and soda market is the current shutdown of CO2 production.

Supplies of Carbon Dioxide are slowing down from shuttered ethanol plants and this is raising concerns about shortages of beer and sodas. Ethanol producers are a key provider of CO2 to the food industry, but Ethanol has seen production fall sharply due to the drop in gasoline demand, which is down over 30% in the U.S. In the country, 34 of the 45 US ethanol plants that sell CO2 have idled or cut production, whilst CO2 suppliers have increased prices by around 25% due to reduced supply.

A spokesperson for the Brewers Association commented,

“CO2 suppliers to beer brewers have increased prices by about 25 percent due to reduced supply. The problem is accelerating… we expect some brewers to start cutting production in two to three weeks.”

Coca Cola paused production at some plants in the UK in 2018 due to a shortage of the gas in that country. If the lockdown situation drags on for a longer period of time, or returns in the fall, Coke’s full year results could be materially affected.

Although this is currently a problem for the industry, larger players have made themselves more self-sufficent in their carbon dioxide supply. If companies such as Coke can weather the storm then they may be able to capitalize on a beverage shortage, which could add a premium to current prices amidst a drop in competing drinks available. If this were to play out, it would be unlikely to make any real impact in the Q2 earnings, or maybe even Q3.

Conclusion

Coca Cola investors are happy to ignore the short-term consequences for the company due to its long track record of returns, however the Coronavirus lockdowns are an extreme event that may cause more longer-term damage than expected in the restaurant industry.

Coca Cola are stating that the recovery may be slow in their on-premise business but are completely ignoring the fact that a large portion of their business may disappear globally if restaurants and bars are not reopened. Other problems facing the full year performance are a potential return of the virus in the fall and the current supply chain problems with Carbon Dioxide.

I don't expect a quick recovery in Coke and I would expect the stock to test the lows near $36.00 once this reality is priced into future earnings.

I am now providing a larger selection of ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook is suitable for both active and long-term investors. Get involved now with a 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.