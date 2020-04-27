15 Safe Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks For These Troubled Times

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio (including proper bonds/cash allocations for your risk profile), these 15 companies represent some of the best sources of safe ultra-yield you can find today.

EPD, MO, ENB, T, WPC, NNN, PBCT, FRT, OZK, O, TRP, IBM, MSM, D, and UGI all represent safe ultra-high-yield stocks that are likely to not just survive this recession, but so will their 27-year average dividend growth streaks.

Yet quality companies, with strong balance sheets, well-covered dividends, and trustworthy and competent management, continue to maintain and even raise their payouts.

Earnings expectations are falling week by week, and a steady drumbeat of dividend cuts continues.

The economic data is now a "house of horrors."

Plenty of income investors feel afraid right now, and it's not hard to understand why.

While the median dividend cut for the S&P 500 has been just 1.2% since 1946 this is no ordinary recession.

The economic data is so bad that Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, describes it as a "house of horrors."

IHS Composite PMI Hits Lowest Point In History

ISM manufacturing PMI hits 36.9, lowest in 11 years

ISM services PMI hits 27, lowest ever recorded

ISM composite (weighted average) of services/manufacturing is at a record low

Eurozone services PMI hits record low 11.7

Germany Services PMI hits 15.9

Europe locked down a few weeks before us and so those lower service PMIs might be an indicator of where the US index will be going in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, we just had a 5th week of record new unemployment claims, signaling that 26 million Americans have lost their jobs since the Great Lockdown began.

States are desperate to reopen ASAP, and Georgia has announced it will begin phase 1 restart on April 24th. But Anthony Fauci, the University of Washington, and even President Trump says that's too soon.

Utah plans phase 1 restart on May 1st, but that's also too soon according to the IHME phase 1 restart time table.

State Estimated Potential Phase 1 Restart Previous Estimated Restart Date Difference (days) Hawaii 5/6/2020 5/4/2020 2 Montana 5/6/2020 5/4/2020 2 Alaska 5/7/2020 5/11/2020 -4 West Virginia 5/8/2020 5/4/2020 4 Vermont 5/10/2020 5/4/2020 6 North Carolina 5/11/2020 5/11/2020 0 Maine 5/13/2020 5/18/2020 -5 Ohio 5/14/2020 5/18/2020 -4 Idaho 5/16/2020 5/11/2020 5 New Hampshire 5/16/2020 5/11/2020 5 California 5/18/2020 5/18/2020 0 Alabama 5/19/2020 5/18/2020 1 Deleware 5/19/2020 5/18/2020 1 Illinois 5/19/2020 5/25/2020 -6 Michigan 5/20/2020 5/18/2020 2 Nevada 5/20/2020 5/18/2020 2 Tennessee 5/20/2020 5/25/2020 -5 Indiana 5/21/2020 5/25/2020 -4 Wisconsin 5/21/2020 5/18/2020 3 Louisiana 5/23/2020 5/18/2020 5 New Mexico 5/24/2020 5/18/2020 6 Wyoming 5/25/2020 5/25/2020 0 Colorado 5/26/2020 5/25/2020 1 New Jersey 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 New York 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 Oregon 5/27/2020 5/25/2020 2 Pennsylvania 5/27/2020 6/1/2020 -5 Washington 5/28/2020 5/18/2020 10 Mississippi 5/29/2020 6/1/2020 -3 Minnesota 5/31/2020 5/25/2020 6 Maryland 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Virginia 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Washington DC 6/4/2020 6/8/2020 -4 Texas 6/8/2020 6/1/2020 7 Connecticut 6/9/2020 6/1/2020 8 Massachusetts 6/10/2020 6/8/2020 2 Missouri 6/10/2020 6/1/2020 9 Rhode Island 6/10/2020 6/8/2020 2 Florida 6/14/2020 6/1/2020 13 Kentucky 6/14/2020 6/8/2020 6 Oklahoma 6/17/2020 6/15/2020 2 South Carolina 6/18/2020 6/1/2020 17 Kansas 6/21/2020 6/1/2020 20 Arkansas 6/22/2020 6/22/2020 0 Georgia 6/22/2020 6/15/2020 7 Utah 6/23/2020 6/15/2020 8 Arizona 6/26/2020 6/8/2020 18 Iowa 6/26/2020 6/29/2020 -3 South Dakota 6/27/2020 6/22/2020 5 Nebraska 7/3/2020 6/29/2020 4 North Dakota 7/19/2020 6/29/2020 20 Average 5.6

(Source: IHME, Dividend Kings' COVID-19 Tracking tool)

In aggregate, the US phase 1 restart date has been pushed back by nearly a week, since the first estimates came out.

The good news is that Secretary Mnuchin's goal of having virtually every state in phase three restart by the end of August is still realistic IF we ramp up US testing capacity sufficiently.

(Source: Ycharts)

Experts estimate we need at least 300K to 500K daily tests to be able to meet Federal restart criteria.

Thanks to $25 billion in new testing funding in the lastest stimulus $484 billion stimulus bill, we have a good chance of achieving that within "weeks to months" according to leading industry/health experts.

But the point is that there will likely be several more weeks (possibly months) of terrible economic data, falling earnings forecasts, and a steady stream of dividend cuts from weaker companies.

Fortunately, even in a sea of economic madness, there are still safe sources of ultra-high yield conservative income investors can trust with their hard earned savings.

The Quest For The Highest SAFE Yield In This Recession

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

The DK Research Terminal is still in beta but each week it's becoming steadily more useful as a way of researching and selecting the best companies for our member's individual needs.

In the coming weeks (once it's out of beta and offers access to auto-updating 60 columns of data on all 424 Master List companies) we'll be adding advanced accounting features and screening criteria such as

Piotroski F-score (current financial strength)

Altman Z-score (short-term bankruptcy risk, predicted about 88% of bankruptcies over the last 30 years)

Benish M-score (accounting fraud risk)

We'll also add new screening criteria including

dividend growth streaks: 0 to 4 years, 5-9 years, 10-24 years, 25-49 years, 50+ years

long-term analyst consensus growth rates: negative, 0-5%, 6% to 9%, 10% to 19%, 20+%

total return potential: both conservative and bullish columns: negative, 0% to 9%, 10% to 19%, 20% to 29%, 30+%

moats: none, narrow, wide (based on returns on capital industry percentile)

The Research Terminal will never stop improving and our team has discussed our multi-year plan for expanding features that will literally blow your mind.

But for today, let's focus on finding the best safe ultra-high-yield stocks whose dividends are likely to be maintained or grow during this recession.

Here's how I used the DK screening tool to find the best companies for conservative income investors looking for maximum SAFE yield right now.

reasonable buy or better (nothing overvalued): 253/424 companies remain 8+/11 quality (215 companies remain) investment-grade credit ratings (210 companies remain) 4+/5 dividend safety (201 companies remain) 20+ year dividend growth streaks (Ben Graham standard of excellent): 72 stocks remain

(Source: DK Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonable buy

Next let's screen for the top 15 stocks by yield, screening out any that are speculative, for whatever reason (one of the columns in the Master List that will eventually be a screenable metric in the Research Terminal).

Here are the 15 companies sorted by highest to lowest yield.

(Source: Dividend Kings valuation tool)

Let me be very clear that safe dividends have nothing to do with avoiding negative earnings/cash flow growth this year.

As part of my 80 to 100 company updates each week, I can confirm that almost every company/industry/sector is seeing falling earnings expectations right now (including JNJ, PM, KO, and utilities).

Lastest S&P 500 EPS Growth Consensus Through 2022

(Source: Brian Gilmartin, Lipper Financial)

EPS estimates for 2020 have fallen by 21% in two months and they are likely to keep falling, closer to Goldman Sach's -33% forecast, the most pessimistic estimate Trinity Asset Management's Brian Gilmartin has seen so far.

2020 is not about growth, it's about survival and avoiding dividend cuts. Nearly 100 companies have cut/suspended so far, many more are likely to in the coming months.

Yet plenty of top-quality dividend blue chips continue to raise dividends as well.

Recent Dividend Hikes During The Great Lockdown Recession

Company Dividend Hike Dividend Growth Streak NEP (Phoenix Watchlist) 15% YOY 5 years UGI (Phoenix Watchlist) 1.5% YOY 33 years JNJ (Phoenix Watchlist) 6.3% YOY 58 years PG 6% YOY 62 years COST 7.7% YOY 15 years

It's thanks to fortress-like fundamentals that these companies are able to keep sending reliable income to shareholders, despite the economic turmoil that keeps getting worse.

How strong are these 15 company's fundamentals?

Fundamental Quality/Safety Stats

average quality score: 9.3/11 Blue Chip quality vs. 9.6 average aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average aristocrat

average payout ratio: 68% vs. 76% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 44% vs. 57% industry safety guideline

average yield: 6.5% vs. 2.1% S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 27.7 Years (Graham Standard of excellent is 20+, aristocrats are 25+)

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.5% CAGR (doubled in last decade)

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 5.5% CAGR vs. 6.3% CAGR S&P 500 20-year average (thriving companies)

average return on capital: 166% (very high quality according to Joel Greenblatt)

average return on capital industry percentile: 77% (wide moat according to Greenblatt)

average 13-year median ROC: 161% (stable quality/moat)

average 5-year ROC trend: -1% CAGR (relatively stable quality/moat)

average S&P credit rating: BBB+ vs. A- average aristocrat

These companies average a very safe yield of 6.5% and also happen to be incredibly undervalued.

Their quality and safety can be seen both through qualitative metrics (like credit ratings and my quality/safety scores) as well as objective metrics like dividend growths streaks and returns on capital.

average discount to fair value: 31% vs S&P 500 20% overvaluation

average PE: 10.3 vs 19.5 S&P 500

average earnings yield: 9.7% vs 5.1% S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.87 vs 2.29 S&P 500

average 5-year total return: 6.5% yield + 5.5% long-term growth + 7.7% CAGR valuation reversion = 19.7% CAGR (14% to 25%)

The ability to buy these quality ultra-high-yielders at about 10 times earnings/cash flow is an incredibly rare opportunity, that literally only happens during recessionary bear markets.

The average 5-year return potential for these 15 companies is nearly 20% CAGR, literally Buffett like returns, but from some of the safest high-yield companies.

We're not speculators here, but, to paraphrase Kevin O'Leary "disciplined income investors."

How To Turn These 15 High-Yield Stocks Into A Recession-Proof SWAN Portfolio

The essence of good long-term investing is prudent risk management.

No one can know what the future will bring, which is why you must ensure you minimize the 3 kinds of risks that all stock investors face.

Fundamental risk is something that can be minimized, though never eliminated, through a focus on quality and safety.

Minimizing valuation risk reduces the chance of poor returns even if a quality company grows as expected.

But volatility risk? Even the highest quality companies on earth, bought at deep discounts can still fall when the market panics.

This quote from Keynes pertains to why nearly all investors should avoid using margin/leverage. I have personally lost a small fortune speculating with leverage (and far smarter and better-capitalized investors than I have lost massive fortunes).

I will never touch leverage again because it's simply not worth the risk of a catastrophic and permanent loss of capital.

But even if you avoid leverage, and other forms of speculation, such as low-quality yield traps, you can still lose money if your portfolio is improperly constructed.

If you become a forced seller due to improper allocation (insufficient cash/bonds to cover expenses in a bear market) then you can lose money.

If you freak out and panic sell, even the highest quality companies bought at reasonable prices, you can lose money.

If you own a diversified portfolio, with proper asset allocation, then you are very unlikely to become a forced seller and it's virtually impossible to lose money over the long-term.

(Source: University of St. Petersburg)

Over 30 years the probability of a BBB+ rated company (the average credit rating of these 15 stocks) is about 5%.

The probability that a diversified portfolio with prudent bond/cash allocations can go to zero? About 1 in 32,768 quadrillion, assuming normal probability distribution.

In reality, we don't live in a normal distribution world, which is why 312% single-day oil crashes (April 20th, 2020) and 20% single-day market declines (October 19th, 1987) can happen.

On Wall Street, the probability of anything that's physically possible is never zero. But the probability of these 15 stocks going bankrupt, and bonds also going to zero? That could only happen in a permanent collapse of the global economy, which would likely be a civilization-ending event.

Against a literal apocalypse, no investing strategy will do you a lick of good, because investing for the future is meaningless if there is no future.

But since the chances of this being the literal end of the world are very small, here's how you can turn these 15 ultra-high-yield stocks into a truly recession-proof sleep well at night, or SWAN portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio is

10% short-term US Treasuries (cash equivalent)

10% intermediate US Treasuries (a modest hedge against recession)

10% long-term US Treasuries (a strong hedge against recession)

45% these 15 ultra-high-yield stocks

25% VIG (diversified portfolio of companies with 10+ year dividend growth streaks)

Remember that sector/industry diversification is important. These 15 stocks are overweight REITs and thus you need to own other equities as well, to ensure proper risk management.

The reason I chose these specific ETFs (for bonds and VIG) is NOT that they are necessarily the world's best bond/dividend stock ETFs. Rather it's because each is old enough to allow us to backtest how this diversified and balanced high-yield portfolio would have performed since January 2008, including virtually all of the Great Recession.

Diversified Balanced High-Yield Portfolio Since January 2008

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio would have outperformed the standard 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio by 1% per year. It achieved that with 0.5% less annual volatility and a 10% smaller peak decline despite

being 10% more invested in volatile stocks

being 9% invested in ENB, EPD, and TRP, all of which have been gutted during the worst oil crash in human history

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Not only did a well-diversified and prudently asset allocated portfolio of these companies fall a peak of 21% in the Great Recession (vs 31% 60/40 portfolio and 57% S&P 500) but its peak decline during this recession is just 15%.

For context, a 60/40 portfolio had a peak decline of 12% so far. What was the cost of owning so many unpopular blue chips (ENB, TRP, EPD, O, and FRT) this recession? A whole 3% great peak decline.

In a portfolio that over 12 years has suffered just 1 bear market, 1 correction, and three pullbacks.

THIS is what I mean by "sleeping well at night." SWANing has nothing to do with short-term stock prices not going down, sometimes by shocking amounts.

It's about having a portfolio that makes you virtually invulnerable to whatever the economy/market can realistically throw at you in the short-term because you can confidently ignore short-term, and often absurd crashes.

Bottom Line: Even In The Worst Economy In 75 Years You Can Find Safe Ultra-High-Yield

Let's not sugar coat things, there have been a lot of dividend cuts (about 1% of all dividend stocks) in this recession and there will likely be a lot more before the "Great Lockdown" Recession is over.

But just because corporate fundamentals are deteriorating at a rapid clip, doesn't mean safe ultra-high-yield isn't achievable.

EPD, MO, ENB, T, WPC, NNN, PBCT, FRT, OZK, O, TRP, IBM, MSM, D, and UGI represent quality ultra-high-yield choices that can serve as the core of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

One that can not just withstand the onslaught of this recession, but likely preserves your portfolio income and even grows it during these turbulent economic and market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, MO, ENB, OZK, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns EPD, MO, ENB, FRT, OZK, O, MSM, D, and UGI in our portfolios.