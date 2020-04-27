Ebix Will Walk From Yatra, If Shareholders' Interests Prevail

Yatra is a loss-making e-commerce travel outfit. It seems obvious to walk, using exit clauses in the deal. Ebix should rather focus on growing Via.com, the travel brand already purchased.

Yatra could well be a lethal blunder. In '19, Ebix committed to pay $338m (cash). The buyout currency, Ebix shares, have lost 80%, but a collar partly fixed the price.

Reason: Over 3 years, an Indian CEO led the company to a promising opportunity in India, but the acquisitions have been extravagant, were poorly integrated, thus decimating shareholder value.

Since my last absurdly bullish article on February ‘18, Ebix has lost +80% of its value.

Ebix up to 2017

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was once a stellar stock but has turned out to be my biggest blunder in a long investment career.

The core business, stitching legacy IT systems of US insurance carriers first into an integrated system, and then linking them to exchanges where Third-Party (3P) transactions were affected on proprietary Ebix platforms, was a winning strategy that offered customers a hassle-free, cost-competitive edge. It's important to note that I admired the CEO's astute acquisition skills in the US, where the takeover target could see positive network effects and Ebix's competitive moat.

A string of US takeovers enabled Ebix to become a dominant player, buying businesses that were complementary, slashing duplicated costs, sustaining juicy profit margins, while expanding the client roster to permit cross-selling on an expanding product/services offering. Ebix was named in Fortune's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was my top pick in 2018. I regarded Raina's leadership highly, his vision, his execution, but especially the ability to walk away from a target if due diligence raised any concerns.

Ebix from 2017 to present

In 2017, Ebix decided to conquer the last large digital frontier on the planet: India. I must stress this could have been (and could still be) a brilliant strategy, if well executed.

Why Ebix's foray into India offered immense potential

India was an open-field in '17, ready for a digital revolution:

India's 2017 demonetisation plan offered an outstanding opportunity for new entrants. Coined the mother of all reforms, it was a daring government initiative to digitise India where 80% of GDP was conducted in the informal economy, cash-based, unregulated and untaxed. Naturally, the structural reform had short-term glitches, but the initiative laid the foundations of digital India. In a short span, 60% of the population, previously unbanked, possessed a digital payment facility. A standardised interoperable digital-payment platform was created by government, (United Payments Interface), a platform for aspirants like Ebix to develop into a national payment gateway, by adding a set of services and functionality to make that particular digital currency (EbixCash) a common and acceptable medium of exchange.

Economic activity via UPI has grown explosively replacing cash in quantum jumps each quarter; it will continue to garner more market share of aggregate transactions as the cost-effective and government-endorsed standard. Without a doubt, there will be a few major winners, those that provide a value-added, cheap digital currency that spans the sub-continent of 1.3 billion people.

Ebix possessed all the attributes to become one, as I detailed in this 2018 article Ebix: A Premier Indian Digital Wallet In The Making

Since '17, Ebix has been on a takeover trail of private unlisted companies ($194m, $236m and $105m in '17, '18, and '19, respectively) in India. Since the digital landscape was so fluid, high reliance was placed on the CEO's judgement. Note, Ebix's buyout legacy in the US offered me great assurance Raina would continue the trend.

The growth strategy goes wrong

For me, the first alarm bell rang when the two founders of ItzCash, an established e-wallet that Ebix paid $123m for in 2017, abruptly left. Note Raina had considered their competence and experience a key asset upon acquisition. Worse, the deal for ItzCash included a $44m deferred payment on earnout warranties. But actual profits post-deal fell way short, and a reduction of $12m for the earnout provision was made in the '18 Annual Report, p44.

Ebix was very silent about the departure of ItzCash founders; it was only deep digging into the innards of India's media that revealed it. At that point, I was a long-standing shareholder (who had defended Raina publicly on a previous unfounded scandal in 2012; see my article Ebix: Bloomberg's Campaign Against The Company And CEO) with reasonable access to Ebix IR. I questioned the issue but gave Ebix the benefit of doubt.

OK, I reasoned with myself, one bad apple from a long string of buyouts, Raina can't have lost his magic. After all, his track record speaks volumes.

The ultimate blunder: Ebix appoints an obscure unknown Indian firm as global Auditor for 2018

The death knell rang on 11 Dec. 2018, when Ebix replaced their global auditor (internationally accredited top-50 firm, Cherry Bekaert) with an Indian firm, T R Chadha, a firm no one had ever heard of and had never audited a US-listed entity.

Surely, the CEO and board knew the only conclusion an international investor could reach (as I had) is that this was done specifically to massage through the string of unlisted acquisitions made in India, a land renowned for dodgy accounting and minimal regulation. I repeat, Chadha was appointed lead global auditor, not just for Ebix India, although Chadha had never audited a US-listed firm before.

I should explicitly state my concerns were conveyed to Ebix many times (sometimes very harshly) giving them adequate notice (before audit report deadline imposed by SEC) to make a change in decision, but alas, I was ignored. Naturally, I have numerous emails and date stamps to corroborate this.

As predicted, investors voted with their feet. The latest filing (4Q 2019) shows Fidelity Management Research, the largest holder for a decade abruptly halved their stake (from 15% down to 8%). I have little doubt their selling has continued in the March quarter.

India focus detracted from Ebix US

As Raina pursued India, Ebix neglected its core segment (US Insurance Exchanges and Risk Compliance) which posted YOY revenue declines, although management always maintained the organic growth rate was 5-10%. It must have taken some effort to shrink a business where +85% of the sales mix is recurring revenue of captive customers, but the division's new head (since August '18), Ash Sawhney, did manage.

Source: Ebix 2019 Annual Report

Unsurprisingly, the contraction in Ebix US shown above attracted the shorts, with Ebix becoming infamous as a short candidate at the '18 Investment Conference. Nonetheless, the CEO continued to splurge on Indian acquisitions, ignoring what sounded to me, as a rising cacophony of investor alarm bells.

The absurdity of consummating Yatra

Remember, Yatra's (NASDAQ:YTRA) a loss-making travel company whose primary business is international airline ticketing! Think COVID-19.

The relevant excerpt of the Yatra deal terms (my italics):

Assuming a value of $4.90 per Yatra Ordinary Share, the transaction implies an enterprise value of $337.8mil, approximately a 32% premium to Yatra's closing share at the Ebix collar price of $59 per share.

The Ebix Convertible Preferred Stock will offer all Yatra shareholders the right to have redeemed, for a cash price of $5.31, the shares of Ebix Convertible Preferred Stock received per Yatra Ordinary Share. The redemption option will be available to Yatra shareholders during the 25th month after closing.

In summarising the deal terms, Ebix has offered to pay $358m cash for Yatra (fixed by a collar on Ebix shares committed valued at $53). This price will be honoured by Ebix (for at least a portion of Yatra convertibles) in 25 months after deal closing.

The absurdity of this transaction is reflected by four points:

Post COVID-19 Yatra's current market value is not $358m but $47m.

The floor of the Ebix collar offered is $53 per Ebix share for the next 25 months. The current price of Ebix is $17.

EbixCash has signally failed, both on revenue and margin targets, to digest the businesses purchased to date.

EbixCash has already spent on $75m on Via.com, a travel business sharing many of Yatra's attributes. Rather than spend on another travel brand, it would make far more sense to pursue Yatra's clients directly. I firmly believe Yatra's existence is already under threat, given the negligible probability of ever making money as a standalone outfit. A shrewd EbixCash could offer a holistic travel solution to Yatra's skittish corporate client base. I'd wager, in two years, +80% of Yatra's clients could be secured. (This is what the Robin Raina I knew in 2017 would do!)

The point I find most alarming is that, during the latest conference call, (4Q 2019), Raina, the CEO, is still intent on the Yatra takeout, despite the recent destruction of shareholder wealth. Is Raina on the same planet as the owners of Ebix? This deal would - in my opinion - put a $358m new contingent liability over Ebix for 25 months!

The conference call would have been the perfect opportunity to allay investor concerns and halt the deal. Note there are clear exit clauses for Ebix in the deal conditions. The full disclosure of the Yatra Deal terms are here, but listed below are exit clauses (my italics):

The merger agreement contains certain termination rights for Ebix and Yatra, including, among others, the right of either party to terminate the merger agreement if the merger has not been consummated on or prior to April 27, 2020

Board of Directors of the Company may effect a Change of Board Recommendation, subject to the requirements of this Section 6.3(D), in response to an Intervening Event.

"Intervening Event" means any material change, development or occurrence with respect to the Company that (A) was not known or reasonably foreseeable to the Board of Directors or executive officers of the Company as of the date of this Agreement and (B) does not relate to or involve any Acquisition Proposal or any proposal or offer that would reasonably be expected to lead to an Acquisition Proposal; provided, however, that in no event shall any of the following constitute, or be deemed to contribute to or otherwise be taken into account in determining whether there has been, an Intervening Event: (I) any changes in general United States or global economic conditions, (II) any changes in the general conditions of the industries in which the Company and its Subsidiaries or Parent and its Subsidiaries operate, (III) any change in applicable Law or GAAP (or authoritative interpretations thereof) after the date of this Agreement, (iv) any change in the market price or trading volume of the Company Shares or the Parent Common Stock, in and of itself, and (V) the Company or any of its Subsidiaries meeting or exceeding any applicable internal or published projections, forecasts, estimates or predictions of revenues, earnings or other financial or operating metrics for any period. In the event of any termination of this Agreement as provided in Section 8.1, the obligations of the parties shall terminate and there shall be no liability on the part of any party

It appears perfectly straightforward: the deal can be terminated, if not consummated by April 27th, 2020; there are no termination penalties.

NB. The details of the Yatra deal are far from clear - above is my understanding and rationale. In addition, there is actually no mention of the contingent liability in the 2019 Annual Report, as Ebix has adopted the 'Ninth Amendment' which is stated in the Annual Report page 86.

On September 27, 2019, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries into the 'Ninth Amendment' to the Credit Agreement which amended the definitions…. to disqualify equity interests to be issued regarding the Yatra Online acquisition

I have records of detailed emails to Ebix, questioning these terms and other concerns, but Ebix has not responded. Ebix has, in my opinion, neglected its fiduciary duties to its shareholders, going as far as to threaten me legally earlier this year. (Granted, my emails got more acrimonious as I was ignored while my capital declined daily.)

Is the Board of Directors competent?

The disproportionate influence of the CEO with scant board oversight was identified by activist fund Barrington in 2014. Even though Ebix resisted their intervention, Barrington's head, activist James A. Mitarotonda, prevailed. He summarised in a letter to Ebix

It's imperative that board oversight be improved in order to ensure that shareholder interests are protected and to enhance the company's credibility with investors, regulators and the marketplace.

Barrington obliged Ebix to add two independent directors, raising the total to eight.

But Barrington left quietly in 2015, probably realising the CEO's dominion of the board and company was unshakeable. Sadly, Ebix did not replace the exit of the two independent directors, and Raina's control over Ebix was resealed.

The negligence of the Board

Raina's assimilation of the targets illustrates minimal oversight from the board in restricting the CEO's dominion. It's reasonable to assume the prime asset of the takeovers was the Intellectual Property, namely the founders' brains. Bhavik Vasa, the cofounder of ItzCash was appointed no less than the chief growth officer of EbixCash (bought for $125m). His departure was very silent, when he left promptly after.

The Ebix board should have made every conceivable effort to ensure their integration. However, Raina's disproportionate influence seemed to have been a major obstacle. Don't take my word for it. A quote from the main founder of ItzCash Naveen Surya, who expressed himself months after quitting:

For a Nasdaq-listed company, such dominant centralised authority with the CEO is very rare. All this machismo and mystery won't go far.

Raina's undue influence over the board is also evidenced in his salary for calendar 2019, that was raised to $3.6m from $2.4m in 2018. (2019 annual report page 115). But the 2017 Annual Report explicitly states that 'his salary is in recognition of his leadership and significant contributions to the growth of the Company and the creation of stockholder value.'

Yet, as one of the shareholders, I need no reminder that we suffered a 40% capital loss over 2018.

Raina's payout agreement

In 2019, the board created a new Stock Appreciation Right Award (SAR) to express 'Mr. Raina's retention was critical to the future success and growth of the Company. The SAR Agreement replaced the Acquisition Bonus Agreement (the "ABA") between the Company and Mr. Raina, dated July 15, 2009.'

In summary, the board issued Raina a poison pill to raise his stake to 20% of the outstanding shares in the event of a takeover. The SAR details can be read here, but the most egregious negligence is this on page 2:

Upon an Acquisition Event, Mr. Raina will receive 5,953,975 stock appreciation rights each of the SARs entitles Mr. Raina to receive a cash payment from the Company equal to the excess, if any, of the net proceeds per share received in connection with an Acquisition Event over the base price of $7.95.

Let me rephrase this in plain terms. If Ebix is taken over at say $20 today, (a modest premium to the current price), Raina would receive a cash payout of $71 million (5.9m * $(20 -7.95)). At the same time, shareholders would suffer an 80% destruction in capital over the last 3 years!

I cannot even think of a compensation scheme that so grossly misaligns shareholders' interests with those of the CEO! The board seems beholden to Raina, as this flaw - of not adjusting the $7.95 base price in the new SAR to reflect the risk/reward profile currently facing the company's owners - is simply too obvious to attribute to incompetence.

Note: I have communicated to Ebix about this glaring issue in the last three months and have not had any explanation about the divergence in shareholder/management interests the SAR creates, as elaborated above. Neither has there been a clarification, should my interpretation above be incorrect.

But all is not lost. Read on, for a few easy steps to unlock an instant three-bagger.

1. Greater Oversight over the CEO

I still believe in the CEO's competence and vision to lead Ebix and build a profitable EbixCash.

Alas, a lenient BOD has allowed an extravagant and poorly integrated takeover binge, neglecting their responsibility to shareholders. As a priority, the SAR base price needs to be adjusted to the date on which it was signed, namely $34.95 per share. This would align the interests of the CEO to the shareholders, the owners of the company. Raina's 50% salary increase for 2019, when shareholder capital was halved, should be reversed instantly.

2. Dissolve BOD entirely

The entire BOD should be dissolved and asked to reapply for their positions. The need for an independent BOD that controls Raina and actually serves shareholders, the real owners of the business, could not be more evident. The BOD members should be raised again to 8 as activist Barrington enforced. Naturally, Raina must be instantly removed from the 'Independent' BOD! The Board should ensure acquisitions and key staff are absorbed smoothly. However, much oversight is required over Raina.

If institutional holders agree with my remedial intentions, I offer myself as an Independent Director.

3. Replace Head of Ebix US as a great growth business has stalled

As detailed above, the original core US Insurance Exchange has suffered a contraction over the last 3 years, despite a few inorganic additions. This was the central argument of Bodenholm Capital that has publicised its short thesis on Ebix.

Ebix has always posited recurring revenue constitutes +85% of the division's sales mix. (e.g. life and insurance policy premia paid via monthly debits) There's no reason why captive insurance carriers whose IT systems are locked into the Ebix grid should cumulatively post declining volumes, especially when Ebix announces new customer additions periodically.

The head of Insurance Exchanges, Ash Sawhney, appointed in August 2018 does not appear to be the best candidate to unlock its potential. Note his appointment disclosure stated his key focus was to grow the revenue:

At a time, when Ebix is experiencing tremendous growth worldwide, we want to ensure that we continue to keep a strong focus on US and Canadian markets in the insurance domain area.

Valuation: Investor mistrust has created a three-bagger opportunity!

The clearest way to value Ebix today is to value the two main segments separately: Ebix US (the core Insurance Exchange, plus the Risk Compliance); EbixCash (or Ebix India).

Ebix US

From the graph below, it's clear Ebix US enjoyed an expanding EV-EBITDA valuation, about 15-20 (around 2014 to 2017 before the onset of India, EbixCash), reflecting the 5-10% revenue growth credentials it postulated.

The absence of revenue growth since 2017 is detailed in the table above, and this was one causal factor in the de-rating.

Yet, there is hope! Remember this was a great business that's been neglected. In the latest conference call, Sawhney claimed Ebix US is about to manifest the fruits of a major (belated!) revamp:

Our focus this past year has been in strengthening our insurance exchanges, enhancing our products, adjusting our pricing, and creating a strong leadership team that will take Ebix in North America on a progressive journey.

There was also mention of a 'game-changing contract', to be promptly announced.

In the US, we recently agreed on what we consider a game changer deal in the United States life insurance exchange arena. One of the largest financial institutions in the US, that we are not allowed to name at present agreed to move on to our exchanges while deploying many of our key enterprise exchange offerings.

Is a resurgence in Ebix US imminent? Can we believe Management, in their explicit statements? Note from the graph above, the combined company's EV/EBITDA ratio has crashed to 7 from a range of 15-20! I believe the slightest sign of growth in Ebix US - to be announced in days if management is to be believed - will lead to a dramatic re-rating. On final analysis, assume that Ebix US will now exhibit a 5-10% organic revenue growth after the major revamp; the division's head is not removed but given a more 'direct' sense of urgency. A more focused approach with results could easily catalyse a massive reassessment by the market. Using a trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 15 results in my estimate of $1,020m (EBITDA of $68m *15) for the Market Value of Ebix US.

NB: I'm assuming all debt is in EbixCash - see below.

I have little doubt the intrinsic value of Ebix US has been 'utterly forgotten'. Mr Market values entire Ebix (US plus India) at a market value of $527m. This begins to illustrate the market's misperception of Ebix. Granted, there's been a litany of blunders, but investor panic-selling has created an incredible opportunity that can be unlocked with a few simple steps in governance and oversight.

EbixCash

I admit the valuation of Ebix India is a conundrum. I have never had to value a hastily stitched bag of diverse businesses where a shrewd CEO's focus appears to have shifted. Don't take my word for it. Here's a quote from a 2019 article (behind paywall) "Ebix's stormy yatra: A relentless CEO and his love for Ferraris. What's missing? Financial prudence."

Nonetheless, with sterner oversight and more focus, EbixCash could easily develop into one of the main e-commerce gateways in Digital India.

So, how does one value EbixCash

The saving grace is, although there's been some slippage in the cost-cutting that Robin.US excelled (cf the 'altered' Robin.In now in 'action' in India), EbixCash is currently profitable, with operating margins estimated around 10% (versus Raina.In's commitment of 30% as the takeovers were announced.

Fortunately, there has been a (limited) degree of coherence in building a financial services and travel umbrella under one 'EbixCash' brand. The Bombay Stock Exchange just chose EbixCash from a myriad of aspirants to sell insurance and financial services through the EbixCash network. The venture will begin this coming June.

Even if Raina overpaid and lost some key staff, the EbixCash franchisee channel is 5 times larger than the largest bank's network in India. Yatra would be unforgivable, but Ebix can easily escape the $358m potential disaster.

Fortunately, there is a listed entity MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) that provides a great proxy. MMYT also deals in travel, but it has never made an EBITDA profit. The largest segment is airline ticketing, which is distinctly less lucrative than EbixCash's top segment, Forex Services both online and through their 300,000 retail franchisee footprint. MMYT before the COVID pandemic provides an effective floor for an EV/Sales ratio for EbixCash. I conclude this because EbixCash has greater potential for higher margins, possesses a nationwide retail footprint, and makes profits today. As for using the ratio before COVID, it's important to note that EbixCash is intrinsically less vulnerable than MMYT's airline ticketing and e-commerce on the UPI platform is still growing exponentially, even if overall GDP recedes due to the pandemic.

From the graph, the market granted MMYT a trailing EV/Sales ratio in a tight range between 4 and 6. I have used the midpoint of 5 on the annualised revenue of EbixCash to arrive at an enterprise value of $1,620m. From the latest balance sheet, Ebix has a net debt balance of $758m. This delivers an imputed 'correct' equity value of EbixCash of $862 m.

Dec Qtr Revenue $m Annualised Revenue $m EV/Sales Ratio Enterprise Value $m Correct Equity Value $m EbixCash 81.2 324 5 1,620 862

Conclusion

Raina's 'change in priorities' and the absence of Board oversight have destroyed investor trust, as reflected by the share price to a historic low of $9 on 18 March.

Note: I have on numerous occasions (most recently Yatra) communicated to Ebix about my perception (re Raina's 'change in priorities'), but my fears have been ignored. To be explicitly clear, this has been the case for emails sent this year, most recently for Yatra.

But therein lies the opportunity - in the last 4 weeks, Ebix has virtually doubled!

Just a few simple steps could lead to a V-shaped recovery. But institutional pressure needs to be applied now to walk from Yatra.

A simple summation of the two divisions, Ebix US $1,020m and EbixCash $862m, offers a 'correct' equity intrinsic value of $1,882m.

After the rushed exit of Ebix's largest and most loyal institution Fidelity Management Research, Mr Market dropped Ebix's capitalisation to a nadir of $274m (18 March, when the share price crashed to $9/share). That was less than a month ago. At the close on 24 April, investors had begun to realise the enormous discount, as the price had almost doubled to $17.28 , yielding a market capitalisation of $527m.

This still offers a massive upside to my market value of $1.8bn. Just a few simple steps to unlock a 3-bagger! Remember, I offer my services as an Independent Director to strengthen the BOD, and so offer a competent CEO the oversight needed.

NB: I have sent this entire article to Ebix (Investor Relations and the CEO), giving them 24 hours to respond to any inaccuracies or misstatements. I have not received any response or feedback in the time allotted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.