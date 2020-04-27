FAANGM's The Foundation Of This Market

They have more than twice the margins, profitability, and growth of market. Are net cash, globally diversified, and the crisis accelerating tech adoption, reducing regulatory risk, and cutting competition.

They now trade at twice the market valuation, and the premium has never been bigger. We argue this is more than justified, and these stocks will only be stronger post-crisis.

The tech-related FAANGM stocks have continued to outperform, and account for 20% US market cap, a doubling in only five years ago. This has been a critical market driver.

Sizing up the FAANGM importance

We analyze the 'FAANGM's, the six largest tech-related stocks in the US market: Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT). They have a combined US$4.6 trillion market cap, and now account for over half the overall tech, media, and communications (TMC) sectors. They also account for over 20% of the S&P500 index market cap, and their valuation premium has never been higher. Despite this we think this offers relative value, these companies come out of the current crisis even stronger, and this is a key support to our overall constructive US equity market view.

Defensive in the crash, but participating in recovery

The FAANGM stocks have been defensive in this market crash, and have near fully participated in the rebound. This is in sharp contrast to how they and their large cap peers performed in the global financial crisis. We believe this reflects the market focusing on how the crisis is improving there long term outlook.

The FAANGM stocks fell 25% from the February peak to the March 23 trough, outperforming the S&P 500 by 10pp. They have also only modestly lagged the rebound since then, by 3pp. This is in sharp contrast to how they, and their large cap peers, performed in the global financial crisis. We think this difference reflects the market focusing on how this crisis could end up boosting these stocks longer term.

During the global financial crisis the FAANGMs fell in-line with market (-46% vs -48%). Back then they were a lot smaller, with a combined US$600bn market cap, and only Microsoft was among the top 5 US companies: Microsoft, Exxon (XOM), Walmart (WMT), AT&T (TBC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The five largest US stocks at the time of the global financial crisis had a combined market cap of US$1.4 trillion. They outperformed in the correction, falling only 30%. They however dramatically lagged the 12-month recovery from the trough, rising 20% versus the 60% market return.

Justifying the valuation

The biggest investor concern on the FAANGM stocks is arguably there big valuation premium. We argue that it is more than deserved, and likely sustainable, given the five characteristics, from profitability to leverage, that we outline below

The FAANGM's as a group trade on a composite forward P/E of 32x, versus the TMC average 18x, and at a 65% premium to the S&P 500 19x. This premium has grown from 15% only 5 years ago. Thinking about this another way, the S&P 500 P/E valuation would be over two multiple turns lower, at 17x without the FAANGM's.

We think this valuation is more than fundamentally supported by:

Profitability: The FAANGM forecast return on equity (ROE) is 29.4%, versus TMC sector 20.1%, and more than double the US market at 14.2%. This is supported by an average 22% net margin, more than twice the S&P 500 10%.

The FAANGM forecast return on equity (ROE) is 29.4%, versus TMC sector 20.1%, and more than double the US market at 14.2%. This is supported by an average 22% net margin, more than twice the S&P 500 10%. Growth: These stocks have much faster revenue growth than the market, and this is arguably worth even more that historically in a potentially lower growth world. FAANGM revenue growth is forecast at 11.4% versus a US market average of 3.6%. The last 5 years, FAANGM's have grown revenue a total 92% versus only 28% for the S&P 500.

These stocks have much faster revenue growth than the market, and this is arguably worth even more that historically in a potentially lower growth world. FAANGM revenue growth is forecast at 11.4% versus a US market average of 3.6%. The last 5 years, FAANGM's have grown revenue a total 92% versus only 28% for the S&P 500. Leverage: Debt is also low, both reducing company risk and giving significant dividend and M&A flexibility. The FAANGM's have an aggregate net cash of US$0.2bn, equivalent to a -0.38x debt /equity ratio. This versus the US average 0.80x leverage. Only c15% of the S&P500 have a net cash position. This gives the FAANGM's flexibility to pursue M&A. In the global financial crisis Amazon bought Zappos, and Facebook has recently invested US$5.7bn in India (see below)

Debt is also low, both reducing company risk and giving significant dividend and M&A flexibility. The FAANGM's have an aggregate net cash of US$0.2bn, equivalent to a -0.38x debt /equity ratio. This versus the US average 0.80x leverage. Only c15% of the S&P500 have a net cash position. This gives the FAANGM's flexibility to pursue M&A. In the global financial crisis Amazon bought Zappos, and Facebook has recently invested US$5.7bn in India (see below) Dividend Yield: The S&P 500 dividend yield is 2.4%, and under pressure from recession and government pressure. S&P 500 dividend futures are forecasting a c30% 2020 dividend cut. The FAANGM dividend yield is only 0.7%, but pay-outs have been rising, and sustainability is much higher than the market given the low leverage and cash flow resiliency. The current yield is above the US treasury 10-year bond yield almost for the first time in the last fifty years.

The S&P 500 dividend yield is 2.4%, and under pressure from recession and government pressure. S&P 500 dividend futures are forecasting a c30% 2020 dividend cut. The FAANGM dividend yield is only 0.7%, but pay-outs have been rising, and sustainability is much higher than the market given the low leverage and cash flow resiliency. The current yield is above the US treasury 10-year bond yield almost for the first time in the last fifty years. Global: FAANGM stocks are also more global, with 51% 2019 revenues overseas versus an S&P500 average 29%. This makes them less-exposed to the potential upside from the dramatic US policy stimulus and flexibility. But is also gives them more diversified revenues, including to regions that are set to recover from coronavirus earlier, as well as broader growth opportunities. See Facebook's April 2020 announced US$5.7bn Reliance deal in India, its biggest since it bought WhatsApp in 2014, and the March re-opening of Apple's China supply-chain.

Strong are getting stronger

So far this year 12m forward S&P 500 EPS forecasts have been cut by 17pp, given the coronavirus outbreak. By contrast FAANGM earnings estimates are now flat for the year, having given back initial upgrades. There Q1 results are mostly to come, but Netflix started strong, adding 15.8m global subscribers, double its forecast. We think this could be a taste of what is to come, with FAANGM overall outlook actually being improved by this crisis, on less competition, less regulatory risk, and accelerating tech adoption trends:

Less competition: We see the current recession as driving less start-up funding and ultimately leading to less FAANGM competition. Though it has not happened yet the evidence from the global financial crisis shows that then the start up decline was severe, led by the US, and by the technology sector. The risk is that this repeats now. Less regulatory risk: We are likely to see lower post-crisis regulatory risks given the sector' positive sector pandemic contribution, from disease mapping, contact tracing, e-commerce home delivery, communication tools, cloud infrastructure, and more. The tech brands were already viewed by consumers relatively positively. Accelerating tech trends. The crisis is driving an acceleration of existing digital native and tech adoption trends. Some of these are shorter term and lockdown driven, such as Microsoft Teams usage, or Netflix subscriptions, and social media user acquisition growth rates. These have been evident in the Q1 results reported so far. But the sector could also benefit longer term from changing consumer trends, weaker competition, and accelerating tech adoption.

Making sense of the sector classifications

The FAANGMs stretch across and dominate three listed US equity sectors, making aggregation and comparison confusing. We calculate our own proprietary index. Amazon and Netflix are 40% of the US consumer discretionary sector, Microsoft and Apple make up c35% of the IT sector, and Facebook and Alphabet c30% of Communications.

Risks: Regulation and Advertising revenue

We highlight what we believe are the two main risks for our view that the FAANGM stocks can continue to be the foundation of the US market performance.

Regulations. A resurgence of privacy and reputation overhangs risk depressing the high FAANG market valuation multiples, and costing them money via regulatory fines. The FTC has already fined Facebook US$5bn for privacy breaches, and these stocks face multiple government investigations globally. Tech companies themselves are calling for more regulation. Advertising revenues. There are real risks to advertising business models in recession. Advertising accounts for 98% of Facebook revenue, and 84% for Alphabet. Together these two companies account for over 50% of the US advertising market. Whilst they will see short term revenues impacts, we see there platform dominance and fortress balance sheets making them longer term winners. Digital advertising is expected to be significantly less impacted than traditional print and TV advertising. Most of the FAANGM stocks are due to report earnings this week, shining a light on these trends.

Conclusion: FAANGM's the foundation of the market

The six tech-related FAANGM stocks have continued to outperform, and now account for 20% of US market cap, a doubling versus only five years ago. They now trade at twice the market valuation multiple. They have been a significant market support, and we think this continues, and is a major component of our constructive market view. These stocks have more than twice the margins, profitability, and growth of the market. They are also net cash, globally diversified, and the current pandemic only strengthens their dominant positions in IT, Communications, Discretionary sectors.

