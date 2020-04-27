RingCentral Is Set To Break Out

The stock price is very overvalued and being long going into the next earnings release is risky.

The company has strong annual revenue growth of 34% and positive free cash flow. The long-term prospects for UCaaS are good. RingCentral is the leader in this industry.

These are difficult times, not only for people and companies but also for analysts such as myself who must evaluate companies with little information to work on during the pandemic. Today, I am covering RingCentral, Inc. (RNG), a leader in Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), a field that is strong. We are still in the early innings of this digital transformation play as enterprises begin to focus on upgrading legacy PBX. RingCentral is certainly the undisputed leader in cloud-based UCaaS and stands to gain on a long-term basis.

(Source: RingCentral)

But the short term is another matter. The COVID-19 pandemic is driving up valuations of video conferencing stocks such as Zoom (ZM) and contact center stocks such as Five9 (FIVN). These are stocks that are expected to be beneficiaries of the recent work-from-home (WFH) directive.

Some analysts believe that RingCentral will also be a WFH beneficiary. In my opinion, RingCentral will likely have a difficult quarter and perhaps year as companies not already employing RingCentral's products will probably not begin to use them, at least not immediately. Unlike free offerings from Zoom and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams that are easy to install and use, UCaaS requires some effort in terms of research, planning, and budget approval. These are activities not likely to be taken on while IT departments make the nearly instantaneous switch from office to WFH for most employees.

RingCentral recently announced its own free video conferencing product, but it can only be used within RingCentral Office or as part of AT&T Office@Hand or Avaya Cloud Office. I don't expect that RingCentral's video conferencing entry to be a significant catalyst for product adoption during the pandemic.

The stock prices for Zoom and Five9 are flying high and rightly so. The usage of their products has skyrocketed due to WFH. It appears that RingCentral's stock may soon join them as it threatens to break out to an all-time high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

But if it breaks out, it will likely be in sympathy with other stocks that are truly benefiting from the pandemic this quarter. RingCentral stockholders may want to be cautious going into the earnings announcement scheduled for May 6th. If the company disappoints, there could be some pretty substantial downward price action.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In RingCentral's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 34% + 2% = 36%

RingCentral's score is just shy of the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40, but not short enough to be overly concerned. I should point out here that the company management is familiar with the Rule of 40 and uses it as a guide. They calculate it using the company's operating margin instead of its free cash flow margin. According to the Q4 2019 earnings call:

"...we grew 34% with an operating margin of over 9%, executing above the rule of 40. We delivered on the $1 billion and the rule of 40 a year ahead of commitment to our shareholders."

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher growth stocks are valued more than lower growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how RingCentral stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, RingCentral is situated well above the best-fit line. This suggests that the company is very overvalued on a relative basis, likely in anticipation of increased product usage driven by the pandemic and WFH.

Summary and Conclusions

RingCentral is the leader in UCaaS, an area that will do well in the long term as enterprises convert from legacy phone systems to cloud-based communication platforms, increasing flexibility and driving down costs. In my estimation, investment in RingCentral is a good long-term investment, provided one gets in at a good price.

The short term is another matter, however. The stock price is quite overvalued on a relative basis, likely due to the expectation that RingCentral will outperform during the pandemic. I doubt that RingCentral will see significant benefits from the WFH environment, at least not like Zoom and Five9. Companies not already using RingCentral will likely employ a fast and easy, low-cost solution for immediate transformation to WFH.

In addition, many companies are struggling and may default or cancel subscriptions. Potential customers may put off acquiring UCaaS due to tough times.

At present, RingCentral's stock price is extremely overvalued on a relative basis, and holding this stock going into the quarterly earnings report on May 6 may be a very risky venture. Therefore, I am giving RingCentral a neutral rating. The company has strong annual revenue growth of 34% and I expect that strong growth will continue once the pandemic has subsided. I look forward to revisiting the rating in the near future.

Panning for gold is so much work, and so last millennium! There is an easier way. Sign up for Digital Transformation, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn all about investing in the 21st century. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry and subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. Start your 2-Week Free Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.