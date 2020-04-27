Preferred Apartment Communities Is Riskier Than You Think

Adjusting book value for differences in preferred stock financing shows that Preferred Apartment Communities has a higher price multiple than its peers.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bashar Issa as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

At first glance, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) seems an undervalued REIT. It is trading below its tangible book value per share (TBVPS) and has consistent revenue, dividend and cash flow growth. It ticks all boxes but seems too good to be true. As a prudent investor, you decide to go to SeekingAlpha.com to read what the analysts are saying. You came to the right place because this article will demonstrate that, while APTS has impressive growth, it is far from being undervalued.

To the casual eye, book value is a share price floor, because it is a measurement of net assets. Book value measures the potential gain an investor receives in case of company liquidation. You can easily grasp this concept by looking at how financial data providers calculate TBVPS.

This makes many investors consider asset-intensive companies, selling below BVPS, an arbitrage opportunity. APTS is trading below its TBVPS. Is buying now a no brainer?

The short answer is no. APTS has been trading below TBVPS long before the current market plunge. If any arbitrage opportunity existed, it would have been exploited by now.

How can a REIT trade below TBVPS?

As commercial transactions developed, accounting principles followed suit. Still, the way we calculate book value has not changed. As a result, TBVPS, in some circumstances, fails to measure net assets.

One particularly significant problem with book value calculation is that it does not include claims of preferred equity stockholders. A preferred stockholder has seniority over common shareholder on claims over company assets in case of liquidation. This is particularly important for APTS because of its unique capital structure; APTS's preferred equity is almost equal to common equity.

The exclusion of preferred stocks from book value overestimates net assets attributed to common shareholders. Both Series A and Series M preferred stocks are stated at par value on APTS's balance sheet, amounting for $20000 and $10000 respectively. Still, their liquidation/early redemption price is $1000 per share.

Below is a breakdown of APTS preferred stock at liquidation/redemption price.

Series Name Number of Shares Outstanding Liquidation Value Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock 2,028,000 $ 2,028,000,000 Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock 103,000 $ 103,000,000

Source: Number of share data are available on the latest 10-K form. The redemption price is available in exhibits attached to the 10-K form.

Secondly, book value includes minority interest, the portion of consolidated balance sheet not attributed to the company's shareholders. The inclusion of minority interest overestimates net assets. As of December 2019, minority interest of APTS is $2.8 million.

Thirdly, GAAP rules require REITs to state assets net of depreciation. While this might be an accurate measure of a transport vehicle, it is not for a real estate. Real estate preserves its value and, in many cases, increase in value over time. In contrast to preferred stock and minority interest, excluding accumulated depreciation from book value calculation results in a lower figure. As of December 2019, accumulated depreciation of APTS is $421.6 million.

Adjusted TBVPS

I adjust TBVPS for preferred equity, minority interest and accumulated depreciation using the following equation.

The newly established rate not only creates a more accurate estimate of potential net asset per share but also normalizes the differences in capital structure between different companies, allowing for better comparison.

Below is a table of adjusted and non-adjusted price to TBVPS multiple for APTS and its peer group.

Name Ticker Adjusted Price/BVPS Unadjusted Price/BVPS Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 4.4x 0.2x Bluerock Residential Growth REIT BRG -0.2x 2.4x Independence Realty Trust IRT 1x 1.4x City Office REIT CIO 1x 1.2x

Source: Author's estimations. Price based on April 25th, 2020 market close.

As shown in the table above, APTS turned from most undervalued to the most overvalued stock, based on adjusted TBVPS multiple. At the time of this article, the price was 4.4 times its tangible book value, in contrast to Independence Realty Trust and City Office REIT, which trade at a humble rate of 1 times their book value.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a negative adjusted TBVPS. We can interpret the negative price to TBVPS multiple by saying that, in the event of liquidation, the value of BRG's assets will not be enough to cover all the claims from debt and preferred equity holders. In other words, BRG is the most leveraged among the REIT group above.

Why is APTS trading at a premium? Now that we established that it trades at higher price multiples than its peers, the first question that comes to mind is why? There are a few reasons, as outlined below.

Firstly, the company's business model, management talent and connections with industry allow the company to buy real estates at lower prices than competitors. Allow me to explain. The company provides lending for developers in exchange for purchase warrants of real estates at attractive prices. This business model justifies a price premium.

Secondly, APTS has an impressive free cash flow growth, both in absolute value and in comparison, with its peers, as shown below.

REIT Levered Free Cash Flow 5Y Preferred Apartment Communities 126.88% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT NM Independence Realty Trust 53.85% Chatham Lodging Trust 18.47% City Office REIT 41.01%

Source: Table created by the author. Data from SeekingAlpha

Thirdly, the company has an impressive dividend growth, also, both in absolute terms and compared to its peers, as shown in the table below.

REIT Dividend Growth 3 Yr (OTC:CAGR) Preferred Apartment Communities 8.61% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT -17.56% Independence Realty Trust 0.00% Chatham Lodging Trust -1.47% City Office REIT 0.00%

Source: Table created by the author. Data from SeekingAlpha

Limitations of this analysis

The adjusted BVPS is not forward-looking ratio and depends on past data, thus does not incorporate changes in real estate prices. This is a big assumption especially at a time where the global recession is imminent. During the great recession of 2007-2009, home prices decreased %14 according to Case-Shiller index data compiled by Federal Bank of St Louis.

Another shortcoming of this analysis is that the model above does not integrate early redemption fees to preferred stock, which range from %0 to 13%, in the case of APTS. While this assumption would have a significant impact in case of bankruptcy, we are using the adjusted BVPS as a valuation tool and maintain the going concern assumption in this research; a hypothesis strengthened by APTS's strong balance sheet, a feature that would be incorporated in future analysis.

Finally, this research did not investigate Special Purpose Lending Vehicles (SPV). SPV is an off-balance sheet transaction that understates liabilities. If any SPV exists, the TBVPS figures in this research will be overestimated.

Company and Industry Risk

REIT's are facing a tough time. On Thursday, APTS issued an update on its operations stating it was only able to collect %90 of its monthly rent. Commercial and Office REITs are doing much worse. The COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant effect on the industry's dividend payments and I expect it to become worse if governments do not lift the lockdown soon.

In contrast to many residential REITs, APTS holds 10% of its assets in the form of mortgage securities. This form of securities has a higher return but also entails higher risk. The company probably allocated more capital to support its margins against mortgage-backed borrowing. Things are even worse for Mortgage REITs that allocate most of their assets to this form of securities.

In the past few weeks, we saw politicians seeking measures to protect renters from eviction. If these measures develop, and lockdown stays in place, residential REIT earnings will suffer.

Investment thesis

The current market plunge created attractive entry points into many REITs. Share prices will appreciate as that the economy picks up pace. We experienced recessions before, most recently during the mortgage crises in 2007. History teaches us that stocks rebound after economic recessions. This creates an opportunity for traders looking for short-term gains.

Having said that, I proved that growth, rather than value, is the driver of APTS share price. If it fails to grow its revenues and dividends, there is no justification for its price multiples. Any capital appreciation above that of its peers will depend on the company's ability to grow. In operational terms, this means that APTS has to succeed in replacing its defaulting tenants with new ones who are at least able to pay the same rent as previous ones while maintaining the same occupancy rates. This will be a challenging task for a REIT during a recession.

How I might be wrong

APTS was formed in 2009, in the aftermath of the great recession. In its IPO prospectus, the company describes its growth philosophy as opportunistic. Its management is acquainted with a tough economic environment and might seek expansion opportunities. If investors deem management as smart and opportunistic, share prices would outperform its peers, in contrast to my analysis.

I might also be wrong in assuming that growth is the driver of APTS share price. In a low yield environment, investors might direct their funds into higher dividend-paying assets such as REITs, creating an upward pressure that is independent of the company's growth.

In the previous section, I advised long term investors against buying APTS while stating an opportunity for traders in the short run. For short term investors, a rebound might take longer than their comfort investment time horizon. It took REITs 18 months to return to pre-crisis levels in the aftermath of the mortgage crisis in 2007 and much longer in the aftermath of the dot-com bubble.

I might be wrong regarding my advice for long term investors. APTS's total return, that is, its dividend and capital appreciation, might exceed that of its peers. It has historically paid high, and consistently growing, dividend.

Summary

If you believe that the market has mistakenly priced APTS below its net asset value and that its share price can't go lower, then I believe you are mistaken. The unique capital structure of APTS renders the use of unadjusted BVPS misleading, because of the extraordinary reliance on preferred stock in financing capital expenditure.

The shares trade at price to TBVPS multiple above that of its peers. For APTS to maintain its price multiple premiums, it has to succeed in impressing investors with rapid growth in revenues, cash flow and dividends. This will be a challenging task, especially as the world is entering into a recessionary period.

If you like this article, please click the follow button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.