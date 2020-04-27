Pipelines Are Not Just Pipelines: Depends What They Carry

Equally, tanker companies should rocket right? Well, only if they're renting out the tankers at spot rates.

There's this huge glut of oil around so pipeline companies should do well right? Well, only if they're running crude pipelines.

This should be obvious but it's something all too often forgotten - details matter.

The basic background.

Sure, we've a glut of oil. And it's a very basic economic thought that profit flows to whoever has the scarce resource. Which isn't, in at least some locations, the people who own crude oil right now.

What is scarce is the ability to store that oil in those places or to haul it out of those places. So, the people with access to storage or transport are making good money right now and, yes, at the expense of those holding the crude.

This does not though mean that all of those transporting oil are going to make money in this manner. Details really do matter.

WTI at Cushing

As we all noticed last week the WTI went negative last week. Yes, OK, it was the future on the verge of expiry and that had something to do with it, sure. But physical oil really was being more than given away. And will be for some time I imagine. Choking off wells can't be done immediately, nor can the building of more storage or pipelines or railroad capacity.

Oil at the tidewater is - for its grade - going to be at the global price. Oil not at the tidewater or beside sufficient refining capacity is going to be at the global price minus transport to the tidewater. This is why Alberta oil sands production and WCS is at such a discount to WTI or Brent, because of those transport costs. Plus, there's a certain shortage of transport so those doing the transporting have market power and lovely, lovely high prices.

Which is what I said was going to be happening at Cushing and the Permian. The oil pipeline companies like Plains get to buy at the depressed prices of the glut with little transport and no available storage and ship to the tidewater or refinery where they get global prices.

OK, great.

So, I was asked, what about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI):

(Kinder Morgan stock price from Seeking Alpha)

This is where details matter. For an examination of that particular business in detail try these two other posts here at SA. They're looking at details of revenues and margins and so on and there's no point in my repeating their work.

My point is simpler here anyway - details matter. Kinder Morgan does indeed run pipeline networks - it's a pipeline company. However, it's a natural gas and refined petroleum products company. At least, that's the material business, not crude.

Our glut is in a particular product, crude, at a particular place, the Permian (or perhaps Cushing, and much the same applies in Alberta). The KM pipeline network just isn't in that product in that place - thus it's not able to make money off that particular glut.

Remember, it's not the oil price in general that Plains is going to make money off - it's the difference between the price at one end of the pipeline and the other. Something that doesn't work for KM because natural gas isn't in the same glut and nor are refined petroleum products.

Details matter that is.

We can make much the same point elsewhere.

We hear stories about crude tankers rates soaring, $450,000 a day being the sort of number bandied about. This is perhaps 10x what they were a month or more ago. So, someone who owns tankers is going to make out like a bandit, right?

Well, no, not so much:

(Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) stock price from Seeking Alpha)

As we can see from the name they're into LNG tankers, which just isn't the same as a crude tanker. On the other hand, a closely related company:

(Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) stock price from Seeking Alpha)

They are doing well. Even though much of their stock is leased out on long term contracts and so they're not making all that much gain from the currently short term rise in daily rates. It's reasonable enough to think that this glut is going to last for some time, that people are going to be using ships for storage for some time, therefore as those long term rate reset they'll do so at higher values over time.

And if we were to hunt down a listed company that only ever let out tankers on daily rates at the spot price - not that such exists, but for example - we would find that three months ago they were losing money hand over fist, not even keeping up with being able to pay for their own fuel consumption and crew let alone pay for the ships themselves, and they'd now be making money gloriously.

My view

There are going to be people who make significant sums out of this ever so weird market at present. I'd expect US refining margins to rise for a while, cruise pipelines from specific areas will do well. I'd expect the railroads doing a lot of oil shipping to make even more money than they have these past few years.

But it's important to note that these opportunities are very specific to this particular market. It is not true that all pipeline companies will do well. Nor that all tanker companies will.

The investor view

This is really trying to hammer home the point that details matter. Specific situations bring on highly specific profit opportunities. It is not true that all of a sector benefits.

To change the example, toilet paper was in short supply just recently. Yet one particular toilet paper manufacturer could sell near nothing. They made the big rolls designed for offices and commercial establishments, not the dinky little ones we use at home. And a result of the closedown is that we're all wiping ourselves at home now, not at the office or the restaurant.

Yes, both shortages and gluts mean big profits for some people. But exactly who depends upon the details - something for us to remember.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.