Chewy Share Price Is Not Justified

Chewy Inc. has enjoyed growth in revenue and gross margin over the past few quarters, but all is not well.

Chewy Inc.

Chewy (CHWY) is a premium online retailer for pet food and supplies including prescription medication, toys, and other accessories. Pet food and treat shipments make up about 70 percent of sales and are mostly sourced within the US. Autoship sales—automated repeat purchases with free shipping and a 5 to 10 percent discount—also made up about 70 percent of 2019 revenues and have been growing rapidly, 38 percent since Q4 2018. The share price has been on a tear as a result of lockdowns related to COVID-19, with many families adopting new pets and millions of individuals turning to online shopping to replace in-person buying. Management projected first quarter 2020 revenues of $1.5 billion, up 36 percent compared to the previous year. They will open two new fulfillment centers this year, one with significant automation that should help lower fulfillment costs. Gross margins also increased in 2019 to 23.6 percent, up from just over 20 percent the previous year.

SG&A is where things start to look less enticing. For all the revenue and margin growth, SG&A costs were more than 120 percent of gross profit in 2019. Chewy counts both customer service and fulfillment costs on this line, so expansion here is inexorably tied to any growth in shipments and customers. On the Q4 earnings call management applies a number of adjustments such as adding back share-based compensation, but also costs associated with, in their words, “becoming and being a public company.” Removing costs associated with becoming a public company is fine, however costs associated being a public company seems inappropriate since they are recurring. Also notable from the earnings call, one particular theme was consistently repeated:

Future profitability is entirely reliant on gross margin expansion.

The takeaway is that rising SG&A, whatever the source, led to another sequential quarter of net loss of greater than $60 million, or more than $0.60 per share.

Net loss has improved (Chewy loses less money) at an annualized rate of less than 5 percent each year, so some substantial combination of margin expansion and cost reductions seem the only hope for Chewy to ever generate positive cash flow.

Management did comment that SG&A costs as a percentage of net sales are expected to fall in the back half of this year, but by how much remains an open question.

Chasing Their Tail

In an effort to protect their margins, Chewy has spent lots of cash on customer service. Their 24/7, 365 phone and email support are knowledgeable and friendly. The company does not employ an automated phone system. They send you a handwritten card ‘welcoming you to the family’ when you place your first order, and a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten sympathy note when a pet passes away. They will send you a hand painted portrait of your pet, chosen at random from the millions of photographs they receive from pet parents each year. These add costs to an already overburdened operating structure.

Any large competitor serious about this market will force Chewy to either increase their own advertising spend, cut prices and thus margins, or cut costs by giving up ground on the moat they spent so much blood and treasure digging. Any of these would have a negative impact on free cash flow. Just to break even, I see Chewy needing a gross profit margin of nearly 29 percent, 18 percent lower operating costs, or some combination of the two. Such a margin is not unheard of among ecommerce retailers, but current trends indicate that it will take Chewy another two years to cross that threshold. Will customers continue to choose Chewy when the cost cutting inevitably starts, when the flowers stop coming and some level of automation is added to the phone system? If Chewy becomes highly-profitable, Amazon will enter that market in a flash.

Your margin is my opportunity. Jeff Bezos, Inc. May 2014

Valuation

Is the value of Chewy at 3.68x sales really greater than Grubhub (GRUB) at 3.01x, who at least generated positive cash flow last year, and would have for the past three years excluding accretive acquisitions? In my view Chewy should trade closer to Blue Apron (APRN) at just 0.32x sales, who has similarly spent the past few years narrowing losses but has yet to run into the black for investors. All three are effectively food delivery services with some additional revenue opportunities at the margin and are subject to heavy competition in their respective industries, but only Grubhub has identified a clear path to earning money for investors, and has managed to keep SG&A expense lower than profits.

With negative cash flows, the Risk Research model assigns zero intrinsic value to Chewy. At a valuation comparable to Grubhub, Chewy's stock price should be closer to $36.62, or nearly 18 percent lower than now, and even at that point still seems high. Using the sales multiple the market applies to Blue Apron, Chewy would have a value $6.57. The market is currently pricing in all of the growth Chewy needs to accomplish over the next two to five years, including retaining customers while reducing fulfillment and customer service expenses and simultaneously increasing gross margins.

Pricing Analysis

As noted below in Methodology, we determine entry and exit points based on an analysis of daily high low stock prices in relation to simple moving average. In the case of CHWY, the historical record is limited, and so the conclusions perhaps less reliable.

Sell at: $44.20

Buy at: $22.16

This indicates a sell price roughly twice the buy price, which is strictly a coincidence. Looking at, for instance, all of the Dirty Dogs we follow, the average sell price is 64% higher than the average buy price. Most likely CHWY has a larger buy to sell ratio based on its recent strong stock market performance.

Wrap-Up

Can Chewy avoid becoming another commodity pet food shipping business? Your cat or dog cannot watch over your shoulder as you browse the Chewy website and indicate when they see something they like. For many, part of the joy of being a pet owner is physically taking your companion to the local pet store or Petco, letting them sniff around the aisles and pick out items that strike their fancy. Much of the fun of having a pet after all is to interact with and care for them, trying to understand their personality and preferences, not just adding another basket of items to the online shopping list. Chewy is reliant on toy and accessory purchases—‘hard goods’ that make up 30 percent of their sales—to make up for the cost of their exemplary customer services practices.

When lockdown ends or is partially lifted and life returns to some semblance of normalcy, Chewy’s profitability will reflect the departure of customers who joined to avoid in-person buying out of an abundance of caution, or to take advantage of some of the introductory discounts. When this happens, it seems very likely share prices will be forced to give back some or all of the gains they have recently recorded as investors became overly exuberant due to the health risk of going to the pet store.

It is worth noting that Chewy’s maintains autoship customers as “active” even if they have not made a purchase for a full year. If Amazon or Target should get aggressive in this market, Chewy has some real downside. Chewy’s stock price today does not reflect current reality, or the likely reality a year from now. The business generates negative cash flow and lacks a clear path to profitability. The stock is best avoided.

Notes on Methodology

For those not familiar with Risk Research, our research is focused on detailed financial statement trend analysis with particular emphasis on return on assets by pre-tax free cash flow and its constituent components (margins, asset turnover). Also important are trends in total liabilities and long-term debt in relation to free cash flow. We look for companies with an extraordinary ability to consistently generate high returns on assets, including on new capital employed. As part of that, we have developed Python software that constantly combs the financial statements of all public companies.

Central to our analysis is the observation that, over time, a company’s stock price trend closely resembles its free cash flow per share trend. In the short term, stock prices are more volatile, sometimes much more volatile, than the free cash flow of the underlying businesses. This deviation creates opportunity for the patient, observant investor.

We’ve also developed software that analyzes daily highs and lows over the last 140 days and compares those to the highs and lows in relation to simple moving averages over the last 13 years, or a complete market cycle. This study indicates entry and exit points that have the potential to generate particularly favorable investment returns. The minimum target is twenty percent per year.

Summarized, we’re buying quality on weakness and selling deteriorating companies on strength.

This analysis is based on indicators from the Risk Research methodology that identifies investment opportunities based on historical financial reporting and pricing trends. Stay tuned for additional content based on the Risk Research approach and the upcoming Seeking Alpha Marketplace offering!

