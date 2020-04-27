Home Depot: Strong Advantages In A Cyclical Industry

It has some protection against e-commerce but faces other challenges if the economy tanks.

Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) past six months' price performance of -9.5% has underperformed the S&P 500 of -5.5%. This underperformance was mainly due to the combination of general market turmoil and cyclical nature of the home improvement retail space. Home Depot has seen steady sales growth and its brand and cost advantages should tide it through difficult times. Its valuation does not provide a strong margin of safety unless investors feel Home Depot can outperform consensus estimates.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Home Depot's strong brand has led to steady growth

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer, with more than 2,200 stores across North America and over 400,000 associates. Home Depot has $110B in revenues, which is 50% more than its nearest competitor Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) at $72B.

To keep customers happy, Home Depot understands that its associates play the main role. It has invested heavily in providing tools for associates to serve all its customers, including its MyView system which allows Pro sales associates to access customer data and information, so they can proactively work with Pro customers and determine how they can better serve them.

Our goal is to remove complexity and inefficient processes from the stores to allow our associates to focus on our customers and make working at The Home Depot a better experience.

(Source: Home Depot latest 10K)

Home Depot's strategies have led to steady growth over the years, with revenues growing more than $25B and earnings growing over $5B over the past five years.

(Source: Home Depot latest presentation)

As the home improvement retail market is a large and fragmented market, Home Depot still has a long runway for growth from its investments. It has a multi-year $11B plan to invest in its key capabilities such as associates, stores and digital experiences. According to Home Depot, they only have a 15% market share of their total addressable market so these investments should help Home Depot gain market share over the years.

(Source: Home Depot latest presentation)

With Home Depot having such a strong culture of customer service and innovation, it has built a strong branding advantage over its competitors. It is difficult for new competitors to enter the market to steal market share from Home Depot. Founded since 1978, it has built trust in customers by consistently delivering great service and solving customers' problems over many years.

Home Depot's scale helps improve margins

Being the largest home improvement retailer, it gives Home Depot enormous bargaining power with suppliers when it comes to purchasing products, among other things. Home Depot passes along these savings to customers in the form of lower prices, which helps maintain customer loyalty. These cost advantages have helped Home Depot improve its operating margins from 8.5% in 2011 to 14.3% in 2020.

Management has been exemplary

Home Depot's CEO is Craig Menear, who has been working in the company since 1997 and has been its CEO since 2014. One of the key measures of business performance is the return on invested capital. In a competitive industry like home retail, it is incredibly difficult to earn excess returns on capital.

However, with its scale and brand advantages, Home Depot has been increasing its return on total capital from roughly 10% to over 30% over the past 10 years. In comparison, Lowe's return on total capital is about 18% currently. This shows that Home Depot's management has been exhibiting skill in investing in smart growth while optimizing on the highest return opportunities for its shareholders.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data) - Home Depot

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data) - Lowe's

Home Depot has a strong balance sheet

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Home Depot has $1.2B of cash with $974M of short-term debt and $28B of long-term debt. Since the debt is mostly long term, and there's enough cash to cover the short-term debt, Home Depot is likely not to face any cash crunch in the near term. Moreover, Home Depot has about $11B of free cash flow in fiscal 2019. This provides a large cushion for Home Depot to invest in growth. It also helps Home Depot tide through any operational difficulties in volatile periods, and pay down its long term debt in the future.

(Source: Home Depot latest 10K)

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Home Depot ranks more expensive than the median-peer group based on EV/Revenue. However, Home Depot is cheaper based on EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios. With these ratios, Home Depot appears to be cheap as it has better EBITDA Margin and revenue growth rates than the comparison group. Its EBITDA margin of 15.8% is higher than the peer-group median's 6.2%, while revenue growth at 1.7% is higher than the peer-group median's 1.2%. While the retail industry faces strong competition, Home Depot should be able to maintain its higher margins and decent growth due to its competitive advantages.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Based on consensus estimate for Home Depot's forward EV/EBITDA of 14.3x, along with revenue and EBITDA estimates, it imputes a valuation of $223B for Home Depot. Compared with its current market cap, it suggests that Home Depot is fairly valued. The spread of valuation with 10% swings in operating fundamentals puts Home Depot at a valuation range between $175B and 276B.

Based on 27 analysts' estimates of 1.8% revenue growth for next year, this is already lower than most revenue growth rates for Home Depot's previous years. This is conservative as it forecasts that most retail outlets would be shuttered during this difficult time. As such, the upside in the stock price could come more from the future when home improvement projects pick up.

(Source: Author creation using Seeking Alpha Data, Atom Finance)

Investment Risks

The main risk for Home Depot lies in competition from e-commerce sites, especially in areas where the goods sold are small commodities. However, many of the home improvement goods sold are big and heavy, which could deter cost-effective shipping. Hence, this segment of the retail space should be fairly insulated from e-commerce competition. However, innovation in this area could pose a threat in the future.

A slowdown in the economy, which directly impacts the real estate market, could also pose a risk for Home Depot. If consumers stop buying houses, it is likely that the demand for home improvement goods would slow. This represents the cyclicality of the industry and Home Depot's strong brand and cost advantages should tide it through difficult periods.

Takeaways

With a strong management team, Home Depot has built a strong brand and cost advantages. These advantages allow it to earn high returns on capital and enjoy industry-leading margins. A slowdown in the economy and threats from e-commerce could put a dent in Home Depot's future, but the management team should be well-positioned to manage these threats.

Home Depot looks fairly valued, so bargain hunters could wait for a bigger drop to capture a larger margin of safety. However, investors who are attracted to its increasingly high returns on capital could buy now and hold it for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.