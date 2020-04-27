International Projects And A Solid Balance Sheet Are Baker Hughes' Allies

Its balance sheet is more robust than many of its peers, which gives it an advantage in the current environment.

The crude oil price crash and supply chain disruption due to the coronavirus attack will keep Baker Hughes’ stock price subdued in the short term.

Baker Hughes Will Wait For A Medium-term Revival

In a post-pandemic market, Baker Hughes (BKR) will rely more on international projects to compensate for its loss in North America. The company also gears up to service the LNG business, albeit being slowed down by the uncertainty in the energy price during the current crisis. In FY2020, the company expects to save $700 million through various restructuring initiatives.

A severely contracted demand for oilfield services and lower expected cash flow generation led to a huge goodwill impairment charge in the company’s OFS and OFE segments in Q1. It expects drilling and completion spending in the U.S. onshore to fall by at least 50% in 2020. In this backdrop, I think BKR’s stock price will stay depressed in the short term. However, given its low leverage and a stable balance sheet, I expect the company to turn around sharply in the medium to long term.

The Market Outlook

With the coronavirus outbreak in the background, the U.S. economy is coming to a halt, as evidenced by 26 million unemployment insurance claims filings in the past five weeks. The management expects the U.S. GDP to decline by ~40% in Q2, while global GDP is also likely to contract in 2020. The crude oil demand has shrunk at an unprecedented rate (30% down since the pre-virus level). Although the recent OPEC decision will decelerate production, the supply-demand gap will persist. With the growing threat of a global storage capacity constraint, producers can resort to production shut-ins, which will be a negative development for the oilfield services companies.

Currently, there is a higher percentage of production-related businesses coming from the company’s North American operations. Its management forecasts at least a 50% drop in the drilling and completion spending in the U.S. in 2020. So, the management expects sales of ESPs (electrical submersible pumps), and production chemicals will be affected in the next twelve months.

In the international market, the fall in upstream will be lower than North America, as BKR expects capex to fall by double digits. In the short term, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa will see the sharpest fall, followed by the North Sea. However, in the Middle East, a renewed focus on natural gas projects will keep capex resilient in 2020. Investors may note that the producers in the Middle East have lower break-even product costs compared to their North American counterparts. You can read more on the company’s business and current projects in my previous article here.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In FY2020, BKR expects to save $700 million through various restructuring plans, including headcount, manufacturing footprint, and overhead cost reduction. The company has been driving improvement in margins through higher operating efficiency for the past couple of quarters. For example, it has implemented remote drilling and completion operations in the Marcellus Basin, the North Sea, and China. Going forward, it may continue to push such techniques to lower costs.

During Q1, the company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $14.7 billion related to its Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment segments. The uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus and other macroeconomic events, including the OPEC and Russia crude oil production agreement, triggered the impairment test. As a result of such massive write-offs, its net earnings turned negative ($16 billion net loss) compared to a nominally positive net income a year earlier.

The other aspect of the restructuring plan includes closing the drilling and completion fluids business and other similar lower-margin completions-driven business. Along with the exit strategy, it looks to invest in businesses with higher returns to increase the share of industrial and chemical end-markets in the portfolio.

The other leg of the business involves improving the global procurement and supply chain and shifting and consolidating the manufacturing base. However, this aspect of the transformation can halt in the aftermath of the coronavirus attack. Plus, it expects to reduce the 2020 capex by 20% (i.e., by $250 million).

Analyzing The Turbomachinery & Process Solutions Segment

In Q22020, the company expects the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (or TPS) segment revenues to decline further as a result of the current weakness in the short-cycle onshore activity. While some of the challenges will continue, the management expects some resilience, particularly growth in equipment revenue, in 2H 2020. Overall, the demand for softness and low energy prices will keep the segment operating income flat in FY2020 compared to FY2019.

The TPS segment recorded a significant revenue decline among its segments in Q1 2020 compared to a quarter ago. Quarter-over-quarter, while its revenues decreased by 33%, operating income deflated by 56% due to decreased sales of equipment and services. In Q1, backlog in the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment decreased by 27% compared to Q4.

What’s The Outlook For The Oilfield Equipment (or OFE) Segment?

In Q2, declines in surface pressure control and subsea services and lower backlog-to-revenue conversion in SPS (Subsea Production Systems) will keep revenues down. The effect on the operating income, however, will be minimal in Q2. For FY2020, the backlog conversion in SPS and flexibles will pick up while surface pressure control and subsea services will remain under pressure. So, the segment margin can contract in FY2020 compared to a year ago.

In Q1, revenues in this segment decreased by 7% compared to a quarter ago, while the operating income turned to a loss. The deterioration in the performance was led by weaker Surface Pressure Control and Services business volume.

Oilfield Services: An Analysis

The company expects the rig count fall and frac crew loss to intensify in Q2, which will adversely affect BKR’s Oilfield Services segment. So, revenues from North America can decrease by 50% in this segment, while it can decline by low-to-mid teens in international markets. Subsequently, however, international spending will stabilize, led by steady activity in the Middle East. As a result, the management expects international revenues to outperform the overall upstream capex fall trend. Similarly, the operating margin will start making a recovery in 2H 2020.

Baker Hughes’s revenues in the Oilfield Services segment revenue declined by 5% in Q1 2020 versus Q4 2019, while operating income decreased more sharply (by 12%). The decline was due to demand erosion in international pressure pumping, drilling services, artificial lift, and completions activity.

Digital Solutions Segment Outlook

Revenues in the company’s Digital Solutions segment decreased by 26% while operating income dropped significantly (by 73%) from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020 due to a 23% drop in order and lower volume. In Q2, the COVID-19-led disruptions, and a weak economic outlook will keep revenue and operating income flat-to-slightly-down sequentially.

Investors may note that BKR’s artificial intelligence product Predix APM is one of its key offerings. It also offers Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), a cloud computing platform, through its alliance with C3.ai, and Microsoft. Given its international market presence (North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific), the global GDP growth rate will dictate the medium-term outlook, which does not look promising at this point. So, the company has furloughed employees in some countries and implemented structural changes.

Natural Gas And LNG: Demand, Supply, And Price

The natural gas export price has decreased by 16% in the past year until January. During the same period, the LNG export price has declined by 11%. From March until December of 2020, the EIA expects natural gas production to decrease by 5%, due primarily to declines the most in the Appalachian and Permian regions. The natural gas spot prices can average $2.11/MMBtu in 2020, and increase to $2.98/MMBtu in 2021 following the production cut, estimates the EIA.

So, LNG has been more resilient compared to natural gas prices in the past year. In the medium term, the LNG production is expected to remain steady. BKR estimates that by 2030, LNG demand is expected to be approximately 550 MTPA. However, the company needs to produce nameplate capacity higher than that amount, which means there will be room for growth in the medium to long term.

Dividend

BKR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, which amounts to a 5.3% forward dividend yield. Halliburton’s (HAL) forward dividend yield (8.1%) is higher than Baker Hughes’s.

Cash Flow And Debt

BKR’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $478 million in Q1 2019, which was a sharp improvement compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Higher revenues and substantial growth in the working capital in the past year led to the surge in CFO. Much higher CFO led to positive free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1 2020 compared to a negative FCF a year ago.

The company’s debt-to-equity (0.36x) is significantly lower than the peers’ average, which indicates the balance sheet strength. Halliburton’s leverage (1.4x) is higher than the average, while TechnipFMC’s (FTI) leverage (0.57x) is lower.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Baker Hughes is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.9x. The current multiple is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.3x between FY2017 and now.

BKR’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decrease nearly as much as its peers in the next four quarters. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HAL, SLB, and FTI) average of 4.4x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 24 sell-side analysts rated BKR a “buy” in April (includes “very bullish”), while four of them rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $17.3, which at the current price, yields 28% returns.

What’s The Take On BKR?

As opportunities in the North American energy market shrinks fervently, Baker Hughes will rely more on several projects received in the Middle East, the North Sea, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America over the past couple of years. The traditional energy industry is facing an acute demand shortage, while the U.S. economy is facing a crisis prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The possibility of market deterioration and lower expected cash flow generation led to an enormous goodwill impairment charge in the company’s OFS and OFE segments in Q1.

While the LNG-related projects are relatively insulated from the current slump in the crude oil price, there is enough uncertainty in the environment to keep BKR’s stock price depressed in the short term. However, the company’s debt-to-equity is lower than many of its peers, which is a significant advantage when the survivability of the energy servicing companies are in question.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.