SAP: Buy The Small Dips When Possible

Valuation remains near the average of legacy technology companies, though investors should constantly look to buy the dips.

While it seems like the coronavirus is pulling everything to zero demand, SAP (SAP) reported a good Q1 earnings and answered the question to how much impact the global pandemic has. Management lowered their overall revenue growth to 1-3%, down from previous guidance of 7-9%. Cloud revenue growth is now expected to be 18-24%, down from the previous range of 24-28%.

However, SAP's medium-term 2023 ambitions all remained the same, with cloud revenue expected to triple over that time and operating margins expanding ~100bps per year. I believe this reiteration demonstrates management's underlying confidence in their business growth and also demonstrates that their clients will continue to invest in SAP.

The stock was down slightly after reporting earnings and remains down ~15% from the pre-coronavirus highs. I believe investors should look to buy the dip and watch the stock trend higher over time.

Being a legacy technology company, SAP continues to find new ways of sustainable revenue growth. However, due to the law of large numbers, SAP is not likely to grow as fast as newer technology companies.

Large cap companies tend to have more stable financial results, which makes it difficult to consistently outperform the market. The above chart does a good job showing normalized growth between SAP and the market. While the trends remain pretty similar, there are periods of dislocation, which investors should take advantage of.

Since reporting earnings, SAP has fallen more than the market. Given there was nothing overly concerning in these results, I believe strategic investors will look to buy the dip here. Medium-term guidance was reiterated and the downward revised 2020 guidance could be somewhat conservative as SAP likely wants to set themselves up for a few beat and raise quarters.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 5% in constant currency (7% growth in reported terms) to €6.52 billion, which decelerated from the 10% constant currency growth last quarter. Cloud revenue continues to be the leading factor of growth, growing 25% in constant currency this quarter, and now represents over 30% of total revenue.

While growth across all geographies showed some signs of deceleration, there were some pockets of strength. Cloud revenue continues to remain healthy across all regions, with Americas growing 21% constant currency, EMEA 34% constant currency, and APJ 24% constant currency. While there were likely some headwinds related to lower spending due to the global pandemic, the transition to cloud services will continue to drive revenue growth for the next several years.

Operating margins during the quarter were down ~130bps compared to the year-ago period, though the company is still investing into their restructuring, which will ultimately benefit operating margins over the long term. As cloud revenue continues to grow at a faster pace than the company's overall revenue growth, we should continue to expect operating margin expansion over the long term. Typically, Cloud and Software revenue comes on at higher margins, given the lack of hardware and cost of goods sold. In addition, SAP noted they are becoming more disciplined with their expenses given the coronavirus pandemic. While operating margins may remain somewhat pressured in the near term, they are poised for longer-term expansion.

The below chart does a great job giving an overview of SAP's growth outlook for the remainder of 2020 as well as medium-term ambitions through 2023. Let's dive a little deeper into 2020 first.

To start, the company noted that the coronavirus will have limited impact on their 2020 results, as core demand for SAP remains pretty healthy. The company continues to move towards a more subscription-based model, and given the cloud revenue strength, the company remains somewhat more isolated to coronavirus impacts than other legacy technology companies.

Overall, revenue growth was revised downwards as the company is now expecting only 1-3% growth, compared to their previous guidance range of 7-9% growth. While this is a big change in a normal economic environment, the downward revision is not nearly as bad as other companies which are suffering from economies shutting down. Not surprisingly, SAP noted software licenses had the biggest negative impact, though management talked about this demand being pushed out, rather than completely lost.

Cloud revenue is now expected to grow 18-24% during 2020 compared to previous guidance of 24-28%. This was a slightly larger downward revision compared to overall revenue growth, which could be somewhat concerning. In addition, SAP noted they will no longer report new cloud bookings but will focus more on cloud backlog. Backlog tends to be more stable in nature as bookings can be impacted by lumpier, larger deal wins. Investors will surely keep a close eye on cloud growth and look for any longer-term deterioration trends.

Finally for 2020, the company noted they expect to have 72% of their revenue coming from recurring streams, which continues to trend upwards as SAP focuses more on cloud software. Investors tend to favor companies with a high percentage of their revenue being recurring due to the increased visibility and predictability of revenue.

When looking at the company's ambitions for 2023, their goal remains to triple their cloud revenue and to reach a cloud gross margin of 75%. Operating margins are expected to expand by 500bps, which equates to ~100bps of margin expansion each year. The transition to more cloud revenue will enhance margins and ultimately profitability and cash flow over the long term.

Management’s plan includes total revenue of over €35 billion with recurring revenue reaching 80%. Given the fact that nothing changed from these plans, this should be viewed as a positive as nothing fundamentally changed with the business or outlook since last quarter.

Valuation

Similar to many companies throughout the market, SAP remains down ~15% year-to-date. However, SAP has been relatively resilient as the stock is actually up ~10% over the past month and remains only down ~15% from their pre-coronavirus highs. Cloud growth continues to impress and will likely remain strong over the next several quarters given the expanding relationship with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. Over time, we investors should see margins continue to expand, leading to increased profitability.

Management lowered their 2020 revenue guidance given the impact of the coronavirus, though I believe the downward revised guidance was not as bad as feared. In addition, SAP reiterated their medium-term 2023 targets which demonstrate their underlying confidence in business fundamentals over the next several years.

Compared to other larger cap software competitors, SAP trades at a forward P/E ratio near the middle of the pack. Even though each of these competitors have an international presence, SAP's exposure to both Europe and Asia Pacific puts them at higher scrutiny considering current international economic conditions seem to be under pressure.

However, by SAP reiterating their medium-term 2023 targets which include operating margins expanding by ~500bps, I believe profits will continue to expand over time. Driven by strength in cloud revenue, which is also expected to triple in the medium term, revenue growth will continue to impress and cash flows will continue to improve.

More important than valuation, management revised their 2020 guidance lower to include the impacts of the coronavirus. If anything, management was more conservative with their lowered guidance, which could set them up for some beat and raise quarters throughout the remainder of the year.

While it is challenging for some of these legacy technology companies to rapidly grow given their scale and law of large numbers, I believe SAP continues to place itself in areas of success, such as strong cloud revenue growth and operating margin expansion. These factors will continue to drive strong EPS growth, and thus, will drive the stock up over time.

For now, I continue to look to build a position in this name and would be eager to buy on dips. Over the long term, margin expansion will drive improved profitability, thus growing EPS at a steady rate.

Risks to SAP include software license growth continuing to decline as the coronavirus impacts enterprises' investment decisions. While this remains a relatively small portion of the company's overall revenue, a meaningful deterioration in this revenue stream could impact overall revenue growth over time. Competition could also increase during times of uncertainty and newer, more specialized technology companies could increase the level of competition.

