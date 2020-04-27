The current increases in stock prices appear to be looking out 2 years and expecting the best.

There are several roadblocks to the economic recovery, including previous threats that have now been intensified.

According to a recent article, recovery from the virus will take 2 years, and then the economy can begin to recover.

The sooner we accept that we are stuck on a long and unfamiliar road, the sooner we can consider what this new landscape means for investment choices.

David Kelly in “Road to Recovery”

A recent article in Financial Advisor Magazine lays out a credible course in the Road to Recovery from COVID-19. Here’s the link: The Road To Recovery

There are 5 phases ahead that will bring us into 2022:

April: The Strict Lockdown Phase May: The Adjusted Lockdown Phase September: The School Reopening/Better Treatment Phase Q1 2021: The Vaccine Distribution Phase Q3 2021: The Post COVID-19 Phase

Curves In The Road

This road has several curves, some mentioned in the article, some not:

Immunologists say that isolation means we have not built immunities, so there will be a spike in infections in states with lockdowns when lockdowns are eased in May. Damned if you do, and damned if you don’t. These immunologists think isolation has been a mistake for healthy young people.

Recent stock markets appear to be pricing in 2022. In other words, they remain expensive. Bond markets are silly crazy with interest rates about to go below zero. A lot can happen in the meantime. Please see our February warnings that included COVID-19 weeks before it was recognized as a pandemic.

Federal relief programs of more than $6 trillion added on top of Quantitative Easing at $5 trillion is a heck of a lot of money. Anyone still think we won’t have too much money chasing too few goods? Deflation is probably a reasonable near-term forecast in light of current oil prices and business closings.

As we’ve been saying for a long time, 78 million baby boomers are being terribly hurt and won’t recover. They need to protect themselves now. It’s already too late, but it will get worse. Younger folks can be thinking about maybe recovering in 2022.

Fear motivates investors to seek investment advisors, but beware that most use cookie-cutter models and turnkey asset management platforms (TAMPS) that are just plain wrong for baby boomers .

Most target date funds have not, and will not, protect baby boomers, but one does.

Conclusion

This will not be an easy journey. There are 78 million baby boomers who are especially vulnerable both physically and financially making this journey. Their losses are society’s losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am sub-advisor of the SMART Target Date Fund Index