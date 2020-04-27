Delta Air Lines: Cheap For A Very Good Reason

If there was one takeaway from Delta Air Lines' (DAL) latest quarter, it's that the airline business will not be the same coming out of the COVID crisis. Management made all the right noises – for instance, DAL is already looking into right-sizing operations proportionately to the "new normal" levels of travel demand post-COVID and optimize its fleet strategy in accordance. However, it is perhaps telling that management's base case calls for a whopping three-year gap to a sustainable recovery. Though DAL has sufficient liquidity to come out intact, I see medium to longer-term repercussions for both the balance sheet and DAL's earnings power.

DAL Posts Its First Quarterly Loss in a Decade

As the first of the major airlines to report for 1Q20, DAL's adjusted loss per share of ~$0.51, reflected the sharpness of the demand fall-off in March, as the quarter finished with revenue down 18% YoY on weakness across all three segments. Passenger revenue was down 18% YoY, while cargo and other revenue were down 21% YoY and 15% YoY, respectively.

With FY20 looking like a write-off anyway, it should come as little surprise that the June quarter revenue number is guided to decline 90% YoY, on the back of an expected 85% reduction in capacity (domestic down 80% YoY and international down 90% YoY). In-line with 1Q20, next quarter's ancillary revenue should see a slower decline relative to passenger revenue, though there is nowhere near sufficient offset here. On a more positive note, cash sales are now matching cash refunds, which should help the cash burn somewhat.

But one data point which has progressed is that our cash sales are now starting to equal the refunds going out the door, right? So that wasn't the case 30 days ago. – 1Q20 Transcript

Focus on the Cost Savings

With demand largely out of its control, the focus is firmly on reducing costs, with the latest guide calling for a 50% cut in 2Q20. While the number does sound ambitious, it could well be achievable, if management's commitment toward turning ~60% of their costs variable, rings true. Note that this would imply ~$5 billion in savings, more than offsetting the ~$200m in unplanned COVID-driven expenses.

Because of our aggressive cost management, we were able to swiftly make 60% of our total operating expenses variable in this environment. These efforts have offset more than $200 million of unplanned expenditures associated with new cleaning procedures, and the recent debt raises that we've accomplished. – 1Q20 Transcript

In addition, DAL has also scaled back on capital expenditures by over $3 billion, bringing the new number to below $1.5 billion. Along with several aircraft and debt transactions, management also disclosed a $10 billion liquidity target by the end of 2Q20 (vs. $6bn in 1Q20). Thus, even considering the 90% projected revenue decline for 2Q20, the savings from employees and capex should still offer some cushion to the 2Q bottom-line.

An Additional Boost From the CARES Act

DAL expects to receive payroll support of $5.4bn ($3.8bn of direct relief and a $1.6bn low-interest, unsecured 10-year loan) as part of the total $50 billion in government aid the airlines have been allocated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (i.e., the "CARES Act"). A breakdown of the allocations across the major airlines are as follows:

Airline Distribution ($bn) Loan Portion ($m) American Delta United Southwest $5.8 $5.4 $5.0 $3.3 $1.7 $1.6 $1.5 $0.9

Thus far, DAL has already received ~$2.7bn of the funds, with the rest expected over the next three months. Shareholders will want to be wary of the potential dilution from stock warrants issued to the Treasury to purchase ~6.5m shares of DAL common stock at a strike price of $24.39 with a 5-year maturity. Note that DAL is also eligible for an additional $4.6bn in secured loans, but has not yet applied for the funds.

We are also eligible for a $4.6 billion secured loan under the CARES Act. While we plan to apply for that loan later this month to reserve our place, we have several months to determine if we will take those funds and accept the loan. – 1Q20 Transcript

On balance, the CARES Act assistance appears to be a modest positive for DAL – the potential equity dilution is capped at ~1%, while Delta is afforded a fair bit of time (almost a decade) to repay the loan. On the former, I would also note that the government has shown little indication that it intends to exercise its warrants, limiting the dilution risk, in my view.

DAL ($'m) Equity warrants equal to ~10% of the loan value 160 Current market cap 14,290 Implied Equity dilution (%) 1.1%

Don't Rule Out a Capital Raise

The key to the Delta story is in its balance sheet – for the latest quarter, liquidity appears strong enough at ~$6 billion in unrestricted cash and an expected $10 billion in liquidity at end-2Q20. That said, I would caution against taking the numbers at face value. Using the $6 billion in 1Q20 liquidity and accounting for proceeds from both the CARES Act and other financings, as well as a daily cash burn of $60 million, this still leaves an ~$2.3bn funding gap.

The recent announcements of a $1.5bn debt offering and a $1.5bn term loan should fill the gap for now, though if we also account for the ~$455m in cash restricted for airport construction, this leaves little wiggle room for management. Another point worth noting is that the estimate assumes Delta receives the full CARES Act grant within the quarter; thus, any delays could open up a funding gap in 2Q.

$ 'bn 1Q20 Liquidity 6.0 (-) Cash Burn ($60m per day) 5.5 (+) Other Financing Proceeds 1.8 (+) CARES Act 5.4 (-) End-Liquidty Target 10.0 = Funding Gap -2.3 (+) Senior Secured Debt Offering 1.5 (+) Term Loan 1.5 = Funding Surplus (Post-Financing) 0.7

Management was also quick to caveat on the 2Q20 call that due to the uncertainty around the demand downturn, "no option is off the table." Thus far, management has not cited the need for an equity raise. Delta was firmer on its asset monetization options - monetizing its overseas investments, or the oil refinery (which factors into DAL's ~$13bn in unencumbered assets) is not on the table at present.

However, given ~$5bn of liquidity benefit depends on DAL's ability to maintain 60% of its cost structure variable (note this is considerably high relative to the rest of the industry), there could still be funding risk on the horizon. I would also point out that ~40% of the workforce is already on short-term unpaid leave; thus, I have concerns around how much lower the management can lower the burn rate heading into 2Q20 – especially if the lockdown lasts longer than anticipated.

DAL Equity is Cheap For a Very Good Reason

DAL equity screens cheaply on a trailing basis (~4x earnings), but make no mistake – this is an investment fraught with risk. While bulls may be tempted to extrapolate the improvement in DAL's cash burn, I would caution that much of the improvement hinges on management's ability to achieve a mammoth ~$5bn in cost savings relative to an already low base.

Ultimately, the long-term case on DAL equity depends on the shape of the recovery. Per Delta, a sustainable recovery will take up to three years; if one believes, however (as I do), that the COVID fallout will be skew closer toward a bear case scenario, a recovery scenario may take much longer. Overall, I am cautious on DAL stock given the medium to longer-term balance sheet risk, combined with impaired earnings power going forward.

