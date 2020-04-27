I Guess I Didn't Get The Memo On VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF

The VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF with the ticker BIZD has lost over 50% of its market value since the beginning of this year. BIZD's benchmark is the MVIS Business Development Company Index, and it attempts to have, before fees and expenses, the same price and yield performance as the index.

Recently, I wrote my first BDC article on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and its recent drop in market price. For those who follow me, I enjoy studying the Brazilian market and the food industry, and as a result of this, I tend to write most of my articles only on these subjects. But as PFLT is a part of my portfolio, and I wanted to understand better why it is currently trading at less than half its NAVPS, I decided to write an article about my journey. This journey led me to write this article about what I consider to be an essential BDC ETF.

The Fly In The Ointment

I have been searching the internet over the past two days, looking for a good explanation for why BIZD has lost so much of its market value. My research has led me to find the following reasons.

Business Development Companies are sensitive to low interest rates. When interest rates drop quickly, so does the value of a BDC.

BDCs are sensitive to the business cycle, specifically during the contraction stage, when credit default swaps increase.

The reason for the BDCs' sensitivity to the business cycle is because of the increase in non-performing loans. Non-performing loans are a significant concern as this reduces their NAVPS and their ability to generate revenue from investments.

So, two significant market-related issues could occur to a BDC, and these two issues weigh heavily on their valuation. When interest rates decrease, so does the interest revenue for BDCs. When the business cycle goes into the contraction stage, businesses suffer and chances that they will default on their loan increases, which could eventually lead to a decrease in a BDC's portfolio. A decrease in the size of the portfolio almost always results in a reduction of investment revenue and a reduction of dividends for its investors. What a very depressing paragraph!

B Of A Valuation

At the same time that the market is freaking out, here comes Bank of America's analyst Derek Hewett to put a little doubt in the minds of all these irrational people. On April 13th, 2020, he upgraded Ares Capital (ARCC) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) from neutral to buy. In his report, Mr. Hewett says the following:

"We think investors should focus on BDCs with proprietary platforms, scale to provide flexible solutions (including workouts), and late-cycle oriented portfolios."

He also mentions that TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), ARCC, and ORCC are well-positioned to generate excess returns. ARCC, ORCC, and TSLX weight 18.08%, 6.73%, and 4.73%, respectively. Together, these three stocks account for almost 30% of BIZD's holdings.

What Does Our Buddy Gordon Have To Say?

For those who didn't know, it is possible to use the Gordon Growth Model for more than just doing a valuation on a stock that pays steady dividends. The GGM can be used to calculate the equity risk premium or future dividend growth.

NII 0 D0 g k GGM D1 NII 1 $ 1.61 $ 1.530 -7.96% 6.70% $ 9.60 $ 1.408 $ 1.48 k - CAPM 10Y T BILL BETA MRP ALPHA 6.700% 0.61% 0.86 6.500% 0.50%

Let me explain real quick each input used to estimate the dividend growth, labeled as g in this model. D0 was the sum of all dividends paid in 2019. The equity risk premium, k, was calculated via the CAPM method, as seen in the model below the GGM. I modified the GGM formula and used it to calculate g given that D0 is 1.530, k is 6.7%, GGM at $9.60 (close price on 04/23/2020). According to my model, the market currently believes that BIZD's dividends will decrease by almost 8%. With a decrease in dividends of 8%, the total dividend to be paid in 2020 is estimated at $1.408. I estimated that the average payout from Net Investment Income by most BDCs in BIZD's holdings is 95%. I used this to roughly calculate the NII 0 for 2019 and the NII 1 for 2020 as seen in my GGM. This information can be used to calculate a rough estimate P/E (P/NII) for BIZD.

Conclusion:

I feel that there is a high possibility that BIZD will reduce its dividends but by only 6%, putting the dividends for 2020 at $1.438. With dividends at $1.438, my GGM prices BIZD at $11.32, giving BIZD an upside of 17.9% in the short term. I feel that the market is overestimating the harmful effects of interest rates on BIZD because most BDCs have interest rate floors (add back 1% to the decrease of 8%). Also, BDCs can raise new debt at these new lower rates (add back 1% to the decrease of 8%), thereby decreasing their expenses. I believe that most BDC valuation models keep debt expenses static when they are not, which causes this error of overestimating negative effects. So please take that memo and throw it in the trash!

If you like what you read, please follow me via Seeking Alpha. I do not typically cover BDCs and probably will never write about them again. I do cover the Brazilian markets and the Food Industry, almost religiously.

