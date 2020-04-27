iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF: Attractive Entry Point With Long Runway Of Growth

SOXX is trading at an attractive valuation right now and has a long runway of growth.

Despite near-term uncertainties, the global semiconductor industry is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 6.5% through 2024.

ETF Overview

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) owns a portfolio of large-cap semiconductor stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. Stocks in SOXX’s portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamental as the semiconductor industry is set to grow at a rate of 6.5% annually through 2024. In addition, stocks in SOXX’s portfolio have competitive position over their peers and many do have long runways of growth. SOXX’s weighted average P/E ratio is now attractive thanks to recent market selloff. Therefore, it is a good time to start a long position.

Fund Analysis

Near-term uncertainties should not alter its long-term growth outlook

SOXX’s portfolio consists of 35 semiconductor stocks. These companies include integrated circuits design companies, foundries, DRAM and memory manufacturers, and semiconductor equipment providers. Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, many institutions estimated that the semiconductor industry should have a strong recovery in 2020. For example, Gartner originally predicted that the global semiconductor market to grow by 12.5% in 2020. However, Gartner now estimates that the global semiconductor revenue to decline 0.9% in 2020.

While demand for certain subsectors such as mobile chips may be weak in the near-term, chips used for cloud computing and high-performance computing are in strong demand thanks to the need for people to work from home. Looking beyond 2020, the industry’s long-term growth trend remains intact. The industry is set to continue to grow at a fast pace thanks to evolving Internet of Things, increasing semiconductor content in vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G, and the need for data centers in the next decade. According to Markets Reports, this industry is still expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during 2020 and 2024.

SOXX’s portfolio of stocks are high-moat stocks with high barrier to entry

Most stocks in SOXX’s portfolio are large-cap stocks that have sizable market shares in their areas of strength. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings represent about 62% of its total portfolio. These are stocks with strong competitive positions or have long runways of growth. Its top holding Nvidia (NVDA) is a market leader in designing chips for graphics and artificial intelligence. The company should benefit from the long-term trend of autonomous vehicles. Intel (INTC), SOXX’s second largest holding, should also benefit from the trend of autonomous vehicle thanks to its acquisition of Mobileye. Its server chips should continue to be in hot demand thanks to the trend of cloud computing. Its third largest holding, Texas Instrument (TXN), should benefit from increasing semiconductor contents in automobiles and other electronic devices. Other companies in its top 10 holdings such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is the market leader in manufacturing chips. Many of the top 10 holdings in SOXX are its customers (e.g. Nvidia, Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)).

Morningstar Moat Status Morningstar Financial Health % of ETF Nvidia Narrow Moderate 10.75% Intel Corp. Wide Moderate 8.43% Texas Instrument Wide Strong 7.59% Qualcomm Narrow Moderate 7.28% Broadcom Narrow Moderate 6.70% Advanced Micro Devices None Moderate 5.82% Lam Research (LRCX) Narrow Moderate 4.15% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Narrow Strong 4.06% KLA Corp. (KLAC) Wide Moderate 3.84% Micron Technology (MU) None Moderate 3.76% Total: 62.38%

SOXX is not expensive now

SOXX has delivered a solid total return of 381% in the past 10 years despite the recent market selloff. This return is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 180%. The selloff in March has made SOXX less expensive. Its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 16.92x is now much lower than the ratio of 21x back in January 2020 and is now comparable to the S&P 500 Index.

SOXX S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 16.92x 16.32x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 12.13x 9.63x Sales Growth (%) 6.87% 6.94%

Risks and Challenges

Slightly higher management expense ratio

One drawback of owning of SOXX is its slightly higher management expense ratio. As can be seen from the table below, SOXX has an expense ratio of about 0.46%. This is slightly higher than VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s (SMH) 0.35%. Perhaps, this is why SOXX’s total return of 381% in the past 10 year is slightly less than SMH’s total return of 383.7%.

SOXX SMH Expense Ratio (%) 0.46% 0.35%

Semiconductor industry is highly-cyclical

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. Even though stocks in SOXX’s portfolio are large-cap or giant-cap stocks, they will likely face sales decline when supply exceeds demand.

Investor Takeaway

Despite near-term challenges for many stocks in SOXX’s portfolio, their long-term growth outlook remains bright. In addition, SOXX is trading at an attractive valuation. Therefore, we think this is a good fund to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon. For those who care about long-term performance, SMH may be a better choice as it offers slightly better total return thanks to its slightly lower expense ratio.

