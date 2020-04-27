Platinum Outlook: 3 Reasons To Favor The Downside

According to the World Platinum Investment Council, the platinum market in 2019 ended in a slight surplus with total supply outstripping total demand by 65 koz. As we moved into 2020, platinum has been battered which is down approximately 26% at the point of writing since the start of the year. The free-fall in platinum prices was largely driven by the dismal demand outlook stemming from the automotive industry considering how platinum is widely used especially in the automotive industry as catalytic converters. This article will discuss possible reasons why the recent rebound in platinum prices could be transitory and the outlook still favors further downside for platinum prices.

Bleak demand outlook for both the automotive and Jewellery industry

By examining the demand aspect for platinum, we do witness that both the automotive as well as jewellery industry accounts about 36% and 26% respectively of the total demand for platinum as seen in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Source: World Platinum Investment Council - Total Platinum Demand Breakdown

As the global automotive market accounts for a considerable portion of precious metals demand, it is worth examining the current situation for clues on where platinum might be moving next. The European automotive market is largely diesel-heavy, which is generally platinum intensive, whereas for the US automotive market, the latter is gasoline-heavy which is palladium intensive.

In an effort to limit the coronavirus outbreak and with production shut down across the continent, we do witness the data for Euro area car registrations in March has recorded a dramatic drop as seen in Figure 2 where it plunges about 56% from February to March. The fact of the matter is that as long as the situation does not abate, we still cannot rule out further ugly vehicle data moving ahead. Thus, with the bleak demand outlook considering the majority of vehicles in Europe are diesel-heavy. This clearly does not bode well for platinum as it is largely used for catalytic converters in diesel engines going forward.

Figure 2

Source: Trading Economics & European Central Bank - Euro Area Car Registrations

Apart from the automotive industry, a slowing economy and weaker growth in disposable income should continue to weigh on consumer spending on jewellery and this is also compounded by the fact that global platinum jewellery demand has been falling for 5 consecutive years as seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Source: Bloomberg - Global Platinum Jewellery Demand Annual

Hence, after examining the demand outlook for platinum which remains bleak from the automotive and jewellery industry, it is also important to examine the supply outlook for platinum as well.

Restarting and increasing capacity for mines should alleviate supply shock issues

In terms of examining the global supply outlook for platinum, it is interesting to note that it is largely concentrated in South Africa where it contributes around 70% of global mined platinum supply and is also a major producer of other minerals and metals.

The recent recovery of platinum prices could be attributed to the nation-wide lockdown of mines which started on 27th March and has been extended until the end of April in South Africa and consequently causing supply disruptions specifically supply losses. However, that being said, recent amended regulations will allow mines to restart and increase capacity subjected to conditions including the screening of employees for COVID-19 symptoms, the availability of quarantine facilities and transport arrangements for workers. Taking into consideration how closing mines for extended periods could cause instability and with recent new regulations allowing mines to restart and increase capacity, the supply losses could end up being less than expected for the year as a whole which could lead to larger physical surpluses which does not bode well for platinum going forward as markets start to price out larger supply losses than expected.

Hence, on balance a smaller decrease in supply for platinum should offset the larger fall in demand for platinum due to the bleak demand outlook arising from both the automotive and jewellery industry thereby potentially leaving a surplus for the platinum market which should keep platinum upside limited.

Broad US dollar strength should keep platinum prices capped

As seen in Figure 4, we do generally see the inverse relationship between the DXY Index and platinum prices.

Figure 4: Author's Calculation

The US dollar should still remain bid over the coming months due to it being the world's reserve currency and ultimate safe haven. As long as the coronavirus situation does not abate and the longer and deeper the recession lingers, the more bullish the US dollar will be. Apart from that, with the Fed launching massive fiscal stimulus packages and debt supply to surge, the US will continue to attract demand from foreign investors across the globe as they hunt for non-negative-yielding bond market to park their cash into and thereby causing the US dollar to remain bid which should provide a lid for platinum upside.

Conclusion

To conclude, while it is true there could be reasons to remain bullish such as an elevated palladium to platinum price ratio which could potentially result in substitution away from the relatively high-cost palladium in the automotive sector. The palladium to platinum price ratio has actually edged lower from its peak value of 3.33 at the end of march this year to about 2.67 at the point of writing. The restarting and increasing capacity of mines in South Africa which are thereby alleviating the global supply shocks of platinum coupled with the bleak demand outlook stemming from both the automotive and jewellery industry together with a firmer US dollar should favor platinum's downside moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XPTUSD:CUR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.