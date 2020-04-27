Mapletree Commercial Trust: All Eyes On Payout Ratio Cut

Only 30% of VivoCity's tenants are currently open for business, and Mapletree Commercial Trust has offered rental rebates to its retail tenants to help them tide over this difficult period.

Mapletree Commercial Trust chose to cut the distribution payout ratio and retain part of the income available for distribution in 4QFY2020 in the name of prudence.

I upgrade my rating on Singapore-listed commercial REIT Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF) [MCT:SP] from Neutral to Bullish, as the REIT's valuations have become more attractive, with negatives from the coronavirus outbreak mostly priced in.

This is an update of my initiation article on Mapletree Commercial Trust published on October 17, 2019. Mapletree Commercial Trust's unit price has declined by -25% from S$2.34 as of October 16, 2019, to S$1.76 as of April 24, 2020. Mapletree Commercial Trust trades at 1.01 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.19 times and 1.17 times respectively. The trust also offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.8%.

Mapletree Commercial Trust chose to cut the distribution payout ratio and retain part of the income available for distribution in 4QFY2020 in the name of prudence. More importantly, Mapletree Commercial Trust is expected to pay out the 4QFY2020 distributable income retained as distributions by end-FY2021.

Only 30% of VivoCity's (Mapletree Commercial Trust's flagship retail mall) tenants are currently open for business as a result of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, and Mapletree Commercial Trust has offered rental rebates to its retail tenants to help them tide over this difficult period. On the positive side of things, the proportion of Mapletree Commercial Trust's tenants applying for rental deferrals could potentially be lower than expected.

Notably, Mapletree Commercial Trust has the balance sheet to weather the storm, with relatively low gearing and minimal refinancing risks. There is also the possibility of further upside from value-accretive acquisitions for Mapletree Commercial Trust, given that the trust's debt headroom has increased as the statutory limit for Singapore REIT has been increased to 50%.

Readers are advised to trade in Mapletree Commercial Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker MCT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million and market capitalization, is above $4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Cut In Payout Ratio For The Sake Of Prudence

On April 22, 2020, Mapletree Commercial Trust announced its 4QFY2020 (YE March) results, and the trust's 4QFY2020 and FY2020 distribution per unit or DPU of S$0.0091 and S$0.08 were below expectations.

Mapletree Commercial Trust's net property income increased by +12.6% YoY and +8.7% YoY to S$98.6 million and S$377.9 million in 4QFY2020 and FY2020 respectively. But the trust's DPU decreased by -60.6% YoY and -12.5% YoY in 4QFY2020 and FY2020 respectively. In other words, Mapletree Commercial Trust's distribution payout ratios were reduced to 41% in 4QFY2020 and 86% in FY2020.

Singapore-listed REITs such as Mapletree Commercial Trust are "required to distribute at least 90% of their specified taxable income (generally income derived from the Singapore real estate properties) to unitholders in order to qualify for tax transparency treatment" as highlighted by the REIT Association of Singapore on its website. Earlier on April 16, 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced that Singapore REITs "with FY2020 ending 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2020 will have up to 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2021 respectively, to distribute to their unitholders at least 90% of their taxable income derived in FY2020." This explains why Mapletree Commercial Trust's distribution payout ratio was only 86% in FY2020.

In the trust's 4QFY2020 financial results press release issued on April 22, 2020, Mapletree Commercial Trust disclosed that it has "elected to retain S$43.7 million of distribution by way of capital allowance claims and capital distribution retention." Mapletree Commercial Trust stressed at the trust's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, that the decision to cut the distribution payout ratio and retain part of the income available for distribution in 4QFY2020 is "just a matter of being prudent" and "we have not seen major cracks in our business."

Mapletree Commercial Trust's portfolio is more resilient than what it seems on paper. Although the trust is typically categorized as a retail REIT because of its ownership of Singapore's largest shopping mall, VivoCity, retail properties only accounted for approximately 37% of the trust's portfolio valuation as of March 31, 2020. Mapletree Commercial Trust acquired Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) or MBC II (primarily a business park property with a small proportion of retail which is adjacent to its existing MBC I property) last year, which diversified its portfolio mix. This resulted in office and business park properties accounting for the majority or 63% of Mapletree Commercial Trust's portfolio valuation. Office buildings and business parks have been relatively more resilient than retail properties in the current coronavirus outbreak.

More importantly, Mapletree Commercial Trust is likely to compensate for the lower 4Q/FY2020 distribution payout ratio by end-FY2021. At Mapletree Commercial Trust's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, the trust highlighted that "the tax transparency, that is something that we will make sure that we fulfill" and "by the end of the new FY (Financial Year), we will make sure that we comply." The trust also noted at the earnings call that "come next year or whatever, there is certainty and we don't need the cash (part of income available for distribution retained in 4QFY2020), we will return to unitholders in the form of return of capital to the unitholders."

This suggests that Mapletree Commercial Trust is very likely to pay out the distributable income retained in 4QFY2020 in the new financial year, assuming that the coronavirus outbreak situation improves in the months to come. Market consensus expects Mapletree Commercial Trust to increase its DPU from S$0.0800 in FY2020 to S$0.0844 in FY2021.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Mapletree Commercial Trust's decision to cut distribution payout ratio and retain part of the income available for distribution in 4QFY2020 was a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which had a negative impact on the property sector in Singapore.

As of April 26, 2020, there are 13,624 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (of which 1,060 have recovered) and 12 deaths (on a cumulative basis) in Singapore.

In 4QFY2020 (January 1 to March 31, 2020, period), VivoCity has already witnessed -6.8% YoY and -3.4% YoY declines in shopper traffic and tenant sales to 51.5 million and S$907.1 million respectively. 1QFY2021 is expected to be worse in terms of shopper traffic and tenant sales for VivoCity, with only 30% or approximately 100 of the 350-odd tenants still open for business. Some of Mapletree Commercial Trust's tenants at VivoCity, especially the smaller businesses might potentially either fail to pay rent after the rent waiver period or even go out for business. In response, Mapletree Commercial Trust has provided rental rebates to VivoCity's tenants, as per the chart below.

Measures To Assist VivoCity's Tenants

Source: Mapletree Commercial Trust's 4QFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Negative rental reversions for the relatively more resilient office and business parks segment are another key risk factor for Mapletree Commercial Trust. Mapletree Commercial Trust noted at its 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, that "there will be tenants who will use the situation to the advantage of trying to bring down rentals" such as "other leases that we are currently negotiating for the business parks, office sector." Approximately 18.8% (8.1% from retail and 10.7% from office/business parks) of Mapletree Commercial Trust's leases in terms of gross rental revenue is up for renewal in FY2021.

On the positive side of things, the proportion of tenants applying for rental deferrals could potentially be lower than expected. On April 7, 2020, a bill was passed (which will be in force for six months) that landlords for non-commercial properties can't terminate a tenant's lease, if the tenant "is unable to pay rent during the prescribed period, and that the inability to pay is to a material extent caused by a COVID-19 event."

As of April 23, 2020, Mapletree Commercial Trust has yet to receive official notification from any of its tenants that they plan to apply for rental deferral under the new bill. At Mapletree Commercial Trust's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, the trust highlighted that only a single retail tenant "has only mentioned to us that they may apply for the bill (for rental deferral)" thus far, and the trust expects less than 10% of its tenants to "seek shelter under the bill."

Balance Sheet Strength To Weather The Storm And Potential Upside From Further Acquisitions

Mapletree Commercial Trust's gearing was a very healthy 33.3% as at the end of March 2020, which is well below the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore-listed REITs. Furthermore, Mapletree Commercial Trust has cash and undrawn committed facilities amounting to S$321 million as of March 31, 2020.

Refinancing risks for Mapletree Commercial Trust are also limited, given the trust's long weighted average debt maturity of 4.2 years. Only 5% (S$160 million in medium term notes) of the trust's total debt is due for refinancing in FY2021 after the trust refinanced S$125.9 million of term loans in advance.

Notably, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has temporarily raised the statutory gearing limit to 50%, which implies even more debt headroom and the possibility of further value-accretive acquisitions for Mapletree Commercial Trust. At the trust's 4QFY2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020, the trust noted that "our debt headroom from $1.9 billion becomes $2.9 billion" and "if the investment case (for acquisitions) stacks up, nothing stops us."

Valuation

Mapletree Commercial Trust trades at 1.01 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.75 as of March 31, 2020, and its unit price of S$1.76 as of April 24, 2020. As a comparison, the trust's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 1.19 times and 1.17 times respectively.

Notably, the value of Mapletree Commercial Trust's portfolio, as determined by independent valuers, increased slightly by +0.2% from S$8,900 million as of August 31, 2019, to S$8,920 million as of March 31, 2020. The independent valuers have chosen to maintain the same capitalization rates (for both August 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020) used in the portfolio valuation for Mapletree Commercial Trust, despite the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the Singapore property sector.

At the trust's FY2020 (YE March) earnings call on April 23, 2020, Mapletree Commercial Trust noted that the independent valuers have taken the view that "the pandemic is an issue, but it is not a long-haul embedded issue that will have a long-term impact on the valuation." Mapletree Commercial Trust also added at the recent earnings call that the independent valuers are "typically guided by transactions in the market before they determine what is a relevant cap rate" and "if the signing rents would come down, of course, there will be impact to the numbers (portfolio valuation)."

Looking ahead, there is a potential risk that Mapletree Commercial Trust's portfolio valuation could be lowered, implying that the trust's current P/B valuation (at a discount to historical averages) might not be as attractive as it appears to be, if the coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained.

Mapletree Commercial Trust offers a trailing twelve months distribution yield of 4.5% and a consensus forward FY2021 distribution yield of 4.8%. In contrast, the trust's historical average distribution yield since its IPO in 2011 was approximately 5.7%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Mapletree Commercial Trust are lower-than-expected distributions going forward, and a lowering of the trust's portfolio valuation.

