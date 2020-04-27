Mylan-Upjohn Merger, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Mylan Gets European Union Nod for Upjohn Merger

Mylan NV (MYL) reported that the European Union has given its approval to the company's merger with Pfizer’s (PFE) Upjohn. However, this antitrust clearance comes with certain caveats such as the offloading of certain assets. The European Commission underscored the point that Mylan and the Pfizer unit have overlap in several areas such as cardiovascular, urinary tract and nervous system therapeutics.

The European Commission stressed that its approval is conditional upon divestment of Mylan’s business for some generic drugs. Executive vice president Margrethe Vestager said, “Ensuring that patients and hospitals have access to medicines at fair and competitive prices, as well as ensuring security of supply, is always a key priority which resonates even more strongly in the current challenging context.” The EC clarified that it mainly intends to ensure that the merger does not lead to stifling of the competition.

Mylan is amongst the top generic suppliers in the EEA region. Consequent to the culmination of the transaction, Pfizer shareholders will own 57 percent of the combined company while the remaining 43 percent shareholding will be owned by erstwhile Mylan shareholders. The resulting company will be rebranded and renamed at the close of the transaction. It is expected that the new entity will yield pro forma 2020 revenue in the range of $19 to $20 billion.

Mylan entered the deal to boost its global footprints. However, the deal is required to be ratified by different territories individually. Currently, it is in the validation process in the United States, India, China and Russia, among other countries. Pfizer recently reported that both the companies have received a “second request” from the Federal Trade Commission in the US. Such requests generally lead to longer review and higher chances of litigation. However, such scrutiny is commonplace for bigger merger transactions.

Earlier, the companies were expecting the merger to be finalized by mid-2020. However, the ongoing pandemic will likely push back the merger conclusion to the second half of 2020.

One of the main caveats accompanying EU approval is the divestiture of certain assets. Mylan stated that these requirements are largely in line with its previously stated expectations. The EC has specifically spotted 36 such overlaps, covering about a dozen drugs. The prominent ones falling under the net are Pfizer’s Revatio for which Mylan has a generic version. Pfizer’s Relpax and Mylan’s corresponding generic also have strong hold in North European markets. However, it is still uncertain as to which drugs will be axed for the merger to go ahead.

Mylan is based out of Netherlands and is mainly invested in the development of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals. Upjohn is the business division of Pfizer and is based out of China. It mainly deals in Pfizer’s off-patent branded and generic drugs. Some of the important brands handled by Upjohn are Xanax, Lipitor and Viagra.

Johnson & Johnson Shakes Hands with Emergent BioSolutions for COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that it has inked a new deal with Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) for the development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The collaboration will see Johnson & Johnson expanding its production capacity for producing the drug candidate, while Emergent will introduce its “molecule to market” manufacturing approach later this year. Emergent will also be responsible for commercial rollout, should the drug candidate be approved.

Johnson & Johnson stated that it plans to initiate clinical trials of the drug by September this year. The company anticipates that the drug will be ready for emergency use by early 2021. Johnson & Johnson signaled that it may sign a few more deals to ramp up the production. In a release, the company stated, “The additional global capacity will assist in the rapid production of a vaccine and enable the supply of more than one billion doses of a safe and effective vaccine to people around the world.” The company has also designated its Leiden, Netherlands, facility for producing clinical vaccine.

It is expected that the collaboration will allow the company to meet its goal of supplying more than one billion doses of the vaccine globally. The company is looking to start Phase 1 human clinical studies of the vaccine candidate. The deal is expected to be worth $135 million. Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, said, “We have set a high bar. Johnson & Johnson has committed to rapidly produce and supply more than one billion doses of a safe and effective vaccine globally.” Johnson & Johnson has joined the ranks of several prominent pharma companies such as Pfizer, which have ramped up their production processes.

Edward Lifesciences Beats Expectations but Cuts Guidance

Edward Lifesciences Corporation (EW) reported its first-quarter results while also providing outlook for the rest of the financial year. Its financial numbers for the quarter were generally encouraging; however, it had to slash the guidance to account for the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

The company’s sales for the first quarter grew 14 percent on a year-over-year basis to touch $1.1 billion. Its diluted earnings per share stood at $1.47 and adjusted earnings per share showed 14 percent growth to $1.51. Its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) sales for the quarter stood at $742 million, up 24 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. While the average price for TAVR remained stable, the outbreak had a strong negative impact during the tail end of the quarter.

Edward Lifesciences reported its adjusted gross margin for the quarter at 76.7 percent, in line with its gross margin a year earlier. Its selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter stood at $308 million, up 10 percent. The company also reported 9 percent increase in its research and development expenses to $187 million. The increase was mainly on account of ongoing investments in its tricuspid and transcatheter mitral therapies.

Michael A. Mussallem, chairman and CEO of the company, said, “This is a very difficult time for structural heart patients as they weigh the risk of COVID-19 versus the severe effects of progressive heart valve disease. We will continue to actively engage with healthcare providers as they confront extraordinary disruptions in 2020.”

Edward Lifesciences opined that its second quarter will likely be impacted negatively by ongoing pandemic. The company slashed its 2020 sales guidance to $4 billion to $4.5 billion range. The earlier guidance for the full-year revenue stood at $4.6 billion to $5 billion range. Further, the company’s new estimates for its adjusted earnings per share are in the range of $4.75 to $5.25 per share, down from previous range of $6.15 to $6.4 per share.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.