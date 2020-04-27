Diamond Offshore Drilling - No Deal With Creditors Ahead Of Sunday's Bankruptcy Filing

Personally, I don't expect any kind of recovery for existing equityholders as current creditors and providers of new funds will likely emerge as the new owners of the restructured company.

Current liquidity will be sufficient to continue operations under chapter 11 for an elevated period of time but the company will likely require substantial exit financing.

Note:

I have previously covered Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Not even two weeks ago, leading offshore driller Diamond Offshore Drilling ("Diamond Offshore") shocked investors with its decision to not make the semiannual interest payment under its 5.7% 2039 notes. In addition, the company disclosed having retained restructuring advisors.

Photo: Semi-Submersible Rig "Ocean GreatWhite" - Source: West Highland Free Press

Contrary to my expectations, the company decided to file for bankruptcy without having negotiated a comprehensive restructuring support agreement with creditors:

The Debtors determined to commence these Chapter 11 Cases to preserve their valuable contract backlog, and preserve their approximately $434.9 million in unrestricted cash on hand while avoiding annual interest expense of approximately $140.1 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and the Senior Notes, and to stabilize operations while proactively restructuring their balance sheet to successfully compete in the changing global energy markets. The Debtors and their Advisors believe cash on hand provides adequate funding at the outset of these cases. Source: Docket 17, Page 28

That said, Diamond Offshore Drilling expects to "work constructively" with the revolving credit facility agent and an ad hoc group of senior noteholders:

On April 20, 2020, the Company entered into non-disclosure agreements with the Ad Hoc Group Advisors and began sharing certain financial and other information regarding the Company’s business and the commencement of these Chapter 11 Cases with the Prepetition RCF Agent and the Ad Hoc Group. The Ad Hoc Group Advisors and the Prepetition RCF Agent have reviewed and commented on substantially all of the First Day Motions prior to Petition Date. The Company expects to work constructively with the Ad Hoc Group and Prepetition RCF Agent during these Chapter 11 Cases. Source: Docket 17, Page 27

Not surprisingly, the company's respective SEC-filing also included a bold warning for existing shareholders (emphasis added by author):

Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by the holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. The Company expects that its equity holders could experience a significant or complete loss on their investment, depending on the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases.

So, what's going to happen now?

Diamond Offshore Drilling will discontinue debt service but otherwise operate in the ordinary course of business by serving clients, meeting payroll requirements and paying vendors and suppliers for goods and services provided after the filing date.

The NYSE will delist the company's common stock with the shares likely to commence trading on the OTC under a new ticker symbol on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The company retains the exclusive right to file a plan of reorganization within 120 days following the bankruptcy petition and will likely use this period to negotiate a viable path forward with creditors.

While the recent aggregate $436 million drawdown under the company's revolving credit facility should be more than sufficient to carry the company through the restructuring process, Diamond Offshore Drilling will likely require some kind of exit financing as industry conditions are expected to be tough for the foreseeable future.

Just like peers Valaris (VAL) and Noble Corporation (NE) in recent weeks, the company has also experienced a number of contract terminations in addition to customers demanding concessions.

For example, Beach Energy has recently terminated the contract for the semi-submersible rig Ocean Onyx due to the floater's alleged late arrival in Australia's Victorian state waters:

Although the Company does not believe that Beach had a valid or lawful right to terminate the contract or that the purported notice of termination is effective, it remains in discussions with Beach to resolve this dispute consensually and commercially. In addition, the Debtor party to the Beach contract has filed, contemporaneously with the chapter 11 filing, an adversary complaint against Beach seeking a determination that Beach’s purported termination is invalid and that the drilling contract remains in effect. Source: Docket 17, Page 26

In addition, the drillship Ocean BlackHawk and the semi-submersible rig Ocean Monarch have apparently been placed on standby by their respective customers while the contract of the semi-submersible rig Ocean Valiant was shortened by approximately ten months.

Moreover, the semi-submersible rigs Ocean Valor and Ocean Courage which are scheduled to roll off contract in May and November respectively are now unlikely to secure extensions with key customer Petrobras (PBR).

With the majority of the company's fleet apparently sitting idle by year-end and new work at sufficient dayrates not being available, Diamond Offshore Drilling's remaining $1.4 billion in backlog will continue to melt down over the next couple of quarters with an estimated 50% being recognized as revenue over the course of this year. Quite frankly, it's difficult to envision a viable path forward for the company with the measly $0.7 billion post-2020 backlog and very little prospects for new, profitable work.

That said, the company's current liquidity could provide a bridge to a potential market recovery in the future with exit financing becoming more readily available at that time but, frankly speaking, I just don't see the industry recovering over the next couple of years as key customers will likely have to focus on repairing their balance sheets after sustaining overly generous dividend payouts over the course of the downturn, quite similar to what happened after the last time OPEC failed to agree on production cuts in late 2014.

With the company's bonds currently trading at around 10% of face value, equityholders appear to be doomed:

Source: Finra

Bottom Line:

Diamond Offshore Drilling decided to waste no time and file for bankruptcy without having negotiated a restructuring support agreement with creditors.

Depending on industry conditions, this could become a protracted case as the company will likely be required to secure a material amount of exit financing.

Personally, I do not expect existing equityholders to receive any form of recovery under the upcoming plan of reorganization with current creditors and providers of new funds likely to become the new owners of the restructured company.

In addition, I expect industry peers Valaris, Noble Corporation, Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLPF), Borr Drilling (BORR), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and even industry leader Transocean (RIG) to follow suit as there's apparently little sense in wasting precious liquidity to service debt that will likely have to be restructured anyway, particularly not if competitors are going to emerge from bankruptcy with much lower break-even requirements thanks to most or even all of their debt having been equitized.

Given the issues discussed above, current equityholders should sell existing positions and move on. Investors looking to take a bet on the restructured Diamond Offshore Drilling, should rather consider the company's unsecured bonds instead of chasing the equity here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.