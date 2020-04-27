Nutanix: Mixed Bag

While it's true that new buys of enterprise infrastructure this year will be few, Nutanix's transition toward software and subscriptions helps to soften the blow.

This year hasn't been too kind for Nutanix (NTNX), the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor that has been struggling over the past year to show investors that it can return to growth despite cutting off hardware sales and focusing on transitioning to a pure software company. Nutanix's ~45% year-to-date losses are far heavier than the ~13% losses in the S&P 500 and ~26% in the Russell 2000, indicating investors' belief that the coronavirus will have an outsized impact on this company:

Data by YCharts

We'll acknowledge that there's substantial risk for Nutanix on the demand side this year. Companies' priorities have shifted this year to conserving cash through the crisis and quickly setting up remote workspaces for their employees - revamping their IT infrastructure to make it run more efficiently and lower the total cost of ownership (which are Nutanix's main sales pitches to companies wanting to modernize their backend) has fallen lower on the totem pole of priorities. But Nutanix's recent shift away from hardware appliance sales to focus on the value proposition of its software - as a subscription service - prepares the company perfectly for this kind of demand shock.

And though we believe the company has sufficient cash on its balance sheet to absorb near-term losses, Nutanix is planning to burn significantly more cash this year than last year, which may irk investors in a jittery market; in addition, Nutanix's full-year guidance for 2020 so far only comprehends the impacts of the coronavirus in Asia Pacific. With the myriad uncertainties facing Nutanix this year, I'm revising my previous bullish stance on Nutanix to a cautious one. Given how steeply the shares have fallen since the start of the year, it's not a bad idea to take small bites of Nutanix stock, but I'd wait for more fundamental clarity before fully diving in.

Top-line trends and the potential coronavirus impact; greater subscription mix helps to soften any blows

Recall that FY20 is a big year for Nutanix to prove that it can return to billings growth. In Q1, Nutanix's billings clocked in at a -1% y/y decay; but more recently in Q2, which is the quarter ending in January, we saw billings accelerate to +4% y/y, a positive sign for recovery this year:

Figure 1. Nutanix billings trends Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings deck

At the time, Nutanix's full-year guidance still planned for a return to growth this year. Its current guidance plan for 2020 (shown in the snapshot below) calls for $1.29-$1.36 billion in revenue (+4% y/y to +10% y/y) and $1.60 to $1.67 billion in billings (+6% y/y to +11% y/y).

Figure 2. Nutanix current guidance Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings release

Notice that Nutanix's 2020 guidance, as of now, plans for an acceleration in the back half of 2020 in both revenue and billings, which grew in 1H20 at 2% y/y and 1% y/y, respectively. At the time, however, Nutanix had only comprehended the demand-side impacts of the coronavirus in Asia. CFO Duston Williams, in discussing the guidance assumptions on the Q2 earnings call, noted as follows:

This guidance is impacted by a much faster than expected transition to subscription and a more cautious view on our business activities in the greater APJ due to the anticipated impact of the Coronavirus. Further, this FY 2020 guidance yields an operating loss and free usage that is roughly in line with current consensus estimates of $550 million and $250 million respectively. The implied ACV based on the FY ‘20 guide is approximately $505 million. The guidance for FY 2020 assumes no change to the current dollar weighted average deal terms currently as 3.9 years. And our guidance also does not assume any meaningful disruption to the global server related supply chain linked to the temporary factory closures in China."

Now that we know the coronavirus is a global phenomenon (which at this point has hit the U.S. and Europe far harder than China), investors may be in for a shock when Nutanix next revises its guidance.

We have one consoling factor, however, in the fact that Nutanix has been raising its subscription mix as a percentage of total revenue and billings. As of the second quarter, Nutanix's subscription billings and revenue mix has hit all-time highs of 79% and 77%, respectively:

Figure 3. Nutanix subscription mix Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings deck

However, we have to point out one caveat. Nutanix's definition of "subscription" can be a bit misleading, as some of the revenues that it labels as subscription are actually recognized upfront and not ratably over the course of the contract. As shown in the chart below, term-based subscriptions (including Nutanix's popular 3-year subscription) get upfront revenue treatment, versus SaaS subscriptions which are recognized ratably more akin to other software companies.

Figure 4. Nutanix revenue recognition details Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings deck

Nevertheless, Nutanix's greater proportion of SaaS billings and much lower hardware and appliance-based deals will help to cushion the blow of any demand slowdown. We would still expect Nutanix's growth to end up being negative when it revises its guidance, however, given the de-prioritization of infrastructure purchases that will hurt Nutanix's new deals; however, the stock's ~45% decline since the beginning of the year seems to already price in this weakness.

Cash burn expected to grow this year, but balance sheet holds plenty of cash

There's one other big worry on investors' minds throughout the current crisis: Nutanix's cash burn. As Nutanix has invested into transitioning into a software company and building out a larger sales team, it has continued to burn more cash like a traditional SaaS company. In FY19, Nutanix burned through -$76.3 million in free cash flow, though it had managed positive FCF of $30.2 million in the previous year.

This year's planned free cash flow losses, however, are far steeper. Duston Williams, Nutanix's CFO, noted back in February that the company roughly planned for -$250 million in free cash flow burn this year - substantially higher than its FCF losses last year. And with revenue expected to compress this year from the impact of the coronavirus (especially from new term license deals that would bring in large amounts of upfront revenue/cash), we would expect FCF to trend directionally worse than -$250 million this year.

The good news - Nutanix's balance sheet is well-capitalized:

Figure 5. Nutanix 2Q20 balance sheet Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings release

As of the end of January, Nutanix has $819.0 million of cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, against $474.3 million of convertible debt that's not due until January 2023 and bears 0% interest (the conversion rate is set at $48.85 per share, nearly 3x today's share price - making conversion/dilution unlikely, and a cash repayment the more likely scenario). This gives Nutanix a net cash balance of $344.7 million, which should be more than sufficient to float Nutanix through an extended downturn.

Key takeaways

There's no better way to describe Nutanix's current state than to say it's a mixed bag. Yes, the company's greater mix of software/subscription sales will help to dull the impacts of a virus-driven demand slowdown, but the company's prevailing use of upfront term licenses means that growth is still likely to turn negative. And while Nutanix is well-funded with cash, higher cash burn in FY20 may unnerve cautious investors.

The good news is that, with Nutanix having shed nearly half of its value (~$3 billion in market cap) since the start of this year, a lot of this weakness seems to already be priced in. I'd wait for more fundamental clarity and evidence of a rebound before overweighting this stock in my portfolio, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.