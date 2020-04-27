Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/24/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/24/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY);

Royce Global Value Trust (RGT);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY);

Evercore (EVR);

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH), and;

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Synnex (SNX), and;

SunPower (SPWR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Palomar (PLMR);

Progyny (PGNY);

PennyMac Financial (PFSI);

Exelixis (EXEL);

EverQuote (EVER);

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS);

Ciena (CIEN), and;

AssetMark Financial (AMK).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX B $1,493,305 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust BQH B $1,176,178 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $1,037,393 4 Miau Matthew DIR Synnex SNX B $714,700 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $372,494 6 Royce Charles M O Royce Global Value Trust RGT B $234,050 7 Lillard Michael CIO PGIM Global High Yield Fund GHY B $150,540 8 Total S A DIR,BO SunPower SPWR B $116,235 9 Coughlin Christina M O Rubius Therapeutics RUBY B $104,814 10 Walsh Robert B FO Evercore EVR B $100,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $8,244,643 2 Scangos George A DIR Exelixis EXEL AS $2,992,235 3 El Hibri Fuad CB,DIR,BO Emergent BioSolutions EBS AS $2,706,000 4 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $1,082,979 5 Payson Norman DIR Progyny PGNY AS $764,978 6 Armstrong Mac CEO,DIR Palomar PLMR AS $746,224 7 Goldman Charles G CEO,DIR AssetMark Financial AMK AS $611,336 8 Walker David M O PennyMac Financial PFSI AS $410,281 9 Smith Gary B CEO,DIR Ciena CIEN AS $382,268 10 Birnbaum Seth CEO,DIR EverQuote EVER AS $362,685

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

