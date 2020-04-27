Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/24/20

Includes: AXDX, BQH, EHI, EVER, GHY, PHD, RGT, RUBY, SNX, SPWR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/24/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY);
  • Royce Global Value Trust (RGT);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY);
  • Evercore (EVR);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Synnex (SNX), and;
  • SunPower (SPWR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Palomar (PLMR);
  • Progyny (PGNY);
  • PennyMac Financial (PFSI);
  • Exelixis (EXEL);
  • EverQuote (EVER);
  • Emergent BioSolutions (EBS);
  • Ciena (CIEN), and;
  • AssetMark Financial (AMK).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$1,493,305

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BQH

B

$1,176,178

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$1,037,393

4

Miau Matthew

DIR

Synnex

SNX

B

$714,700

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$372,494

6

Royce Charles M

O

Royce Global Value Trust

RGT

B

$234,050

7

Lillard Michael

CIO

PGIM Global High Yield Fund

GHY

B

$150,540

8

Total S A

DIR,BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$116,235

9

Coughlin Christina M

O

Rubius Therapeutics

RUBY

B

$104,814

10

Walsh Robert B

FO

Evercore

EVR

B

$100,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$8,244,643

2

Scangos George A

DIR

Exelixis

EXEL

AS

$2,992,235

3

El Hibri Fuad

CB,DIR,BO

Emergent BioSolutions

EBS

AS

$2,706,000

4

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$1,082,979

5

Payson Norman

DIR

Progyny

PGNY

AS

$764,978

6

Armstrong Mac

CEO,DIR

Palomar

PLMR

AS

$746,224

7

Goldman Charles G

CEO,DIR

AssetMark Financial

AMK

AS

$611,336

8

Walker David M

O

PennyMac Financial

PFSI

AS

$410,281

9

Smith Gary B

CEO,DIR

Ciena

CIEN

AS

$382,268

10

Birnbaum Seth

CEO,DIR

EverQuote

EVER

AS

$362,685

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

