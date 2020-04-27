Intel: Selling Off After Best Quarter Ever

(Note: see the Summary section for a quick summary of the key Q1 points and a scorecard of the questions I had asked going into the call.)

While not quite beating last quarter in revenue, Q1 was pretty much Intel's (INTC) best quarter ever, as first quarters are typically its worst of the year. Admittedly, the comps were easy after a light first half of 2019, but nonetheless Intel delivered 23% revenue growth, while beating its own expectations by $0.8 billion and the Street's by even more. Surprisingly (and contrary to last quarter's results), Intel sold off somewhat on these earnings, despite also still having a solid outlook in the current environment (double digit growth next quarter). This may hence present an investment opportunity.

These results are even more impressive when considering the current environment. COVID-19 caused a lot of supply chain issues, which for example influenced ASML's (ASML) Q1 results. Intel was able to circumvent all those problems. Moreover, this record quarter was also achieved despite coming off supply issues. The last two quarters imply an almost $80 billion annual revenue run rate, so it is clear that the capacity Intel added is solving its supply ability. As Intel said on the call, the manufacturing and supply chain teams did a great job in challenging conditions.

CFO: Yes. I should have mentioned that. It's really heroic work, both at the supply chain level, we have a fantastic supply chain group, but also our manufacturing teams, keeping the factories up and running. Delivering 90% on-time commits in a quarter like this is really remarkable.

Tiger Lake

I posed several questions for Intel in a recent article, and Intel at least provided clarity about one of those: Tiger Lake. It is Intel's next-gen mobile client CPU, and Intel is quite bullish about it, as it has improved CPU performance, Xe graphics, built-in AI, and other new features. There are several points about Tiger Lake that warrant some discussion.

First, Intel said Tiger Lake is coming mid-year, with over 50 systems lined up through the holiday period, which will be up from ~30 Ice Lake systems for the 2019 holiday season. It is, however, not clear if mid-year means on shelves, or merely shipping to OEMs; last year Intel said Ice Lake was shipping in June, but availability only started in September.

In any case, Intel did guide that volume would be considerably higher, and also higher than expected in January, driven by improvements in 10nm yield. For example, there are twice as many reserved Tiger Lake units for qualification as there were Ice Lake units last year, Intel said, and noted that demand was high for Tiger Lake in general.

The last issue of concern with Tiger Lake is gross margin. Intel guided to 56% GM for Q2, and this might have been the reason the stock sold off, initially. This story, however, is similar to Ice Lake last year: the reserved, pre-qualified units go to cost of sale, but will only be sold later in the year. So in Q2 they will be a headwind for gross margin, but in Q3-4 they will actually be a tailwind.

So net-net, the gross margin of these products will be whatever the 10nm yield is, and will affect full-year gross margin accordingly. So given that 10nm is one year more mature, it should actually be less of an issue/impact than Ice Lake, per unit. The per unit is quite important, because obviously Intel is increasing 10nm output every quarter, but this seems quite in line with the yield improvement, and Intel noted that the crossover point with 14nm won't be reached this year, similar to what Intel said in January.

Exemplary of this are those twice as many reserved Tiger Lake units, but with the same impact on gross margin, Intel said, giving a tangible example of 10nm's year-on-year yield improvement.

Based on this, I've heard people suggest that 10nm yield doubled YoY, meaning that Ice Lake was less than 50% yield. I'm not quite sure if that's really how the math works.

Anyhow, if anything, the higher yield/output than expected in January tells that Intel's process execution is only better than it was three months ago. If 10nm is going slightly ahead of the multi-year plan laid out in May 2019, then this naturally also gives a good sign for 7nm, which remains on track for Q4 2021 delivery, and likely 5nm still for 2023.

Q1 results

Amidst the discussion of actions taken with regards to COVID-19, Intel sneaked in a little reminder that its technology "runs 95% of the world's Internet communication and government digital infrastructure," while also highlighting its role to support work and study from home.

Intel on COVID-19's impact on the business:

90% on-time delivery of products.

Fulfilled all client orders.

Some (longer-term?) construction projects were paused, and may shift about 8 weeks of capex into 2021, but won't impact critical 14/10/7/5nm capacity.

The increase in 10/14nm capacity in 2020 Intel had guided to is a bit ahead of expectations.

Going into the second half of the year, actual wafer starts will depend on how the recession impacts Intel: "We continue to assess how COVID-19 impacts to the economy will offset the immediate catalysts for more remote work and will balance wafer start plans accordingly."

Intel expects no changes in transition time to new process nodes : "we expect these interruptions to have minimal impact on our ramp and no impact on our process technology transition time line." This clearly implies Intel's schedule is unchanged, as mentioned above, unlike, reportedly, TSMC (TSM) and Samsung.

: "we expect these interruptions to have minimal impact on our ramp and no impact on our process technology transition time line." This clearly implies Intel's schedule is unchanged, as mentioned above, unlike, reportedly, TSMC (TSM) and Samsung. Paused buybacks and raised over $10 billion in debt.

Intel highlighted growth was strongest in comms and cloud, respectively 53% and 33% up YoY, and now make up 70% of the data center. Overall, data center grew 43%, largely due to easy comps as cloud was in a digestion phase last year, but clearly there was strength across the board, also in ASPs.

The PC also grew strongly at 14%, and Intel highlighted that some of that growth was due to the added capacity, but avoided discussing market share.

NSG grew 46% on improved pricing.

Mobileye also achieved record revenue, but Intel obviously guided to lower growth expectations for the year. Intel claimed a "landmark first-ever design win with a major Asian OEM".

IoT was the other business impacted by COVID-19, with a slight revenue decrease YoY.

For AI, Intel said it completed the integration of Habana, acquired in December, and started sampling Habana's second product, its training ASIC:

We consolidated product road maps, aligned software resources and are executing to our deal thesis. We are also now sampling Habana's first deep learning training processor to large CSPs.

Intel on gross margin:

Gross margins are expected to be approximately 56%, down 6 points sequentially due primarily to three reasons: prequalification reserves associated with the ramp of our next 10-nanometer client product, code named Tiger Lake; lower sequential revenue; and an accelerated ramp of 10-nanometer products, including isolate client CPUs and 5G SoC.

As discussed above, the Tiger Lake reserves (double those of Ice Lake) will be sold during the year. Intel's comment also suggest that Snow Ridge will be a major driver of 10nm volume, which makes sense given the 40% market share guidance for 2021.

One item that left me confused, though, is that Davis compared the impact on Q2 GM to last year's impact on Q1. This would suggest that Tiger Lake is delayed compared to Ice Lake, but this obviously can't be the case.

Summed up:

So the margin picture is really unchanged from what we've talked about in the past in terms of how we think our product road map is going to move products that we expect to introduce and their margin structure. (…) And yet we have about double the number of units in the - being reserved. And I think it gives you an indication of just how much our performance was improving on 10-nanometer.

Later in the call:

And to George's earlier point, the demand signals we're seeing and our confidence in both the product and the yield is - has us at a point where we expect to accelerate the ramp and adoption a bit faster than we did coming into the year.

In other words, if the stock sold off due to gross margin concerns, then this was unwarranted.

Intel also provided a deeper discussion of cloud and comms. Intel raised Q2 guidance and is also seeing some indications that demand in the second half might be stronger than Intel's cautious stance at the start of the year. Intel further noted that demand is especially high for its highest-performance product, which has a favorable impact on average prices:

The product that's being pulled is the XCC product. So ASPs, as you saw in our results, were very strong. So purchasing is extending beyond what we thought a few months ago. And that drove Q1 upside, it drove Q2 upside, and we think it will be relatively strong kind of going into Q3. That's TBD.

XCC refers to the 28-core die of Cascade Lake.

Further discussion

My own expectations had called for $19.5 billion in revenue for the quarter. Mobileye, PSG as well as NSG's growth were roughly in line with my expectations. DGC was a bit weaker, but more than offset by the strong PC.

If DGC delivers another $7 billion quarter, then it will be on a $27.6 billion annual run rate, which would represent mid to high teens growth, although the second half of the year will likely be weaker than the second half of 2019, but on track to strong growth in any case.

Tiger Lake mid-year is reassuring, Snow Ridge launch is good, but no words on DG1, and Ice Lake-SP in Q4 means two years will have passed after the product first back from the fab (tape out), which is subpar. Intel had called for a June 2020 launch at one point, but this was delayed due to the difficulties of launching it together with Cooper Lake within one year, which indeed has yet to launch, but Intel now said it is not focusing on Cooper anymore, as it is largely canceled for mainstream adoption.

So one item I'd have liked analysts to dig much deeper about, was Ice Lake-SP and Cooper Lake for servers. In fact, Cooper Lake wasn't even mentioned, while the Q4 delivery of Ice Lake was reiterated.

But with Intel committing to higher 10nm volume and mostly canceling Cooper, why not pull-in Ice Lake-SP to finally have a 10nm counterpart to AMD's 7nm parts? Why not press about why Ice Lake was delayed from June (mid-year) to Q4 in the first place, if 10nm yield is ahead of expectations?

The same goes for the schedule of Sapphire Rapids: if Ice Lake is Q4, and Granite Rapids will follow closely after Ponte Vecchio in Q4'21, as Intel said, then where does that leave Sapphire Rapids? Will those be similarly quick transitions as Cooper Lake to Ice Lake?

Lastly, one analyst asked for details concerning 10nm+, but Swan replied with a general discussion of the various Tiger Lake improvements.

Scorecard

Going into Intel's Q1 earnings, I had asked 10 questions for Intel to address. Intel more or less addressed Q1-4, and Q0 and Q5 in part.

Q0, product leadership : investing continues in line with multi-year roadmap shared in 2019, which strongly relied on 7nm to distance itself from the competition. Reiterates the performance expected from Tiger Lake.

: investing continues in line with multi-year roadmap shared in 2019, which strongly relied on 7nm to distance itself from the competition. Reiterates the performance expected from Tiger Lake. Q1, COVID-19 : near-term demand from work from home, second half might be offset by GDP contraction.

: near-term demand from work from home, second half might be offset by GDP contraction. Q2, shortages : ahead of expectations in adding capacity, but also higher demand than expected; enough supply, but still low on inventory.

: ahead of expectations in adding capacity, but also higher demand than expected; enough supply, but still low on inventory. Q3, capex : a few projects were paused, so might be slightly less than guided, but no material impact on the business, roadmaps, etc.

: a few projects were paused, so might be slightly less than guided, but no material impact on the business, roadmaps, etc. Q4, Tiger Lake : coming mid-year (unclear if that means on shelves), over 50 design wins, higher volume/demand than expected in January.

: coming mid-year (unclear if that means on shelves), over 50 design wins, higher volume/demand than expected in January. Q5, 10/7nm yield: did not discuss 7nm, but "accelerating" 10nm ramp.

Concerning Q4, I would just point out, though, that the number of design wins is an indicator, but not much more. For example, AMD has claimed over 100 Renoir design wins this year, which sounds like twice the volume of Tiger Lake-U on the surface, but we'll have to see if that actually translates into any market share gains… For example, most of the volume in notebooks, I reckon, is in the thin-and-light segment (15W CPUs), while Renoir is 35-45W.

In any case, I had recently seen a comment fly by that 14nm Rocket Lake-U would be canceled, but 50 design wins is lower than the 130+ wins Intel claimed across Ice and Comet Lake.

One last point that changed during the quarter, rumors have appeared of an 8-core Tiger Lake-H product for the 35W/45W category just mentioned, which is likely to compete with Renoir's Zen 3-based successor. This would be a good addition to the 10nm portfolio, but will likely launch around CES 2021.

Summary

Exceptional $19.8B Q1 quarter. Went as expected in PC and DCG, but was even stronger due to the short-term COVID-19 trends, while mitigating the supply chain challenges it did arise.

Hardly any supply issues left (but inventory still low).

Raised Q2 outlook for double-digit growth.

Second half outlook might change downward if GDP contraction affects demand.

Q2 guidance of low gross margin misleading, as all Tiger Lake CPUs will go to cost of sales without being sold: twice the units compared to last year's Ice Lake with same impact on GM shows 10nm improvement.

As prove of previous point, accelerating (Tiger Lake) 10nm ramp compared to January expectations.

Indicates that process roadmap remains on track, no changes there (I've seen some comments remarking 7nm in Q4'21, but Intel had disclosed this quite some time ago).

Tiger Lake coming mid-year, but when on shelves?

Progress on Habana integration and roadmap.

Strong XCC (28-core) demand in DGC.

Cooper Lake (implicitly) relegated to an unimportant product, focusing on Ice Lake despite its Q4 launch and lower maximum core count (38 vs. 56).

"Landmark" Asian Mobileye design win. Short-term lower growth, but indicates robust pipeline.

NSG back to growth mode.

IoTG most impacted so far.

Takeaway

Intel delivered arguably its best quarter ever: strong double digit revenue growth, all despite a challenging manufacturing and supply environment due to COVID-19 and tight supply. Intel also guided for a strong Q2.

Yet, the stock sold off despite 23% revenue growth and strong/raised Q2 guidance for, again, double digit revenue growth. As discussed, the Q2 gross margins are a bit misleading, and Intel actually said 10nm is ahead of expectations, and is raising 10nm volume outlook for Tiger Lake. COVID-19 further is not expected to cause any hinder on the process node side, nor is it expected to be a drag on Q2 results.

Therefore, net-net, to the first six months of the year, we feel just as good about our gross margin performance and even better about our ability to ramp 10-nanometer.

Long gone are the days when 10nm was not feasible for volume production; Intel is now relying on it to capture 40% of base stations by next year. Nonetheless, while Intel is raising its 10nm output outlook, one might say that the outlook wasn't all that high to begin with (compared to the overall company), still. (While Intel has been so bullish about Tiger Lake, the same cannot be said about its data center 10nm roadmap.)

Only IoTG and Mobileye have so far seen a material impact on earnings, but the long-term picture should remain unchanged, with a key Mobileye design win.

Altogether, Q1 was in line or better than the multi-year goals Intel presented last year, with 51% of revenue coming from the data-centric segments. Given how the stock reacted to these earnings, this may present an investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.