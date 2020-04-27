Intellicheck: A Leader In Identity Fraud Prevention A Steal At This Price

IDN just announced a deal with "a world-renowned global payments provider" -- a little research leads us to the possible identity of this partner, which could hugely increase this tiny company's revenues.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is selling its services to banks, credit card issuers and online and offline retailers that virtually eliminates fraud. Key to IDN's sales pitch -- these services require no added machines or devices, little or no time to integrate, and enable a frictionless process that determines whether a transaction is fraudulent almost instantly.

IDN has recently made its services available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on a per-transaction basis. This move by new management with new focus and drive has allowed IDN's customer wins and revenues to soar and, until recently, its stock price to rise to a 5 year high of over $10 per share in February 2020. All that changed with the market crash, though IDN's services are more valuable than ever, and any slack in demand from brick-and-mortar retailers during the stay-at-home period is being offset to a degree by a boom in online identity check transactions performed by IDN for its clients. Furthermore, once the shelter-in-place orders lift, IDN's solutions will ramp up again in brick and mortar retail while having accelerated adoption online.

IDN's Services and How they Work

IDN sells multiple services to verify a person's identity, which we can put in three general categories:

1. Retail Point-of-Sale Transactions

A person goes to a store and applies for store credit card, or wants to make a purchase but doesn't have their card with them ("Card Not Present").

A person goes to a bank to open a bank account or withdraw money from an account.

In these use cases, the cashier or teller simply scans that person's driver's license or ID card using the standard credit card reader or a mobile app, and almost instantly knows if the ID is valid. [Reference: Intellicheck Retail ID Solutions Brief]

2. Online/Phone "Person-Not-Present" Transactions

IDN's Retail ID Web solution is a standalone web application that doesn't require point of sale system integration. For example, a person wants to buy a pair of shoes that they find on a retailer's website.

During online checkout, IDN's Retail ID Web solution simply asks the shopper to take a picture of the back of their driver's license with their mobile phone, computer camera or attached camera. IDN's solution matches the customer's ID with IDN's proprietary ID database instantly.

Alternatively, if the customer calls the retailer to place their order with a credit card, the card issuer's call center is engaged and uses Retail ID Web to have the person capture an image of their driver's license with their mobile phone. IDN verifies the ID with their patented verification technology against the credit card information and the transaction is completed. [Intellicheck Retail ID Web Brief]

3. Detecting Fake IDs

Federal and Local Law enforcement, transportation hubs, liquor stores, markets, and restaurants use IDN's Age ID technology, either integrated in their POS systems or as a mobile app to authenticate the customer's Driver's License or State ID. The establishment simply scans the customer's ID barcode located on the back of the ID, and can verify in seconds whether the ID is real or fake.

[Reference: Intellicheck Age ID Brief]

IDN also markets specific solutions for Defense (Defense ID), Hospitality (Guest ID) and Ports (Port ID).

[Source: Intellicheck Defense ID Solutions Brief]

Key to IDN's fraud prevention system is this patented ID verification technology and system architecture, which is constantly being updated to keep it current. IDN possesses multiple patents behind its technology.

The various solution verticals that IDN operates in allow the customer to add databases to search against. In the case of Law Enforcement, IDN can integrate with state and FBI criminal records databases, access control records, or whatever the client wants.

Why own IDN now?

As world markets experience extreme volatility due to the global pandemic and what I view as an inevitable recession to follow, investors have rightfully been looking for companies that will survive due to their defensive elements, or possibly even thrive due to their industry and products that could be in demand at this time. Further, I'm looking for companies whose stocks have been sold indiscriminately despite indications that the underlying businesses are still solid or even more in demand. My most recent Seeking Alpha article about the home exercise equipment company Nautilus (NLS) exemplifies the type of companies for which I've been searching. I identified NLS as a buy candidate at about $1.50 per share, because the market crashed just as they were showing signs of a turnaround mainly due to their increased focus on the long-term trend of digitally connected home fitness machines. Their Bluetooth-enabled Bowflex and Schwinn spin bikes are fitness app agnostic, allowing people to use competitor Peloton (PTON) or other popular fitness apps at a fraction of the cost. The stay-at-home orders have resulted in what appear to be record purchases of NLS equipment unseen in 5 years or even longer. I expect the trend toward digitally connected home exercise continuing into the future, especially during the upcoming recessionary period when people cancel their expensive in-person spin class memberships and opt for the more convenient yet still interactive home exercise options. NLS is currently trading above $5 per share.

I see IDN as another company that has been sold off to the point that it is too cheap to pass up, even though IDN has even seen some customer wins as a result of the shutdown. Below are six key reasons IDN's stock price has sold off far too much and has a very bright future:

Identity theft is exploding, and banks, credit card companies, and retailers need to stem the tide; IDN has developed a patented, frictionless, recurring-income model of fraud prevention that has companies lining up to use their services; IDN's services are used for online and call-center transactions, so even though retail use might have temporarily decreased with the stay-at-home orders, online and phone fraud prevention serves to offset that decrease; IDN's online and call-center services have been proving themselves during the shutdown, and will only accelerate online implementations once the shutdown ends; During recessionary periods, consumers seek out more credit options, while credit card issuers tighten their lending standards. IDN benefits from both trends; Companies will be looking to save money everywhere, and therefore IDN's fraud protection services will be in high demand.

Let's briefly take these points one at a time:

1. Identity Theft is Exploding

Identity theft is a modern scourge, which shows no signs of abating. In fact, new account Identity fraud increased by 88% last year alone (Source: Federal Trade Commission).

Personal data of more than half of all Americans has been stolen in recent years, though I suspect the number to be even higher. I know from personal experience that being a victim of identity theft is not fun. Oddly enough, an inner-tube rafting trip through the sugar cane irrigation tunnels built by the Lihue Sugar Plantation a century ago in Kauai taught me that. When we drove to the starting location, the tour leaders instructed us to change into our tubing gear and leave our wallets and land clothes in the "safety" of the van. I had my driver's license and one credit card on me, which I placed in the pocket of my shorts and left in the van. Completely safe, right? A month or so later, I started receiving notices of store credit card applications to stores I'd never applied to. T.J. Maxx (TJX), Ross (ROST), The Gap (GPS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) were just a few of the companies. To their credit, most of the stores rejected the applications presumably because some of the information didn't match up, but amazingly Nordstrom decided to give the thief a credit card in my name and instant credit of $2,500, which they used to buy $2,500 worth of merchandise! It took weeks to clear the charges from my records, hours of work dealing with the credit ratings agencies and extra monitoring of my credit lines for over a year. If these companies were using IDN's services at the time, the fraud would have stopped instantly when the thief attempted to apply for a store credit card with a fake ID. I love Nordstrom, but now when the sales associate asks me if I want to apply for a store credit card, they get an earful.

[Source: Federal Trade Commission]

There were 650,572 cases of identity theft in 2019. 8 Billion personal data records were exposed through data breaches in 2019. [Source: IDN NDR Presentation] Naturally, a company that has a frictionless way of stopping identity theft will be in demand.

2. Companies are lining up to use IDN's services

In 2018, CEO Bryan Lewis joined IDN, and has invigorated the company. He refined the company's sales strategy to a fee per transaction rather than a set per-store fee. The CEO's focus and hiring decisions have led IDN to put up some stellar year-over-year comps and financial numbers:

Q4 2019 revenue growth of 118% to $2,896,000 versus $1,330,000 in Q4 2018;

Quarter over Quarter SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter grew 209% and totaled $2,557,000 versus $826,000 in the prior year's fourth quarter;

Profitable Q4 with 109,000 in Net Income;

Total revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019 grew 73% to $7,664,000 versus $4,433,000 in the prior year comparable period. Year over year SaaS revenue grew 126% and totaled $6,100,000 versus $2,700,000 in the prior year comparable period;

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 88.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

IDN has a very clean balance sheet and share structure. IDN had Cash of $3.4 Million at the end of 2019 and no debt. A loan of $796,100 from the Paycheck Protection Program (which becomes a grant that does not require repayment if used to maintain staffing levels) as part of the CARES Act was announced on April 20. There are only 16 Million common shares outstanding. No preferred stock authorized or issued. IDN also has a $2,000,000 line of credit from Citibank that remained undrawn as of IDN's 10K filing on March 19.

There are 6,350,575 of the outstanding shares being held by institutions/individuals that hold over 5% of the IDN's stock, totaling about 40% of the company.

[Source: IDN Schedule 14A Filing 4/3/2020]

IDN's Non-Deal Roadshow presentation from April 3, 2020 highlights a few key charts to show that companies have been clamoring for IDN's services:

Additionally, IDN counts among their customers 3 of 10 of the top 10 U.S. banks, one of the largest issuers of private-label credit cards, and they announced a deal on April 14 with "a multinational financial services company widely recognized as one of the largest credit card issuers [emphasis mine]."

All of these customers have either recently been onboarded or recently signed up to receive IDN's services on the SAAS per-transaction model. The results have been stunning, and the 2019 results are before the majority of clients have even ramped up fully.

[IDN NDR Presentation]

Let's see what we can glean from the press release about the deal with the unnamed "multinational financial services company."

Using Seeking Alpha's stock Ratings Screener, and searching for companies in the Consumer Finance sector, I found these six largest prospects, listed by market capitalization:

Top Six Financial Services Companies By Market Capitalization Market Capitalization American Express Company (AXP) $65.8 Billion Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) $23.39 Billion Discover Financial Services (DFS) $10.58 Billion Synchrony Financial (SYF) $8.85 Billion Ally Financial (ALLY) $5.29 Billion Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) $4.65 Billion

Per the press release,

"Retail ID Web is being used at the company's domestic and international call centers. Call center associates are using the technology solution for authentication of person-not-present applications for charge and credit cards, business credit cards, gift cards, and prepaid cards, as well as non-card products such as loans and membership rewards programs."

The press release indicates that IDN's Retail ID Web service is gaining traction during the pandemic, describing the multinational financial services company as "having accelerated its rollout of the advanced technology solution in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Although the news was well received by the market, IDN's stock only ended up 22 cents the day of the press release.

If the market knew exactly who this partner is, I imagine the excitement about this deal would be much higher. What if we could figure out what company is using IDN's Retail ID Web service? Well, one trick I have up my research sleeve is to enter a key description of the unnamed company from a press release into a search engine of choice and see what comes up. The more unique the phrase the better. I extracted the following phrase from IDN's April 14 press release

"...provides innovative payment, travel and expense management solutions for individuals and businesses of all sizes."

I dropped this line into the ok' Google, and found my answer. If I'm correct, it's quite an auspicious partner. Click here to see what I found: Google Search to Determine Mystery Partner.

I can certainly envision this multinational financial services company being able to use IDN's identity fraud detection tools in every aspect of their business.

If the unnamed company is this global powerhouse, it joins multiple top ten banks, large retail clients and law enforcement clients to use IDN's services, which they state is 99.9% accurate and near instantaneous. (Source: Intellicheck, Inc. Marketing Materials)

3. IDN's omnichannel services may offset the decrease in retail services

We've been hearing a lot about "omnichannel" offerings lately, especially since retailers deemed non-essentials have been forced to shut their physical locations or at least provide curbside service. Omnichannel of course refers to having multiple points of presence with consumers, be they brick-and-mortar retail, online, or telephonic. IDN's services are designed with the omnichannel retailer in mind, allowing a company to integrate their identity fraud prevention tools into their operations seamlessly, whether the transaction occurs offline, online, or over the phone.

The shutdown has certainly affected IDN's retail presence in non-essential businesses, but this will be a temporary situation and I expect Wall Street to eventually discount the negative effect of this quarter for most companies and place more emphasis on future post-pandemic results.

4. IDN is accelerating customer rollouts and signing new clients even during the shutdown

I previously mentioned a global financial services company speeding up the pace of their rollout of IDN's Retail ID Web service specifically to protect themselves and their customers from identity fraud during the shutdown. Just one week prior to IDN's announcement of that huge customer win, on April 7, IDN announced a top 50 furniture retailer has implemented Retail ID Web for phone orders, stopping "person-not-present" credit card purchase fraud. The press release quotes the CEO as follows:

"With many retail stores now closed, the coronavirus pandemic has fueled a new wave of internet and person-not-present identity theft and fraud. Retail ID Web provides retailers and customers with unparalleled protection against this fraud. Retailers and credit card issuers are looking for immediate solutions given the new shopping paradigm. Retail ID Web gives them that solution with no integration required. All they need to do is log in and they can be instantly authenticating credit card purchasers to assure they are who they say they are."

The clients that are signing up with IDN for their online and telephonic "person-not-present" ID services during the shutdown will provide a boost in transaction service fees to IDN once retail stores are open again. I don't expect these companies to cancel the online and phone ID services, rather to keep them all because of their added value.

An example of the added value IDN brings from IDN's April 3 Presentation:

IDN states that: 1) a 1000 location big box retailer agreed to a 56% payment increase at renewal, and 2) a 580 location department store chain informed IDN that IDN's services had essentially eliminated their fraud.

5. IDN's services will be in very high demand during this recessionary period when consumers look to add credit

During recessionary periods, consumers are apt to seek out more credit options, and credit card issuers increase their loss-prevention efforts. IDN benefits from both trends. During tough economic times, consumers that might usually make a purchase up-front are more likely to opt for store credit. A consumer who finds that finances are tight might also look to open another credit line to provide a financial cushion. More ID checks means more revenues to IDN.

6. During recessions, companies look to save money everywhere, and that's precisely what IDN's services do for companies

Belt-tightening happens on a consumer and a corporate level during recessions. I like IDN as a company to own during a recession precisely because they save companies money. The tiny incremental cost charged by IDN per ID scan is a boon to businesses coping with identity theft, and that's why businesses are agreeing to pay IDN more when IDN's contract comes up for renewal.

Cautions

IDN is a microcap company listed on the Nasdaq, with heavy institutional and/or individual ownership and a relatively small number of shares outstanding. Therefore the share price can be volatile. IDN has just achieved a profitable quarter in Q4 of 2019 after many years of losses. While I see the new business model, new leadership and industry trends as transformative and revolutionary for IDN, appropriate caution is warranted. IDN's growth rate is massive and their SaaS approach has been a huge hit with customers, though more conservative investors might want to wait until markets stabilize to invest.

Conclusion

IDN has been consistently growing revenues since the beginning of 2018 (allowing for seasonality), with revenues accelerating rapidly into Q4 of 2019. With a new business model, new CEO and a profitable quarter for the first time in years, IDN has hit its stride. Even during the pandemic, IDN has been signing new customers, one of which, based on my research (Google Search to Determine Mystery Partner) is a massive win for tiny IDN. With Quarter over Quarter SaaS revenue in Q4 growing 209% versus the prior year's fourth quarter, and total SAAS revenue growing 126% in 2019 versus 2018, IDN has the wind at its back and despite the effect of the pandemic on operations, I think IDN will emerge stronger than ever. IDN's share price was slashed 60% from over $10 per share just prior to the market crash to about $4 at the time of writing, despite their recent financial and operational outperformance and beneficial industry trends. I like to buy businesses when they've been unfairly punished, and that's why IDN is a great buy at the current share price.

