Peloton Could Be Setting Up For A Short Squeeze

Live streaming class breaks record

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares jumped 6% to $31.74 on Friday after the company saw its largest streaming class earlier this week, where more than 23,000 cyclists joined the fitness class. The previous record was 19,000 subscribers in a 2019 "Turkey Burn" Thanksgiving class.

Peloton has seen its stock price gain as gyms across the world are shut down over the coronavirus panic and consumers seek alternatives options to keep fit and healthy.

The company had dipped recently after shutting down live classes after instructors caught the virus, but then pivoted to streaming classes direct from instructors' homes. Worldwide membership was stated as being more than 2 million in last week's statement.

Virus effects may not be transitory

It will be easy for investors to brush off the virus lockdown bounce as transitory, but the effects may be longer lasting for Peloton.

The streaming classes have been a hit and Peloton will continue to deliver them after lockdowns are lifted to keep market share. The classes also give rise to the competitive spirit of its riders and this motivation is not always possible in gym workouts without having a workout partner.

The change in habits from gym workouts to home workouts may continue and those who have spent over $1000 on a Peloton bike will want to maximize its value. When the fall/winter season comes round again, we have already been warned that the coronavirus may reappear. The drive to personal hygiene and avoiding germs will probably continue in further winter seasons and many users may shun the gym for a more time-efficient and personal workout.

In a big boost for future sales sports stars from the NBA, NFL and the PGA have turned to Peloton bikes during the lockdown.

On social media, NFL players such as the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Browns' Baker Mayfield and the Dolphins' Adrian Colbert are among those who have been seen embracing Peloton in the off-season. Pro golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson have issued challenges to each other and invited fans to join them on rides, while basketball's Golden State Warriors have been running group rides.

The Miami Dolphins' Colbert has even changed his Twitter handle to, "The Peloton Don".

This push from professional sports organizations and the chance for fans and fitness fanatics to work out with their favorite sports stars, or test their fitness levels against professional athletes, could be a big driver of Peloton sales, and also the credibility of the product.

Stock hosts a large short position

The short position in Peloton is now 43.16% of the float, which is currently the fourth largest in stocks with a $2-10 billion market capitalization. The short ratio is currently 2.58.

Shorts will be getting nervous in the stock and the $37.00 level, which was tested in mid-April is where the short positions would start to bail out if the stock was to push higher. This would exaggerate any move higher on good news and this could be spurred by further membership build or the Q3 results, which will be just over a month away.

Peloton shorts have been clinging to the fact that price-to-sales is currently 7x and the company has seen net losses widen to $55 million. Outside of this, the company has a very healthy ability to pay short-term liabilities with a quick ratio of 3, a healthy ROI of 37% and Q-on-Q sales of 77%, so short-term valuation is not an immediate concern for the rest of the year.

Peloton predicted revenue of $470 million to $480 million for the third quarter, and $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion total revenue for 2020 but these figures were delivered before the recent virus-related bounce, and the potential follow-on effects to product sales explained above.

Conclusion

Peloton has a large short position build and has no shortage of skeptics, but the stock has been testing its all-time high recently and the build in memberships, alongside the record streaming class are highlighting a buzz with world gyms shut down. The change of habits during lockdowns should continue to drive the market for home workouts, especially during winter months and Peloton will benefit from this. The push from sports stars and organizations is another effect that should push future sales and if we see a strong third quarter from Peloton then a strong short squeeze will strengthen the move higher in the stock. The long-term growth potential of the stock is another story but I would look to capitalize on the buzz from the virus lockdowns.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.