Swedish Match AB's (SWMAF) CEO Lars Dahlgren on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emmett Harrison - SVP, IRO

Lars Dahlgren - President & CEO

Tom Hayes - CFO

Niklas Ekman - Carnegie

Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Andreas Lundberg - SEB

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG

Adam Spielman - Citi

Robert Rampton - UBS

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Faham Baig - Credit Suisse

Karri Rinta - SHB

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I must advice you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, 27th of April 2020.

I would now like to hand the conference over to speaker today, Emmett Harrison. Please go ahead, sir.

Emmett Harrison

Thank you. This is the Swedish Match first quarter 2020 telephone conference. And with me today are Lars Dahlgren, our President and CEO; and Tom Hayes, our CFO.

In the Investors section of our swedishmatch.com website, you will find the presentation for today's call, which is intended to be viewed in conjunction with our prepared commentary. So we encourage you to follow along with that presentation. After our prepared commentary, we will be taking questions.

A recording of this call will be made available on the Swedish Match website.

Slides 3 of this presentation reiterate the headline bullets from our Interim Report released this morning, and we refer you to the report rather than repeating them on this call.

I will now turn the conference call over to Lars Dahlgren, who will begin on Slide 4.

Lars Dahlgren

Thank you, Emmett, and good afternoon, everyone.

Before providing you with commentary and highlights for the quarter, I'd like to remind you that as of the beginning of this year, we have revised our product segment reporting structure. We provided some historic details in our Q4 presentation in February, but on Slide 4, you can see the product categories which are included within each segment.

Emmett Harrison

Harrison speaking. There was a technical problem, so the phone cut off. So Lars will restart with the prepared text for the Q1 2020 Interim Report conference call.

Lars Dahlgren

I'm sorry about that. And thank you, Emmett.

So I will go back to Slide 4 and good afternoon everyone. Before providing you with commentary and highlights for the quarter, I would like to remind you that as of the beginning of the year, we have revised our product segment reporting structure.

We've provided some historic details in our Q4 presentation in February. On Slide 4, you can see the product categories which are included within each product segments. The new segment structure brings together all of the Group's Smokefree operations under the new Smokefree segment, which we believe assist in communicating the financial performance, key priorities, and investments directed towards our vision of a world without cigarettes.

On Slide 5, we have the sales and EBIT split for the first quarter, as well as for 2019 by product segments. For both sales and EBIT, primarily as a result of the rapid growth of Smokefree volumes in the U.S., Smokefree is growing its proportion of Group results, despite sales and operating profit growth for both Cigars and Lights during Q1 2020.

On Slide 6, you can see our sales split by geography as well as the geographical split for each of our product segments. And the U.S. has grown to about two-thirds of Swedish Match's total sales reflecting in particular the strong growth for ZYN, but also solid performances for our remaining U.S. businesses, as well as the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Within the Smokefree segment, you will note that the U.S. has now surpassed Scandinavia as our largest contributor.

For Lights, a substantial portion of sales come from markets outside of Scandinavia and the U.S., most notably countries in Asia and Europe, including Russia as well as Brazil.

Moving to Slide 7 let me start by stating that COVID 19 has had profound social and financial impact throughout the world. And we at Swedish Match are taking what we believe to be prudent and necessary steps to help reduce the negative consequences of COVID-19 on society and to ensure the wellbeing of our employees.

For Swedish Match, the net financial impact from COVID-19 to-date have been positive due principally to trade and consumer hoarding in the U.S.

Shipments to the travel, retail, and border classes of trade in Scandinavia on the other hand virtually ceased during March due to travel restrictions.

To-date, our manufacturing facilities have been relatively resilient. While we have experienced some temporary suspensions on production, most notably in the Dominican Republic, where naturally cigars are produced, we've been able to address trading consumer demand from existing inventory.

The COVID-19 crisis and related travel and social distancing restrictions have required us to reassess certain things and marketing activities and how we best service our customers and engage with consumers during this difficult period, which resulted in delays in certain market and new product launch activities.

As a company, Swedish Match entered the COVID-19 crisis on a firm financial footing due in part to €300 million debt offering in February of this year. The strong first quarter results further strengthen our financial position and keeping with our financial strategy, our shareholders at our Annual General Meeting approved an increased dividend to SEK 12.50 per share.

Our financial position also allows us to continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of ZYN capacity in the U.S. and Scandinavia, as well as new product and market efforts during this otherwise uncertain period.

Slide 8 highlights a few key points from the quarter regarding our product segments. The strong performance for Smokefree was the key contributor to the impressive sales and earnings growth in the first quarter. In the U.S., while ZYN continued to stand out as a major driver to the growth, moist snuff also performed very well on an underlying basis, and chewing tobacco had a solid quarter albeit impacted by COVID-19 related hoarding effects.

In Scandinavia, as mentioned, shipments suffered from COVID-19 effects. But we're encouraged by the continued very strong performance of the Smokefree category on an underlying basis as well as healthy growth for Swedish Match on that same measure.

It is evident that the nicotine pouch category helps expanding their consumer base and as an example, in Scandinavia, we see an increased inflow of human cigarette smokers into the category.

While hoarding effects positively impacted our cigar business, our focus on natural leaf varieties puts us in a strong position to capture future growth opportunities within the U.S. mass market cigar category.

And for our Lights business, the first quarter marked a good start to the year with operating profit growth also in stripping out the favorable impact of the Brazilian indirect tax dispute.

With that, I will hand over to Tom, who will provide some more color to the performance within each of our segments.

Tom Hayes

Thank you, Lars.

On Slide 9, we've summarized some of the quarterly highlights of the Smokefree product segment, which includes snus, nicotine pouches, moist snuff, and chewing tobacco. As in previous quarters, ZYN in the U.S. was a major contributor to sales and operating profit growth for the Smokefree segment. Shipment volumes during the quarter for ZYN in the U.S. were nearly 25 million cans. While difficult to determine with absolute precision, we estimate that two million cans of the Q1 ZYN shipments were attributable to distributor COVID-19 hoarding, and an incremental 1 million cans were pipeline volumes, as we added approximately 13,000 stores towards ZYN store count during the quarter.

The year-on-year expansion of operating margin for the Smokefree segment predominantly reflects scale benefits associated with ZYN growth in the U.S.

With regard to our Scandinavian business, Swedish Match's underlying volumes are estimated to be up by more than 3% in the quarter when adjusted for the COVID-19 effects on the travel, retail, and border classes of trade as well as for inventory adjustments.

Outside of Scandinavia, we added five countries to our growing list of geographies where ZYN and nicotine pouches are available at points of trade. However, due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and store closures in a number of markets, we had to modify and in some cases defer our sales and marketing activities in new markets.

Turning to Slide 10 in moist snuff in the U.S. where we reported improved shipment volumes sales and operating profits. Shipment volumes during the quarter increased sharply, which were partly affected by COVID-19 hoarding. But more so a result of changes to our moist snuff pricing and promotion model implemented in the fourth quarter of 2019. We've been pleased with the trade and consumer response to this change in support of our Longhorn brand. And we also once again gained market share in the faster growing pouch segment of the market.

For U.S. chewing tobacco, like for moist snuff, we noted increased orders from wholesalers and retailers likely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aided by hoarding volumes, shipments during the quarter for our own brands were flat compared to the prior-year and sales and operating profits grew in U.S. dollar terms. Our quarterly shipments are volatile for this business. There's a long-term downward trend for chewing tobacco with flatter increasing volumes with the exception rather than the norm. For chewing tobacco outside the U.S., our chew bags and chew bits, shipment volumes for the quarter declined compared to the prior-year in a number of our markets.

On Slide 11, we've presented Swedish snus trended volume to value growth and market share dynamics excluding nicotine pouches according to Nielsen. The Swedish snus market is growing in both volume and value terms with a stable mix between value and premium products. Our year-on-year share decline is attributable to market share losses in the faster growing Premium 2 segment, which are premium branded products at a more popular price point as well as mix shifts between the segments. Our snus market share development in Sweden was stable on a sequential basis and while competitive launch activities within this attractive segment remain intense, our market share losses within the Premium 2 segment have been moderate over the past two quarters.

On Slide 12, we presented the market trend and market shares for the nicotine pouch category in Sweden, according to Nielsen, supported by strong competitive activity in terms of new product launches and in-store visibility, the nicotine pouch category has more than doubled in size over the past year and is now roughly 7% relative to the snus category, according to Nielsen. We believe that nicotine pouches have an even larger share relative to the snus category as e-commerce in certain high-volume independents are not taken into account in the Nielsen figures. We should also note that due to channel shifts and shopping pattern changes brought on by COVID-19, the variability of the data may be more pronounced than would otherwise be the case. So any recent short-term fluctuations may not be fully reflective of consumer demand.

The nicotine pouch category is intensely competitive with numerous marketing activities and ongoing new product introductions. Our market share in the nicotine pouch category has been relatively stable over the past year, but our continued objective is to capture a high percentage of growth within this attractive category.

In terms of pricing during non-promotion period, nicotine pouches are typically priced in line with or above the Premium 1 snus products and the dramatic growth of nicotine pouches have therefore contributed to a positive price mix effect in the combined category.

Now turning to Slide 13. To the left, we have provided an overview of our estimates of the underlying market development in Norway, where we continue to see market growth for the combined snus and nicotine pouch market. For snus, Swedish Match has been maintaining its very strong position in the rapidly declining loose segment and growing share in the pouch snus segment helping Swedish Match to record overall market share gains in the snus category. However, all of the growth in the Norwegian market has been in the nicotine pouch category and here we have been underperforming.

As you can see on the left side of the slide after reported dip of growth in the middle of 2019, influenced by the growth of e-com, the Norwegian Smokefree category at brick-and-mortar retail, which is what Nielsen captures has reverted to good growth in volume terms and even better growth in value terms.

On Slide 14, you can see the nicotine pouch segment in Norway has grown dramatically over the past two years, and is now more than a quarter of the size of the Norwegian snus category. In the nicotine pouch category, even with our own strong volume growth, our share progression remains a challenge.

On Slide 15, the chart illustrates the dramatic growth of ZYN, nicotine pouch shipments in the U.S. on a trailing 12-month basis. It is always good to remember that shipment volumes do not always fully align in timing or magnitude with consumption volumes due to inventory stocking or destocking effects at the wholesaler or retailer level. As noted, shipment volumes during the first quarter benefited from both pipeline volume to the 13,000 stores added an estimated COVID-19 effects related to hoarding and that collectively approximated 3 million cans. We expect to see some of these incremental Q1 volume and particularly the COVID-19 hoarding to unwind in coming quarters.

We're now on Slide 16. And while we're currently available in approximately 80,000 stores, this slide presents average store count and velocity rates by quarter in the markets in which we were present prior to the national launch in April of 2019. In these markets despite further increases in distribution in-store velocity rates have continued to increase.

On Slide 17, we summarized trended volume and market shares by brand within the nicotine pouch category of the U.S. based on distributorship and store retail. ZYN is now available nationally in the U.S. and despite being in fewer stores than another nicotine pouch competitor; ZYN is the clear market leader. Also, it is natural to assume that as competition increases and the market expands our ability to maintain market share at these levels will be challenging. However, as you will note from the chart despite losing market share over the past year, our volume growth in absolute terms has far exceeded that of any other competitor.

On Slide 18, you can see the size of our ZYN brand in the U.S. relative to a number of benchmarks in the established Western region as well as for all national launch markets on a trended basis based on distributor shipments to retail. In the Western region where ZYN has been available for a number of years, ZYN is about a quarter of the size of the moist snuff market, and larger than the entire moist snuff pouch segment. It is also worth noting that ZYN's performance within the April 2019 launch markets has generally outperformed the Western region based on comparable time and market, and we believe that the development highlighted on this slide amplifies the nicotine pouch opportunity in the U.S. While this slide is interesting from a reference perspective, it's important to note that nicotine pouches to our consumers not only for moist snuff but also from other adjacent categories, including cigarettes and vape.

On Slide 19, we list the countries with ZYN nicotine patches and G4 nicotine pouches which is similar to ZYN, but with small amounts of tobacco are available. Activities in some of these markets, as well as expansion into other new markets are currently impacted by restrictions brought on by the Corona pandemic.

Now moving over to the U.S., moist snuff on Slide 20, where we have summarized trended quarterly and Swedish Match growth rates based on distributor shipments to retail. While it is reasonable to assume that Q1 2020 growth rates have been favorably influenced by COVID-19 hoarding, it is also encouraging to see that Swedish Match has demonstrated volume growth and outperform the category for two successive quarters, which has resulted in an uptick in our overall moist snuff market share.

Swedish Match shipment volumes were up by 16% with higher deliveries not only for pouches and tubs, but also for traditional 1.2 ounce loose formats. This growth is attributable to a number of factors including the EDLP strategy recently put in place for our Longhorn brand, our relative strong performance within the growing pouch segment, as well as the aforementioned trade hoarding tied to COVID-19.

Looking at the U.S. chewing tobacco, on Slide 21, where we once again outperformed the overall category in both the Premium and value segments. Shipments in the quarter for our own brands were essentially unchanged versus the prior-year. As noted earlier, these higher than normal delivery trends were due to phased timing of activities and notably to some COVID-19 related hoarding. Over longer periods, there have generally been a mid-single-digit volume declines annually for both the market and for Swedish Match with a shift from premium products more toward value-priced brands.

Moving to Slide 22. In cigars, Swedish Match cigar volumes increased 7% led by the growth for natural leaf varieties and benefiting from COVID-19 trade hoarding in March. When adjusted for COVID-19 related hoarding, volumes are estimated to have been flat with growth in our natural leaf cigars offsetting declines for our HTL or Homogenized Tobacco Leaf varieties. In local currencies, also when adjusting for COVID-19 related impacts, we estimate that operating profits declined slightly.

On Slide 23, we've presented a quarterly trend of Swedish Match cigar shipment volumes as well as our estimate of U.S. mass market cigar category, which in this case excludes little cigars and segment volume development based on distributor shipments to retail. Swedish Match utilizes the externally developed MSA data set and revisions to historically reporting periods are common, as retail stores and distributors are added to the data set. Based on MSA measures of distributor shipments to retail, total cigar category volumes increased by close to 8% in the first quarter compared to category growth rate of slightly more than 2% for the full-year of 2019. Swedish Match's volumes under the same measure increased by 11% in the first quarter of 2020, with Swedish Match outperforming the category in the faster growing natural leaf segment, while growing at a slower rate than the category for HTL cigars.

As this data set uses distributor shipments to retail, there's likely some degree of COVID-19 retail hoarding influence and the acceleration of Q1 2020 growth rates relative to the full-year 2019 growth rates. However, the MSA data also indicated growth for the period leading up to the point where the positive COVID-19 impacts set in and it is furthermore positive to note the MSA data set now indicates the category showed growth for the full-year 2019 as to the previously reported slight decline.

Moving on to Slide 24, in our Lights product segment, sales for this segment were up 1% in local currencies, but down 2% on a reported basis, due to the weakening of the Brazilian Real versus the SEK. While shipment volumes declined for both matches and lighters, favorable product and market mix as well as pricing resulted in improved sales and operating profit development for this segment on a local currency basis. Operating profit within this segment also benefited from reduced operating expenses and raw material costs, particularly nylon compared to the prior-year quarter. The quarter also included a benefit of SEK 16 million related to favorable resolution of indirect tax disputes in Brazil.

On the regulatory front, on Slide 25, in the U.S., the FDA has just this past week announced that 2020 date for PMTA and substantial equivalent filings would be delayed to September 9. However, Swedish Match has already on March 19, notified by the FDA that its filings for PMTA applications for ZYN nicotine pouches had met its filing required the FDA filing requirements. We do not anticipate any decision on the PMTA filings over the coming months however.

On Slide 26, we've summarized relevant metrics for our Interim Report relating to finance cost, our financial position, and earnings per share. Net finance costs during the quarter increased relative to levels that we've experienced during the past few quarters, principally due to cost incurred in connection with our Q1 debt offering, as well as lower returns on our cash surplus position. The weighted average interest rate of our loan portfolio at March 31 was 2.03% compared to 2.08% at the end of 2019.

Our net debt to EBITDA for the 12-month period ending March 31 was 1.9.

As of March 31, Swedish Match had SEK 15.912 billion of interest-bearing debt, excluding retirement benefit obligations, but including the recognition of lease liabilities of SEK 247 million. In February 2020, Swedish Match issued a seven-year €300 million bond at a fixed annual coupon of 87.5 basis points corresponding to an all-in hedge adjusted fixed rate of 1.81%.

And after having repaid SEK 100 million of our June 2020 bond maturity, we have SEK 1.2 billion in remaining maturities this year. The capital duration of our bond portfolio was 4.2 years with 98% of the portfolio subject to fixed interest rates.

The EPS bridge illustrates the components of a 38% year-to-date growth in EPS and apart from the after-tax effect of our increased operating profit; the reduced number of shares had a meaningfully positive impact.

And during the first quarter we made share purchases in the amount of SEK 935 million by 1.6 million shares at an average price of SEK 571.4 per share.

On Slide 27, we have presented the Q2 guidance with regard to COVID-19 that was included in our Interim Report. Factors that we currently believe will represent earnings headwinds include the unwinding of Q1 trade hoarding in the U.S., the continued closure for at least a portion of the quarter of the travel, retail, and border trade channels in Scandinavia, and increased cost in responding to sanitation and social distancing requirements of COVID-19 that due to the timing of the onset of COVID-19, only minimally affected Q1 reported results. Also for the left [Technical Difficulty] --

Lars Dahlgren

I think we have a problem with Tom's line. So we take over from Stockholm here.

So for the Lights product segment while inventory is very sufficient to cover net during Q1, the currently reduced capacity of our Manila lighter manufacturing unit is likely to negatively affect sales during Q2. While it is difficult to estimate with any level of certainty, our current view is that the net adverse effects from COVID-19 during Q2 could exceed the net favorable benefits reflected in our Q1 results.

And then, on Slide 28, it simply restates our 2020 outlook from the Interim Report, which remains unchanged. Our CapEx plans remain on track, to be considerably above the 2019 level, and we continue to foresee good market growth for Smokefree nicotine products.

While we continue to expect the effective corporate tax rate for the full-year to fall within the 22% to 23% range noted in the outlook, further strengthening of the U.S. dollar or a more rapid growth of the U.S. business compared to our Scandinavian business could add upward pressure on a consolidated group effective tax rate.

And finally, as always, fluctuations in currency rates really impact our future reported results. And you may want to take note of some of the more important average exchange rates versus the SEK. The average exchange rate in the second quarter of 2019 for the U.S. dollar was 9.44, the NOK 1.09, and the Brazilian real 2.41.

And with that, we will open up to the line for questions.

Sir, your first question comes from the line of Niklas Ekman from Carnegie. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.

Niklas Ekman

Thank you. Yes, I have a couple of questions if I may. Firstly, I would like to start with the ZYN operating margin, we saw Smokefree here, a very strong margin expansion in this quarter, if I try to calculate backwards it sounds like or it looks like your ZYN margin is now around 50%. So it continues to rise. Firstly, wondering if you could confirm that and if you could also say something about what to expect because you have been talking about ZYN margins most likely trending lower and instead it's keep trending higher. So just your thoughts on this would be very interesting. Thanks.

Tom Hayes

No, I think Niklas; I know there was an issue with my audio earlier. Can you hear me okay?

Niklas Ekman

Yes, okay.

Tom Hayes

Okay, yes. That is something that historically we were saying that kind of framing our Smokefree businesses from an operating margin perspective that Scandinavian snus obviously with its premium branded products with limited opportunity to market would have margins north of 50% are U.S. moist snuff where we participate largely in the price and value segment would be considerably lower and the expectation was that ZYN operating margins would be kind of somewhere in between, what I would say is, we still benefit from that -- the growth what we're experiencing within ZYN. And we are seeing ZYN margins that are approaching our Scandinavian snus margin level in part due to reduced manufacturing costs associated with this product and the scale efficiencies that we've been able to achieve at our Owensboro facility.

Niklas Ekman

Okay. Is there any reason? Is there any reason to think that that margin will trend lower going forward? Or it's just a level around 50% that you think it could stay?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I think it's fair to say, Niklas that we've been to this point largely been traveling with kind of clean air in front of us where we have had competitive activities from one major player in the U.S. with a fairly limited traction in terms of volume growth. I think that will change as another competitor ramps up capacity with a product that's much similar to ours in the U.S. market. So one could see increased marketing costs prospectively as competitive activities intensify within this category.

Niklas Ekman

Okay, thank you very much. And speaking of competition, I noticed on Slide 17, you mentioned a fifth layer called ROGUE that seems to be on the rise quite strongly. I have to be honest and say I haven't heard of this name before. Can you just provide us with some background here where this player is coming from?

Lars Dahlgren

Yes, I mean this is a -- as you say, a fairly new player in the market and you can buy the product on the e-commerce channels and to some increasing degree in the brick-and-mortar level. And as far as we understand it, there is some type of corporation or distributorship with visitors. But I think you should ask them for details.

Niklas Ekman

Okay, but this is a product that was available before the August 2016 deadline?

Lars Dahlgren

That's a question that I suggest that you direct towards them. We don't have any indications of it having been available.

Niklas Ekman

Okay. And nicotine pouches in your European or global rollout you mentioned 18 markets here. Can you provide any kind of input here on what kind of volumes we're talking about both for full-year 2019 and now in Q1?

Lars Dahlgren

I would let Emmett look at the data here. But it's at this point, we are talking entirely limited volumes, I would say.

Niklas Ekman

What is that, a few hundred thousand cans or a million and above or --?

Lars Dahlgren

Yes, I mean it's more than a million on an annual basis.

Niklas Ekman

Maybe you can come back on that. So just a final question on Norway. I was curious about you -- you're talking about border trade here being down very significantly. I was wondering if actual consumption in Norway is also down. Otherwise, it seems like eventually Norwegian consumers would have to buy snus in Norway or you would see massive restocking once the borders open, so I'm just curious if the actual consumption is also lower.

Lars Dahlgren

I think you raised a good, good point. I mean one can speculate if consumers after buying a lot, same time in tax-free or border outlets consume a little bit more. But over time, we expect the impact on consumption to be minimal. So this could well be that you see some increased volumes in the domestic channels in Norway. And if you look at the retail level in Nielsen March in Norway actually suggests that you start to see a little bit of that effect.

But at the same time, you need to remember that when we talk border and tax-free outlets while Norway is very important part of that equation and you have a relatively significant border trade towards Finnish consumers in Sweden as well as well as tax-free on ferries going to Finland and so forth, as well as some general travel consumption and purchasing people going elsewhere buying in airports and so forth. So, in some of those markets, then you will have difficulty finding products. So, there I think we have to count on a bit of the, so to say permanent effect on -- or not permanent in terms of everlasting but last forever this type of decline that we are seeing that.

Niklas Ekman

Okay, thanks.

Tom Hayes

Just to answer on the nicotine pouch comment earlier, it's important to note that when you look at our international Smokefree business, we are selling in through distributor partners in large part in these new markets that we're entering. But I think if you look at our -- the total Smokefree volumes for Q1 roughly 20% or so were nicotine pouches of that delivery.

Gaurav Jain

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I got three questions. First, on the U.S., now, in the prior cycle when oil prices are declined and going back to 2014 and 2015, now we had seen an increase in underlying tobacco consumption. So what you are saying is that all the inventory benefits that we have seen in Q1 will substantially unwind in Q2 and Q3. So you're not seeing any benefit on underlying tobacco consumption because of oil price decline. Is that the correct way to look at it?

Emmett Harrison

Yes, hi, Gaurav this is Emmett. We have -- let me say two things. One is in terms of general economic cycles; you don't tend to see huge differences in total nicotine/tobacco consumption. But you do you see some shifting between different types of products. We've seen that in the past.

And in the past, we have seen under normal circumstances when gas prices go down, people have a little extra money when they go to the convenience store or gas station and they might buy some extra product when they're there. Currently in the U.S. a lot of people are under lockdown, and they can't go to the gas stations and so forth. So we can't really, your theory is correct. But we can't really say with good certainty in this particular climate, what will happen because there's also the driving effect, not just the gas price effect. So we'll see.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. That's really helpful. Thank you. Second is just on pricing. On nicotine pouches/long-term in the U.S. so it does seem that your pricing per can has gone down mid-single-digit this quarter on a YoY basis. And part of that might be due to Longhorn and the EDLP strategy that you were talking off. But it does seem that ZYN's pricing has also come down by mid-single-digit. Is that a correct way of reading the numbers?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I think there has been some level of kind of price erosion, what I would say is it's not so much of function of a reset of pricing or factory selling price to distributors. We do have a kind of in a total other tobacco products merchandising contract program in place with many of the large retail chains in the U.S. and as part of that program whether they would be rebates or opportunities for retailers to earn money that are directed toward in-store marketing activities. Those programs were enhanced in 2020 and the accounting for those items is as a reduction of sales.

What I would say for the Longhorn brand through this EDLP strategy, I don't want you to get the idea that there was a reduction to the factory selling price to distributors, however as a function of how we promoted the product historically, which was a function of temporary price reductions at retail, we would take tie downs at given retailers and even the degree to which we would promote Longhorn with promotional towers at retail. Those activities have been reduced as part of this EDLP strategy. So in a net absolute realized price per can, the EDLP strategy was not as pronounced as one would otherwise expect.

Gaurav Jain

Sure, that's very helpful. And my last question is on that the groups for ZYN and you highlighted cigarettes and vapes as well from which consumers are coming into nicotine pouches, would you have an estimate of the share of accrued from these three different product categories from cigs, vape, and moist snuff?

Lars Dahlgren

I'd say I mean we have some data. But we're gradually getting and getting more and more data. But I think it's fair to say that in our portfolio, it seems like the majority of the consumers are those with smokeless experience or previous smokeless experience. But it's about half -- so about half is also coming from other sources like cigarettes and vape. But within cigarettes and vape, we have less visibility on where it's pulling from.

Gaurav Jain

So just to clarify, you're saying about half the consumers in ZYN are from cigs and vape?

Lars Dahlgren

I would say that that's a reasonable estimate.

Emmett Harrison

Operator?

Emmett Harrison

Tom Hayes

Okay. So, I believe you can hear us on the line. When it comes to Scandinavia, our reported price mix component is fairly weak in the first quarter year-on-year, but that is basically exclusively consequences of the weaker Norwegian Kroner. So if you look at on a constant currency basis, we are close to within 10th of decimals to the Q4 levels just shy of 2% price mix.

And then on the Western region, there we -- it's important to note that we continue to see increase overall velocity, as predicted on one of the Slides there on -- in the prepared presentation. And we did generally add during this quarter, as you can see, we added 13,000 stores and some of these stores represented new chains, like for example, Walgreens and those stores came on very late during the quarter. So there is not a full quarter of on sales in there plus that I think one should expect that those sustained new cycle outlets where you don't have tobacco consumers buying their product online or not as used to buy these type of products, then the pick-up may take a little bit longer time.

But overall there is continued nice growth both in the Western as well as in the extension markets. And if we look at the set of earlier installs within the West like stores where we installs in 2016, and all throughout 2017, and so forth, all those velocity lines keep on pointing upwards in a very impressive way.

And if you take the 2016 stores, we are over 70 cans per store per week. And I think a good reference point is really the slide where we show them as a) data relative the moist snuff category. There you can see how the ZYN volumes in MSA have grown to represent 24% relative to moist snuff category in Q1 compared to 21% in Q4 and 17% in Q3 last year. So it continues to trend very, very well in the West and also the expansion markets.

Emmett Harrison

And there's a question from Adam Spielman from Citi. And he's talking to that same Slide 18. And he's asking if you can talk about the difference by regions of Central, Southern and so forth and give some indication of the overall trends in that?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I mean, I don't have those exact numbers spilt out by region. But what we can say is that all the expansion regions, they show a very similar trend in terms of a slope of the curve, and it's pointing upwards. But among the three regions, the Eastern region has been performing a bit above in terms of velocity to Southern and the Central region but the gap has been very consistent over periods. And the Eastern -- or sorry the Central and the Southern regions, they are -- those lines follow each other very closely.

Emmett Harrison

The next question is from Fredrik Ivarsson at ABG. And he asks on the 25 million ZYN volumes in the U.S. about how much of that was shipped from Sweden?

Tom Hayes

It was actually a relatively low amount shipped from Sweden during the first quarter. So we have done very well on the manufacturing side in U.S. and -- but we did have to use a little bit of inventory meaning that we went in the year with a slightly higher inventory in the levels when we exited the first quarter. But the ramp-up of production has gone very well. So at the end of the year, we spoke about being up at the run rate of around 80 million cans for domestic U.S. production. And that one has now come up. And it could be more like 90 or slightly above 90 million cans. And on top of that, we still count on continuing supporting the U.S. market for the remainder of the year with shipments from Sweden, if needed.

Emmett Harrison

And he had a second question, but I think Tom covered this. Can you say anything about the price mix and margin development within moist snuff?

And I think the answer to that is covered a bit in terms of the change in the pricing and promotional strategy from a more promotional driven strategy last year to the EDLP pricing this year. That affects year-on-year quarterly numbers a bit, but it doesn't have a major impact over a longer period of time.

Next question is coming from Kingsbury Capital. Can we expect a further extension of the number of ZYN doors through the rest of 2020? Could it be 100,000 stores by the end of the year?

Lars Dahlgren

I think you should have reasonable expectations on how many more stores we can add during 2020. The first quarter and the number of incremental stores were a little bit higher than we had counted on ourselves. And so what happened is that some of the chains that put the product in their door, so to say they -- they themselves expanded it to more outlets. And given that it's not towards the end of the year and the beginning of next year where we have a meaningful increase in capacity, we need to make sure, first and foremost that we can serve our existing customers well. So there could be some increases. But it could also be that in terms of incremental stores during 2020, the majority may have occurred during the first quarter when we sum up the year.

Emmett Harrison

There's a follow-up question for Slide 17. What do you read into the fact that ZYN is steady at a 75% share -- volume share of the market? What will happen when on production accelerates? Also, can you repeat who is collaborating with ROGUE?

Lars Dahlgren

When it comes to ROGUE, our understanding it's a switcher and going forward and on the market share it's obviously difficult to predict and we don't know exactly what type of plans and strategies any of our competitors will apply. But I say it is clear that ON has taken some share, while our main competitor has lost share. But we also see that that ZYN performs well in stores where it already competes with ON.

Emmett Harrison

Now moving over a little bit to Sweden, this is from Karri Rinta at Handelsbanken. Karri, your first question was already answered. So I'm going to jump into the second, status on ZYN expansion project in Sweden. Any help already in Q2? And do you have any early anecdotes on Deep Freeze, any light on that Deep Freeze?

Lars Dahlgren

Only anecdotes, I'd say. And there seems to be -- there seems to be some liking of the product in Norway, but we're talking very small numbers and decimals, so share points here. But at least the reception has been positive. I think it's fair to say that the initial reception seems to be more positive in Norway than in Sweden. And we think it is a type of product that caters to a larger segment in the Norwegian market. And sorry, what was the other question it was?

Emmett Harrison

Well it was just any light on some of the expansion things we are doing in Sweden and U.S. and anywhere?

Lars Dahlgren

The capacity plans also in Scandinavia are despite the COVID-19 situation at this point continuing to follow the plan. But there won't be any volume to speak of during the second quarter incremental volumes coming out of the Scandinavian operations from the new machinery, that is more some installation that will be expected to become operational after the summer vacations and then you will see a ramp-up during the second half of the year according to plan.

Emmett Harrison

From Sanath Sudarsan over at Morgan Stanley, he has two questions. One is can you update us on the split of your cigars business by flavors and how we are positioned for the substantial equivalent filings, that's one? Also the second question is on ZYN, I assume Swedish Match has an exit rate capacity of about 160 million cans in the U.S. alone plus other dry capacity in Europe, which is 40 to 50 million cans per quarter. We're currently selling closer to 20 million underlying ZYN volumes in the U.S. Can you share your sense on the category development and capacity utilization going forward in the U.S.? And how do you expect non-U.S. sales and capacity utilization to develop? So let's start with the first one on cigars for the flavor split.

Tom Hayes

Yes, so on the cigar flavor split, what I would say is in generally speaking, the growth that we've experienced within our natural leaf varieties has moderated somewhat our overall exposure to flavors within in our portfolio year-on-year. And at this point, it depends upon the kind of the granularity of what could be a future regulation and the definition of what constitutes a flavor.

But we are fairly well aligned with the overall category and slightly less than 50% of our portfolio subject to flavors. As the -- that relationship, as I mentioned, is most -- is the reliance on flavors is the least within our natural leaf excluding rolled leaf varieties. So that's the one that's been growing nicely for us. And as that grows, our dependency on flavors dissipates.

And we stand at a very good position right now and we did comment in the call that the deadline has been pushed back to September 2020 for substantial equivalence filings that we are well-positioned to the file substantial equivalence for vast majority of our portfolio by that deadline. We're in good position to file at the original deadline of March 2020. But obviously, the incremental six months, is helpful just to make sure the I's are dotted, the T's are crossed.

Lars Dahlgren

And then if you take the same capacity, I'm not sure I completely understood what was the question. But if you look at the -- what you call the underlying volumes in the first quarter, we were selling close to 25 and we estimate that about three of them were related to COVID-19 plus the pipeline. But also as you may recall from not the least the second quarter of last year when while there is a pipeline associated with entering into new stores, given the general growth that we're seeing in this market, we actually hardly noted any negative effects the following quarter from that pipeline.

And as I commented earlier, the trends are -- continue to be very positive in terms of velocities both in the West and the expansion markets. So we are very glad that we have taken the decision to effectively double the capacity sometimes in during next year.

Emmett Harrison

And the second part was can you share your sense on the categories of elements and capacity utilization going forward in the U.S.?

And I think that that was covered when Lars discussed Page 18 or Slide 18 within the commentary and in the Investor Presentation. It gives you some idea it's not perfect, but gives you some idea about the relative growth versus moist snuff or moist snuff and pouches even though we are pulling from others as well.

Let's see some of these questions; I'm not going to keep asking the questions because the way this is working if some of the questions are being repeated.

Andreas Lundberg

Yes, thank you. Both of my questions have been answered through the email conversations, so I can skip. Thank you.

Fredrik Ivarsson

Thanks. I think most of my questions were answered as well but I can follow-up with a one, moist snuff. Can you say anything about the margin development there?

Tom Hayes

Yes, the margin development in the quarter was improved relative to the first quarter of the prior-year. So what I would say is the benefits of increased volumes and scale more than offset any level of pricing compression we would have seen with the new EDLP program.

Adam Spielman

Hi, thank you very much. This is follow-up question, Slide 16 shows what's happened in the Western region, shows the number of stores accelerated slightly but the cans per store per week grew slowly in Q1. Now, when I first looked at this, I assumed 12 because you were selling more stores, and I think you mentioned Walgreens that would expect why the cans per store per week didn't grow so nicely. But really the question is about the footnote because the footnote implies you're just talking about stores that were open through Q4 2019. And I suppose the question is, can you explain -- is that footnote wrong or what because I'm sorry, I'm waffling. Now, I didn't quite understand why velocity has gone down. If we're really talking about stores which are only open in Q4?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean as a general, we have a few different velocity sets that we look at. And as a general remark, some of the numbers are impacted by the add-on late stores in the quarter. And I mean as you can see on the graph, the velocity, it does continue to increase also in the first quarter based on the stores through Q4 2019. But I think it's also reasonable to assume that at some point when you add stores, you will end up with smaller stores that has, say, less potential. It's -- when you look at -- when you look at the store by installs, so to say, and those during 2016 for the various quarters, and 2017 for the various quarters, and also 2018, then we don't really see any slowdown of their velocity.

Adam Spielman

And very quickly, Slide 18, I think you said in your prepared remarks that things are in the expansion region, taken as a whole, things are growing faster than they did in the Western region. If you had to sort of put that -- is that sort of 10% faster or 20% faster, any way of quantifying that?

Lars Dahlgren

Faster maybe I'd say similar trend in terms of increases but the curves are above the corresponding curve in the Western region after the same number of months in the market.

Adam Spielman

10% above, 20% above?

Lars Dahlgren

More like 20% but I think you need to be a little bit careful there because when the product was initially installed or launched in the Western region, it was a completely new product and the rest of the country some of the consumers have been buying it online or heard about it and so forth.

Robert Rampton

Hello. Thank you for taking my question. Just a follow-up in terms of stores where ZYN and ON are both present previously you've commented the velocity of the growth in -- velocity of both has been generally unaffected by the presence of the other? Is that still the case?

Tom Hayes

We're seeing growth across the whole of the nicotine pouch category in those markets where we compete with ON. So our velocities continue to grow. And then ON is obviously growing. I think the third player is the one that if we were to talk about velocity rates at points of retail is the one that's suffering.

Martin Arnell

Hello, good day. So my question is on the ZYN margin outlook that you discussed previously. I mean, what would be the timing for you to step-up your marketing activities in the U.S.?

Lars Dahlgren

One element that has been stepped up already is this trade program that that Tom spoke about. On that one, you can say, the volume dependent. So we have benefits of scale, but there's also then a payment per can. So in absolute terms that one would self-regulate. But the first quarter margins include that trade program. And then it's a relatively new programs, so it could be that you have a gradual increase in terms of the percentage of stores that are signed up for the program, which would be very positive.

Martin Arnell

Okay. So we should not expect sort of a large sequential drop in the ZYN margin in Q2?

Lars Dahlgren

It's very difficult to predict operating margin with a lot of moving pieces but generally this type of growth that we've had and also where our manufacturing efficiencies have been phenomenal quite frankly, it is -- it's been very positive for the margin. And then I'm sure there will be some ups and downs as we move forward.

Tom Hayes

I'd also think it's fair to note that Q1 as a kind of a reporting quarter is historically a lighter marketing quarter relative to the other quarters in a given calendar year. So that we would have otherwise expected to see increased marketing in Q2 and Q3 relative to Q1 levels. Now obviously that can be affected by some of this COVID 19 situation as well. So our ability to actually put in place mark, previously planned marketing activities could be affected.

Faham Baig

Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. I just have one. Just in light of the category being in a customer acquisition mode at the moment. Do you think that COVID-19 could potentially impact the ability of your Salesforce to meet customers and consumers, and also your marketing campaigns that that could have a short-term hindrance on customer adoption rates that we should be thinking about?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I think the point I made in terms of phasing marketing activities for 2020. And there were obviously some event activations that were planned Q2, Q3 to the extent we have state lockdowns and social distancing requirements that limit that ability then the absolute consumer adoption over the course of 2020 may be slower than what would have otherwise been in place.

But I would say that the -- there's general knowledge base as to nicotine pouches in the market. We are national; we're going to have support by another large competitor with expanded capacity driving interest through this category. They're even, I think what COVID has elevated is general health concerns. So to the extent you've got a product like ZYN in a marketplace, you could even see more accelerated migration from combustible products to these Smokefree nicotine products.

Karri Rinta

Yes, thanks. My questions have been answered. Thank you.

Operator

Lars Dahlgren

Okay then we apologize for the technical difficulties during this call. I'd like to thank everybody for participating and inform you that the release of our second quarter report will be on July 17. Thank you.

