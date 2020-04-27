First Look At 1847 Goedeker's IPO

The company has run low on cash , so the IPO may be a necessary backstop to fill the company's coffers again .

90% of the company's sales are generated online, insulating it from the impact of the coronavirus. However, its largest supplier Whirlpool is facing factory shutdowns.

Last year, the company generated $46.7 million in revenue; about two-thirds of the company's revenues are derived from home appliances, and the remainder is in furniture and home goods.

The IPO market has been in a drought all year, and understandably so. Risk appetite has cooled across the globe, with investors running toward safety - and in the tech sector, the largest giants like Amazon (AMZN) have only seen their market values swell this year while smaller companies have stalled, with investors worrying about startup layoffs and swelling cash burn.

Outside of DraftKings (DKNG), which started trading publicly via an unconventional special purpose acquisition vehicle, no capital-raising IPO has been attempted this year - until 1847 Goedeker (GOED) came along. The St. Louis, Missouri-based online retailer of home appliances and furniture is braving a choppy market to float its small-cap offering.

To say the least, Goedeker is an unconventional play. With so much hesitation over small-cap companies, it's unclear if Goedeker will be able to successfully pull off an IPO at this time. Even before the coronavirus hit, consumer-oriented issuances like Casper (CSPR) have flailed. Since its IPO, shares of Casper have shed more than 60% of their value - and if Goedeker does succeed at going public, it may leave money on the table by raising capital at an unfavorable valuation.

More to come as the IPO draws nearer and more details become known, but here's what we can glean on 1847 Goedeker as of now:

An online appliances store with a 70-year history

Despite a corporate name that evokes a 150-year history, Goedeker in its present state was recently formed in 2019 after the present ownership paid $5.6 million to acquire Goedeker Television, the predecessor business that started in 1951 as a seller of radios and other home appliances. The current Goedeker company continued operating its predecessor's business, which consists principally of the online store goedekers.com.

A screenshot of the Goedeker site landing page is shown below:

Figure 1. Goedeker website Source: goedekers.com

Goedeker sells a wide range of well-known consumer brands, with the overwhelming majority of its sales owing to Whirlpool (44% of the company's inventory purchases in 2019). Other major brands featured on Goedeker's site include General Electric, Bosch, LG and Electrolux, each of which make up 5-6% of the company's purchases in 2019.

As seen in the chart below, Goedeker's primary revenue category lies in home appliances - ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and the like. However, about 13% of the company's revenue in 2019 derived from a nascent furniture business (in competition with e-commerce leader Wayfair (W)), as well as an "other" category which comprises lighting, electronics, bedding, and other miscellaneous home goods.

Figure 2. Revenue by category Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

It's fair to say say that 1847 is a relatively small business. The company has only 72 full-time employees; its CEO, Douglas Moore, joined only recently in August 2019, while Michael Goedeker, the son of Goedeker Television's founder, exited the business. Via the purchase agreement, Goedeker Television (presumably Michael Goedeker and family) still own 11.5% of 1847 Goedeker's equity.

Coronavirus impact

Of course, the major topic crossing investors' minds at this time, for Goedeker as well as for every other company in the market, is whether and how the coronavirus will impact the core business.

In the mandatory "risks" section of Goedeker's S-1 filing, the coronavirus is promptly listed as the company's chief concern. See the company's commentary below:

Figure 3. Coronavirus impact statement Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

The primary takeaways here: as a primarily online business, Goedeker believes it won't be harmed from a demand standpoint. Though the company has shut down the retail showroom that it operates in St. Louis, over 90% of sales are completed online, and as I've posited with rival Wayfair, the shelter-in-place orders may actually prove a boon to sales. More people are stuck at home and taking up online shopping to pass the time; in addition, because people are around all of their furniture and appliances all day, they have more opportunities to evaluate the need for near-term upgrades.

On the supply side, however, Goedeker could see disruption if the impacts of the coronavirus persist. In particular Whirlpool, Goedeker's largest supplier, manufactures its products in the United States and several key plants are still shut down due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

Financial overview

The key issue with Goedeker, in my view, is its non-traditional financial story. Typically, IPOs showcase strong growth and an ambitious plan to corner its market. With Goedeker, however, the company's success trajectory is a bit more vague.

Figure 4. Goedeker financials Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

As seen in the chart above, Goedeker's revenue actually contracted by -15% y/y to $47.6 million as ownership changed hands from 2018 to 2019 - not the best look for a company seeking to attract public investors for the first time. The company highlighted some jarring concerns in explaining this sales decline, noting that when present management took over the business from Goedeker Television, the company suffered through a working capital crunch that resulted in shipping delays and order cancellations.

Figure 5. Goedeker sales decline explanation Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

Of course, an ownership transition is a one-time headwind that won't recur in 2020 - but one could argue that uncertainties are even broader this year in the face of the coronavirus. Supplier issues such as at Whirlpool could lead to order delays and cancellations; and if Goedeker's working capital compresses and the company is unable to sufficiently stock inventory, Goedeker may be unable to fulfill orders again in 2020.

This brings us to another point: Goedeker's liquidity position is looking fairly scarce. Its current balance sheet as of the end of December 2019 only shows $64,670 in cash, plus $1.9 million in receivables and $1.4 million in unsold inventory. In taking over the business from Goedeker Television, 1847 Goedeker took on additional debt, totaling $6.3 million as of the end of 2019:

Figure 6. Goedeker debt Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

One of Goedeker's principal purposes for raising IPO capital is to pay down its debt, especially the high-interest 9% note held by the selling entity. It remains to be seen how much cash Goedeker in raise in its public offering (the S-1 filing has a placeholder for $11.5 million) - but it appears that the IPO will be necessary to keep Goedeker afloat, which is a circumstance IPO investors don't like.

Furthermore, 1847 Goedeker may owe up to three additional $200,000 earn-out payments to Goedeker Television, if it hits EBITDA in excess of $2.5 million, for each of the next two years. EBITDA was negative in 2019, so it's likely that the first earn-out will be struck, but the remaining two payments may still be on the hook.

Figure 6. Goedeker earn-out obligations Source: 1847 Goedeker S-1 filing

Key takeaways

Being the only company to have an active IPO filing certainly draws a lot of attention to 1847 Goedeker, but its business - with declining revenues, potential supply disruption, and thin cash balances - doesn't align well to investors' current risk profile. Still, it will be interesting to see if 1847 Goedeker can manage to buck the trend of recent consumer IPOs like Casper and perform well - after all, expectations are low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.