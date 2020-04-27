IPO Update: Lyra Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

With impressive trial results for its lead candidate and a reasonable IPO valuation, the IPO could be worth considering for life science investors with a patient hold time frame.

The firm is advancing two drug candidates for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

Lyra Therapeutics aims to raise $52.5 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) intends to raise $52.5 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing two drug candidates for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.

LYRA has produced very promising trial results and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so for life science investors with a 12 - 18-month hold time frame, the IPO looks quite interesting.

Company & Technology

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra was founded to develop drug treatments for two types of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis, those who are 'surgically-naive' and those who have been previously operated on for the condition.

Management is headed by Maria Palasis, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously EVP at Arsenal Medical.

Below is a brief overview video of chronic rhinosinusitis:

Source: EUFOREA

The firm's lead candidate is LYR-210, a treatment for patients of CRS who have not had surgery previously and management says it is advancing the candidate into Phase 2 trials.

Management expects to report topline data for LYR-210 in Q4 2020, assuming no delays from Covid19 pandemic effects. LYR-220, which is for patients who have previously had surgery, is expected to begin a proof-of-concept trial by the end of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $135 million and include Perceptive Advisors, North Bridge Venture Partners, Polaris Venture Partners, RA Capital, Intersouth Partners, ArrowMark Partners and Soleus Private Equity Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the global market for sinusitis drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2023.

The market will see incremental dollar value growth of $1.9 billion and 45% of that growth will likely come from North America, as the chart shows below:

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing awareness of the symptoms of sinusitis as well as greater treatment options amid the emergence of biologic treatments.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Regeneron (REGN)

OptiNose (OPTN)

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Financial Status

Lyra’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of programs through the development process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $7.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

LYRA intends to sell 3.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal from existing investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $176 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.28%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $47.0 million to $50.0 million to fund the clinical development and manufacturing and other pre-commercialization expenses for LYR-210 through completion of our Phase 3 clinical trial; approximately $4.0 million to $6.0 million to fund the development of LYR-220 through completion of our Phase 2 clinical trial; and the remainder, if any, to complete the transfer of our manufacturing process to a contract manufacturer, for platform development and other research and development expenses for our pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, William Blair and BTIG.

Commentary

LYRA is seeking a smaller than usual amount to advance its twin development programs.

For its lead candidate, LYR-210, the IPO is expected to fund through to completion of its Phase 3 trial.

The next data readout for its Phase 2 trial is expected to be published by the end of 2020.

The market opportunity for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis is large and forecast to grow at a significant rate in the next few years.

The firm has no announced commercial collaborations, but appears to be progressing successfully through trials without a collaboration partner.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to buy shares at an enterprise value of $176 million. This is on the low end of typical biopharma IPOs but may be fully priced given the tightly focused development programs.

With promising trial results for its lead candidate and a reasonable IPO valuation, for life science investors with a 12 - 18-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 30, 2020.

