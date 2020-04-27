COVID-19 And Visa: Impacted By Decreased Consumer Spending

At the beginning of April, I started my series and provided updates on six different companies so far, which I already covered in the past. This week, I will continue my series with the world's leader in the global payment industry - Visa (V). My last article about Visa - as well as its closest competitor Mastercard (MA) - was published in July 2019, and about nine months later, an update seems to be appropriate. But as we already mentioned in previous articles, the pandemic and its consequences all over the world have vitiated almost every analysis as such a scenario - despite its possibility - was hardly included in any analysis.

All these articles will follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19: I am trying to analyze how COVID-19, as well as the measures and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.), will affect the business model. Impacts from a potential recession: As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity: In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency, and liquidity are especially important, and we are, therefore, taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation: Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

Impacts from COVID-19

Visa's business model is - among other services - processing payments and is generating its revenue from authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions (about 180 million transactions with a global payments volume of $8.8 trillion in 2019). Visa's business was probably among the first companies that were affected by the lockdown in China, and on March 2, 2020, Visa released an 8-K stating:

Through February 28, 2020, the most significant impact has been on travel to and from Asia. This has resulted in a sharp slowdown of our cross-border business, in particular travel related spending in both card present and card not present. Cross-border eCommerce unrelated to travel has thus far not been significantly impacted, except in some Asian markets.

And while at that point, the measurable effects on Visa's business were limited on Asian markets (and especially China), it was already obvious that the virus was spreading all over the world and that mankind faced a pandemic. Visa also stated in its 8-K:

Cross-border growth rates have deteriorated week by week since the coronavirus outbreak in China, and trends through February 28, 2020 do not yet fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus spreading outside of Asia. As such, we anticipate that this deteriorating trend has not bottomed out yet.

At that point, the S&P 500 had declined more than 15%, but the overall sentiment was still rather bullish and many people didn't get the full picture yet. About four weeks later, Visa issued another 8-K:

As the virus has spread in the last few weeks, the impacts we saw in Asia in February are now occurring in the rest of the world, with a rapid deterioration of cross-border travel related spending, both card present and card not present. As countries have imposed social distancing, shelterin-place or total lock-down orders, domestic spending, most notably in travel, restaurants, entertainment and fuel, has sharply declined week on week with a meaningful deterioration in volume and transaction trends in the second half of March.

The company also released the following chart with month-to-date numbers for March and quarter-to-date numbers for Visa's second quarter (including the months January, February, and March). And while we still see growth in most categories for the quarter, the monthly data reports huge declines - especially for cross-border volume.

And these numbers are not surprising when looking at the last monthly retail sales in the United States. Retail sales declined 8.7% month-over-month, the steepest decline ever, twice as bad as the worst monthly decline during the financial crisis. While sales of food & beverage stores increased 25% month-over-month, in many other categories, sales declined sharply (sales in food services & drinking places declined 26.5% and sales in clothing stores declined 50.5% - to name just two). Retail sales in China declined even steeper: In January, sales declined 13.2% month-over-month, and in February, sales declined again 3.6%. And while sales in March could stabilize again in China (with a small monthly gain), retail sales in the United States will probably fall once again in April (according to estimates, we will see another decline of 10% month-over-month) and it is difficult to estimate how long it will take for retail sales to reach previous numbers again.

While Visa is definitely affected in a negative way by COVID-19 in the coming months, we might see long-term positive aspects stemming from COVID-19. Paying with hard cash is one way to "exchange" different form of bacteria and virus quite easily and the fear of COVID-19 might lead to a shift in the payment behavior in countries like Germany, which is still skeptical about paying with credit cards. A few weeks ago, a quick poll from the "Bundesbank" (German central bank) showed that the German population is still using hard cash and not really accepting cards more than before. But even in Germany, many small stores like bakeries, which didn't offer digital payment before, are now offering the necessary equipment to purchase credit payments. And almost every store (from the small bakery all the way to big food store chains like Aldi or Lidl) is now requesting all customers to avoid hard cash and pay in some other ways. And over the long run, I would expect that more and more people might switch from hard cash to some other form of payment (for example, contactless forms of payment to avoid virus and bacteria), which might be another boost for Visa's business in the coming years.

Impacts from a Recession

But Visa's business will not only be affected by COVID-19 but also by the upcoming recession. Within the last five weeks, 27 million people have claimed unemployment insurance and while several millions are only furloughed and might have their jobs again in a few weeks or months from now, it seems unlikely, that the high unemployment will be a problem that is completely resolved within a few months. The unemployment rate in the United States is already about 20%, and we don't know how many million more people will claim unemployment insurance in the coming weeks.

With millions and millions of people being without a job - not only in the United States but all over the world - spending will decrease in the coming months. Visa's revenue is not only depending on the number of transactions (which might decrease as people buy less) but also on the transaction amount (which will be lower when people can spend less). When looking at the performance during the last recession, however, we should be optimistic. Since 2003 - the oldest data I could find - Visa could increase its revenue every single year. In 2008, Visa increased its revenue 74% compared to the previous year and in 2009, revenue increased 10.3%. In 2007, Visa had to report a loss but was profitable every year since then and could also increase its earnings per share and net income annually.

It is difficult to estimate how much revenue Visa could generate in 2020 as it depends mostly on the duration of the lockdowns or shelter-in-place order of different countries and it is hard to know long the pandemic will last (as it is highly likely we will see a second or third wave making similar measures in many countries necessary again).

When looking at analyst's estimates according to Seeking Alpha Earnings Revisions, we see moderate downward revisions for earnings per share and revenue. At the end of January, analysts were expecting $1.46 for the second quarter (January till March) and $1.57 for the third quarter and $1.71 for the fourth quarter. Now, analysts are expecting $1.35 for the second quarter, $1.26 for the third quarter, and $1.46 for the fourth quarter. Revenue estimates were revised from about $6.1 billion for the second quarter at the end of January to $5.76 billion right now. Revenue for the third quarter was revised from $6.4 billion to $5.45 billion. But for the full year 2020, analysts are still expecting revenue as well as earnings per share to grow.

Balance Sheet

On December 31, 2019, Visa had $8,768 million in cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, Visa has $3,902 million in short-term investment securities as well as $1,719 million long-term investment securities (including marketable investment securities as well as U.S. Treasuries). With more than $14 billion in more or less liquid assets, liquidity is absolutely no problem for Visa - even if operating income should decline.

On the other hand, Visa has also $13,688 million in long-term debt as well as $3 billion in short-term debt on its balance sheet. Although it sounds like a lot of debt, the debt-equity ratio is 0.47 as the shareholder's equity is $35.3 billion. And compared to an operating income of $15.4 billion in 2019, it would take only a little more than one year to repay the debt. When looking at the amounts of debt, that are due in the next few years, Visa has to repay $2.25 billion in debt in 2022 and $4 billion in 2023.

Considering all these aspects, we shouldn't worry about Visa's financial health. Moody's (MCO) also assigned Visa an Aaa3 rating underlining the financial stability of the company.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

To calculate an intrinsic value for almost every company is quite tricky as we don't know what the free cash flow in the next one of two years will be and in a discount cash flow analysis, the near future has a much bigger effect on the intrinsic value. To reflect on these uncertainties (and potential errors that results from it), we include a higher margin of safety in our calculations.

Visa's business will probably be affected by COVID-19 for several quarters (as it seems unlikely that international travel will recover in the next few months and it might take well until 2021 or 2022 before previous levels are reached again) as well as the upcoming recession. In the last few years, Visa was growing in the double digits and growth expectations this year were similar. While a steep decline in revenue seems unlikely for Visa, stagnating revenue or a single-digit decline is not out of question. And with expenses being stable, a lower profitability could lead to a double-digit decline for earnings per share and free cash flow. For 2020, I will assume a 10% decline in free cash flow, and for 2021, I assume FCF will remain at that lower level as nobody knows if we won't face a second or third wave with shelter-in-place, travel restriction as well as lockdowns, which will affect our lives a little longer as some are hoping for right now (intensified by a negative dynamic that might result from the recession and high unemployment).

From 2022 going forward, I will assume 11% annual growth. When looking at the long-term performance of Visa, the company could grow its revenue with a CAGR of 16.56% since 2003 and while growth slowed down in the last few years since 2008 revenue still increased 13.53% annually on average. When looking at net income growth, the starting point makes a huge difference. In 2003, net income was negative, and between 2004 and today, Visa could increase its net income 31.02% on average every single year. Similar to revenue, we also see a slowdown of the growth rates, and since 2009, Visa could increase its net income only 17.77% on average every single year. But when looking at the EPS growth, Visa could increase its earnings per share 21.24% on average annually - due to share buybacks. Considering these numbers, 11% growth is definitely a realistic number and might even be too conservative. Following that, I will assume 6% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of $154.15. Assuming a 20% margin of safety leads to an entry point of $123.32.

Conclusion

Visa's business will be affected by COVID-19 as the shelter-in-place orders and lockdowns will have negative effects on the spending of people. The upcoming recession and the resulting high unemployment will also diminish spending. But Visa has a very stable business model and it could very well be, that my assumptions for the intrinsic value calculation are too conservative. But as nobody knows how long the pandemic, as well as the resulting command of social distancing, will last, I would rather be cautious with my assumptions for future cash flows.

And over the long run, we might see long-lasting shifts in the payment behavior of people, which might benefit Visa and with its solid balance sheet, we must not worry about the financial health of Visa. On Wednesday, Mastercard will report earnings, and on Thursday, Visa will follow and we should know more.

Stay safe, stay healthy, don't panic!

